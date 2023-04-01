Meghan Bardell joins the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto board of trustees.
She will join existing members in overseeing the organization and representing SAMA in the six counties it serves – Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland – to preserve, exhibit and advance American art and bring educational and cultural programs and activities to the southwestern area of central Pennsylvania.
Bardell is the finance and marketing director at Howard Hanna Bardell Realty, and is a self-employed artist, having exhibited her works of art in several galleries in Maryland and Pennsylvania since 2009.
