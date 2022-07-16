Somerset Trust Co. has appointed several key management positions and a new chairman of the board.
• T. Jeffrey Cook, former president of the bank, is serving as chairman of the board of the bank and the company. He joined the bank as attorney and general counsel in 1985 and worked alongside his brothers, G. Henry Cook and Andy Cook, as part of the fifth generation of the Scull/Cook family who founded the institution in 1889. Jeff Cook retired in 2021 and continued to serve as a director. G. Henry Cook, former CEO of the bank, served as chairman from 1995 to 2022 and will remain an adviser as chairman emeritus.
• Jennifer Sheeler has been named senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of the bank. She also serves as treasurer and chief financial officer of the company. Sheeler has been serving as interim chief financial officer and interim treasurer of the company and the bank since Dec. 6, 2021. She has 14 years of experience with the organization in operational and accounting capacities with five years of previous experience in public accounting. Sheeler received a bachelor's degree in accounting and business management from the University of Pittsburgh.
• Melissa Platt has been named senior vice president and senior human resources officer of the bank. She has been with Somerset Trust Co. since 2012 and has overseen the human resources area for the past six years. Platt received a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from California University of Pennsylvania.
