SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset County- based bank is expanding into the south.
Somerset Trust plans to open its first bank branch in Virginia in May, bank CEO Sean Cook said.
The company has 45 branches across Pennsylvania and Western Maryland.
The new branch is being built in Vienna, Virginia, just west of the busy Washington, D.C., beltway in Fairfax County.
The investment in the Virginia market started with the opening of a loan production office nearly four years ago, Cook told The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday.
“It started with a little bit of an experiment – ‘Can we do business down there?’ – and the answer was yes, so the next step was adding a full- service branch,” he said.
The 46th location is a record number for Somerset Trust, a 440-employee, $1.7 billion institution founded by Cook’s Scull family ancestors in the late 1800s.
Site construction is ongoing, he said. But if all goes according to plan, the new branch will open in May.
Plans for a few other branches closer to the region are in the development stages, Cook said.
The company’s existing Richland Township branch on Scalp Avenue has also been undergoing a full overhaul this spring.
“We’ve continued to grow .... and we’re excited about it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.