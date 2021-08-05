SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County tourism businesses will be able to start applying next month for an annual round of funding to help support their outreach efforts.
GO Laurel Highlands, which oversees the Somerset County Tourism Grant program, will open applications for its 2022 grant cycle.
The annual Somerset County Tourism Grant Program is funded by revenues generated by the Somerset County lodging tax. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by the Somerset County Tourism Grant Review Committee and administered by the Somerset County commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s official destination marketing organization, organizers said.
More than $5.5 million in tourism grants has been awarded since the program’s debut.
Tourism grant applications will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants on Sept. 1, and completed applications will be due by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Applications will be accepted for marketing grants. To be considered for funding, applications must be submitted online. Printed applications will not be accepted. Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are required to have a 25% cash match or a 12.5% cash match and 12.5% in-kind match.
To help guide tourism-based business owners and their representatives through the grant-writing process, GO Laurel Highlands, the county’s destination marketing organization, has created a helpful grant-writing video. The video is available online at golaurelhighlands.com/grants.
