St. Francis University Small Business Development Center and Somerset Trust Co. will host a pre-business planning webinar at 5 p.m. April 27.
The free webinar is for people who are interested in opening and operating their own business. Topics include feasibility issues, marketing, recordkeeping, business plans, legal issues, regulations/taxes and financing.
Pre-registration is requested by calling 814-472-3200 or online at https://pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/28988.
