St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. have scheduled a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business. Topics to be discussed include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing. 

Preregister at 814-472-3200 or online at www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/29612.

Trending Video

Recommended for you