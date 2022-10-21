St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. have scheduled a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business. Topics to be discussed include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Preregister at 814-472-3200 or online at www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/29612.
