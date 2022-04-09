Social Security is the largest piece of many people’s retirement income. When should you turn on your Social Security benefit?
While many people successfully stop working and turn on their Social Security benefit at age 62, the Full Retirement Age (FRA) for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1960, is age 67 (the sweet spot). If you wait until age 67, you will receive 100% of your earned benefit, which is based on the best 35 years of your working career. If you decide to work after 67, your earnings have no negative consequences to your full Social Security benefit.
The system also allows for a discounted early retirement benefit that starts at age 62. Instead of receiving your full benefit, you elect to receive just 70% of your full benefit. Let’s look at hypothetical monthly benefits for various incomes:
n Lower wage earner: $1,000 at age 62 and $1,430 at age 67, with $430 as the monthly difference.
n Higher wage earner: $1,750 at age 62 and $2,503 at age 67, with $753 as the monthly difference.
n Maximum wage earner: $2,342 at age 62 and $3,345 at agee 67, with $1,003 as the montly difference.
For the higher wage earner, the early retirement benefit would pay $1,750 per month at 62, or $2,503 per month at the FRA of 67. That’s $753 more every month for the rest of your life. That’s your decision point – $753 per month is a lot of money over the course of a full retirement. In fact, you would need a 401(k) balance of $225,000 at a 4% income stream to try to replace $750 per month.
Another thing to understand is that if you wait until age 67 to start collecting your Social Security benefit, the system allows you to “double dip.” That is, you can still work and earn all you want, $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and also keep all of your Social Security benefit because you waited until the government’s FRA.
However, if you elect early retirement benefits, you essentially told the government you are retiring. If you elect to continue working and try to double dip (like you are allowed at age 67), you need to be aware of what I call the “early retirement double dip penalty.”
When a person under FRA is collecting discounted Social Security benefits and continues to work, the special rule is that you agree to give back $1 of early Social Security benefits for every $2 you earn over the 2022 maximum earning limit of $19,560. Remember, you told the government you were retiring early. For example, if you earned $39,560 on your W-2, you would have to pay back $10,000 of your early (70%) Social Security benefit.
You want to avoid this!
Although you receive what you paid back over your lifetime starting at age 67, you are forever an “early retiree” in the system. You get the 70% benefit, not the 100% benefit you earned.
A final point, if you took early Social Security benefits and realize you made a mistake, you may pay Social Security all of the benefits back within the first 12 months and get a “do over.” That is, instead of forever collecting just 70% of your benefits at 62, you will be allowed to work your way up to the 100% benefit you’ve earned.
It’s a good idea to know your numbers at ages 62, 67 and 70 to build the retirement you deserve. Happy planning!
Samuel G. Carpenter, MS, CFP, CSA, CPA/PFS is a financial advisor with Carpenter Financial Services, a tax-smart financial planning firm based in Johnstown.
