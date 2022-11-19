Somerset County District Judge Susan Mankamyer has completed her role as president of the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania.
Mankamyer, serving as a district judge in Somerset County since 2006, took office in June 2021 and was administered the oath of office by Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Chief Justice Max Baer in Pittsburgh.
She was elected to serve a one-year term, and had previously served as second vice president and first vice president.
