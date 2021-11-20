St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a prebusiness planning webinar at 5 p.m. Dec. 1.

The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.

Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing. 

Preregistration is requested by contacting the development center at 814-472-3200 or online at www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you