LATROBE, Pa. – St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center will offer a seminar, "The First Step to Small Business Success," from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
The informal workshop will answer questions, such as "What do I need to get started? How do I obtain financing? What licenses and applications do I need? and What is the importance and function of a Business Plan, a Marketing Plan, a Financial Plan?"
An SBDC consultant will present the program and answer questions about initiating a successful business.
There is no fee for the program, however registration is required by calling 724-537-4572 or online at www.stvincent.edu/sbdc.
