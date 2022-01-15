St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Jan. 26.
The free webinar is for people interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, record-keeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Preregistration is requested by calling the center at 814-472-3200 or online at https://pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/28985.
