JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Somerset County Megashow is under way at the Johnstown Galleria mall in Richland Township.
The dozens of participating vendors – many in home remodeling and gardening – are offering giveaways and hoping to meet potential customers gearing up for spring projects.
The show typically draws 2,000 people over the course of the weekend, according to the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce.
“I like to see if there are any new products out to help my gardening or projects around the house,” said Mary Shumaker, of Somerset, who traveled with Gay Durst to the show in Johnstown.
The show opened Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, the show wraps up from noon to 5 p.m.
The show this year is held for the first time in conjunction with the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce at The Johnstown Galleria because Somerset County has no venue big enough to house the event.
All commercial buildings in Somerset County are occupied by businesses.
“That’s a great thing to be able to say – we have no empty buildings in Somerset,” said Somerset County Chamber of Commerce President Ron Aldom.
The 601 N. Center Ave. building in Somerset, where the event was held last year, is now a distribution center for Wheeler Fleet Solutions.
About 70 vendors are set up at the Megashow this year. The show gives a boost to the Galleria, which has seen tenants vacate and shoppers decline in recent years.
Bill Zimmerman, of Indiana County, visited the show with intentions of finding information about pressure washers.
He stepped out of the sun, which was poring through the Galleria’s ceiling windows Friday, for an interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
“It’s a nice layout, here,” he said. “It’s nice to see something perk the mall up a little bit.”
Fewer vendors are participating compared to the show’s past years, but Aldom said he expects that number to grow as the Galleria becomes solidified as the venue for the annual event.
“It was new here this year, so that had an effect, but we have the space to double the vendors we have,” he said.
The vendors participating in this year’s show are all repeat vendors from previous years.
Lew Cramer, owner of Lewis Cramer Construction, Somerset, said he is hoping to get some leads for jobs through the show.
“I usually get 30-some leads, and I’m hoping to have another good show over the next couple of days,” he said. “People come and talk with me about what sort of remodeling they want, and that’s how it starts.”
At the event’s entrance, Shaffer’s Bottled Gas, of Hooversville, displayed several grills and tables with propane fire pits built in.
The show often leads to calls throughout the year.
“All year-round people call and say, ‘We saw you at the show,’ ” Shaffer’s salesman Tim Doyle said.
Blaine and Debbie Lester, of Davidsville, came to the show in search of a contractor to upgrade their home flooring.
“Getting out from COVID feels good. It feels good to be out among people,” Lester said.
Not all vendors are in the home and garden business. The participating vendors include Community Resources for Independence, which provides services from bathing to home exercise programs and housekeeping so people can continue living independently.
“This show is big for us to get our name out there,” said Trista Brendlinger, CRI supervisor.
