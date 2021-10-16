Samuel Carpenter

When stuff at the store costs more, that means prices have gone up.
That is called inflation.
Let’s say you lived on an income of $30,000 last year.
What if this year, the same stuff you bought last year now costs $32,000. If your income is still $30,000, you are now $2,000 short. This phenomenon leads to credit card debt.
How would your lifestyle be affected if you are $2,000 short year after year?
COVID-19 has challenged supply chains. We are experiencing temporary shortages of our stuff. What have you tried to buy recently and found short supplies? Stuff such as lumber, cars, refrigerators, toilet paper, furniture, chicken, beef and booze. Have you noticed? There are more dollars chasing these items than the supply of stuff, so prices go up.
Imagine trying to live out your years on a “fixed income.”
How do you keep up with stuff that keeps costing more?
Fortunately, most people’s largest piece of their retirement income pie (Social Security), offers a Cost Of Living Allowance. This is often referred to as COLA. Next year, Social Security payments will increase by a whopping 5.9%. If Social Security paid you $15,000 this year, it will increase to almost $16,000 next year; that is a big help. Going back to the original example, your income of $30,000 would increase to almost $32,000 because of the SS COLA. Instead of being $2,000 short, you are almost breaking even. While Social Security provides this Cost Of Living allowance, many people’s pensions, and salaries (if they are still working), may not increase at all, even though inflation keeps increasing the cost of stuff.
For perspective, here is the cost of a first-class postage stamp during the past 50 years:
May 1971: 8 cents
November 1981: 20 cents
February 1991: 29 cents
July 2001: 34 cents
April 2011: 44 cents
August 2021: 58 cents
Do you notice the trend?
From 1991 to 2021, postage stamps have increased from 29 cents to 58 cents. Even I can do that math. Postage stamps cost 100% more now than they did in 1991. Prices go up. Think about your retirement. How will your income keep up with the cost of our stuff?
Samuel G. Carpenter MS, CFP®, CSA, CPA/PFS of Carpenter Financial Services has been serving the Johnstown area for more than 30 years. Securities offered through Avantax Investment Services SM, Member FINRA, SIPC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.