St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will hold a prebusiness planning webinar at 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business.
Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Preregistration is requested by contacting the development center at 814-472-3200 or online at www.francis.edu/SBDC-Workshops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.