St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
The webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business. Topics to be discussed are feasibility issues, marketing, record-keeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Preregistration is requested. If interested, contact the St. Francis University Small Business Development Center at 814-472-3200 or register online at www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops.
