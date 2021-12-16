SOMERSET, Pa. – A 16-year freeze to Somerset County retirees’ monthly pension payments won’t be thawing in 2022.
During the county retirement board meeting on Tuesday, the Somerset County commissioners voted against giving the county’s 276 current retirees, as well as upcoming ones, inflation-level raises after reviewing annual actuary figures that showed it would cost the county more than $1.5 million through 2026.
That is the equivalent of 1 mill of taxes in Somerset County, according to 2021 totals.
“$1.5 million over five years would be a burden to the county,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Given the fact the county is already required to contribute more than $2.3 million each year to cover pension obligations, the extra $331,645 annual addition would be a significant hit, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes added.
“I don’t think we can entertain that ... at this time,” she said, moments before the vote.
The county is required to consider inflation – or “cost-of-living”– raises every three years, Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.
For most Pennsylvania counties, pension contributions have been among their fastest-growing expenses from year to year.
In addition to the 276 retirees or beneficiaries collecting from the pension fund, there are another 381 employees considered “active” members who would be eligible to collect when they reach retirement age, assuming they have five years vested, Augustine said.
The county already adopted its $53 million spending plan for 2022.
The budget holds the line on property taxes at 13.3 mills for the coming year.
