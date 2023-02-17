Johnstown, meet the Spice Sisters.
Margaret Brabham is Jewish, and Yasmeen Hasan is Muslim.
Brabham’s ancestors are also Italian, while Hasan is from India and immigrated to Chicago at 4 years old with her parents.
Together, they are relocating their Spice Sisters sauce and spice-blend business from New Jersey to Johnstown. They began making their products at the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center’s “Field-to-Fork” Agricultural Incubator.
They cook seasonally, using fresh produce for their variety of chutneys. Some chutneys are spicier, some are cooked and some are simply ground-fresh ingredients.
In addition to using the facilities at the technology center, the Spice Sisters have an office space at Jari Drive, which is their shipping headquarters, and a prospective set for cooking demonstrations that would be published to YouTube.
Through online sales, they reach customers across the country, but the Spice Sisters are also planning to have a local outlet in Johnstown and to expand production enough to outgrow the tech center’s facility.
“Goals for the business in next five years, we think it’s entirely possible that we could become a regional and a national brand; that we could eventually open our own manufacturing facility,” Brabham said.
Brabham and Hasan found Johnstown when searching for a location that was better suited for their business than the New Jersey area.
“We’ve been in New Jersey and Morrisville, Bucks County, which is right on the river where you can see Trenton (New Jersey),” Brabham said.
“We found it very expensive and difficult to find space and help there, so we started doing a search, making searches in concentric circles. We considered Bingampton, New York; Scranton; Vermont; and Altoona. We went out to visit Altoona, but Johnstown turned out to be a better fit.”
The Spice Sisters business started years ago, but it first started with a friendship. The women met and became friends while working in the same nonprofit spheres in Chicago.
They especially bonded over the foods of their different cultures.
Hasan said she remembers fondly the first time Brabham invited her over to make braciole with her.
“There are dishes in all cultures that now may be considered fancy, but originated from poor people putting labor into the bottom-of-the-line cuts of meat,” Brabham said. “Braciole is one of those dishes from Italy.”
Hasan’s home of Hyderabad, in the northernmost part of where India’s South begins, is filled with food traditions that mix south Indian spices with influences of India’s northern cuisine.
Although Hasan has a master’s degree in chemistry, she had a desire for an entrepreneurial endeavor and had cooked with her parents and aunties since she was young.
At the same time, Brabham’s children were grown and she was also looking for a new project.
“We started thinking, ‘Gee, we have so much fun together, what can we do together?’ and food just made the most sense,” Brabham said.
The Spice Sisters started with one product: a classic Indian tomato chutney recipe from Hasan’s family.
“It was very popular back when I was in college. My family would send it to me in care packages and it would be a hit with everybody because it’s good on everything,” Hasan said. “So, I said, ‘If whatever I studied didn’t work out, this would.’ ”
In India, the chutney is eaten on the side with rice or a steamed rice cake or crepe, she said.
However, during Hasan’s college years, she began to see how versatile it could be. Her floormates ate a lot of Ramen noodles – a college staple – but instead of using the flavoring packet that comes with the block of noodles, one of Hasam’s floormates decided to use the chutney for the base of her ramen noodle meal.
Over the years, the Spice Sisters have found their tomato chutney is a welcomed ingredient to vegan dishes, as well as a base for recipes involving meat. Their product line also includes tapenades, hummus and pepper sauces.
“We’ve tried to tailor the flavors of our chutneys to represent different regions of the world, because the concept of having a little sauce on the side of your plate is global,” Brabham said. “Everybody does that.”
The Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center’s “Field-to-Fork” Agricultural Incubator, which Brabham said was top-of-the-line, helped the Spice Sisters decide on Johnstown rather than another central Pennsylvania city.
For an hourly fee, entrepreneurs can rent the center’s kitchen and even hire the center’s culinary students for extra help. The program includes an in-house serve safe licensed kitchen manager, said Cheryl Fisher, the center’s food service supervisor.
“They have some exciting products they are coming up with,” Fisher said. “It’s something new to this area. It will bring new clients to them, and a lot of clients there in New Jersey, and I hope they will bring new clients here as well.”
