St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. March 30.
The webinar is free to people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is requested by calling 814-472-3200 or online at www.pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/28986.
