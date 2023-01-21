In recent months there has been much discussion, debate, speculation and even blame associated with our supply chain issues, inflation, impending recession and monetary policy.
Some have even blamed the president for policies he’s implemented for the highs and lows in our economy.
We operate though in a global economy, nonetheless, and as a nation are impacted by occurrences that take place in other parts of the world.
The Fed can affect, though, the supply of money in our economy by changing the amount that banks hold in reserves.
To give some history, our Fed, or central banking system was conceived on Jekyll Island, a private club in Georgia circa 1910 by a group of very wealthy individuals – the Rockefellers, J.P. Morgan, Nelson Aldrich, Paul M. Warburg.
Members of the Jekyll Island Club represented one fourth of the wealth of the entire world.
In 1913 the Federal Reserve Act was passed into law.
The Fed can create inflation or recession simply by raising or lowering the prime lending rate.
A primary objective of the Federal Reserve System is to involve the federal government as an agent for shifting the inevitable losses from the owners of banks to the taxpayers.
To understand how banking losses are shifted to the taxpayers, it is first necessary to know a little bit about how the scheme was designed to work. There are certain procedures and formulas that must be understood or else the entire process seems like chaos.
It is as though we had been isolated all our lives on a South Sea island with no knowledge of the outside world.
Imagine what it would then be like the first time we travelled to the mainland and witnessed a game of professional football. We would stare with disbelief at men dressed like aliens from another planet; throwing their bodies against each other; tossing a funny shaped object back and forth; fighting over it as though it were of great value, yet, occasionally knocking it out of the area as though it were worthless and despised; chasing each other, knocking each other to the ground and then walking away to regroup for another surge. All this with tens of thousands of spectators riotously shouting in unison for no apparent reason at all.
Without a basic understanding that this was a game and without knowledge of the rules of that game, the event would appear as total chaos and universal madness.
The operation of our monetary system through the Federal Reserve has much in common with professional football.
First, only minor variations to suit the special circumstances. Second, precision. Third, there is a clear objective to the game which is uppermost in the minds of the players. and fourth, if the spectators are not familiar with that objective and if they do not understand the rules, they will never comprehend what is going on.
Which, as far as monetary matters is concerned, is the common state of the vast majority of Americans today.
Let us, therefore, attempt to spell out in plain language what that objective is and how the players expect to achieve it.
The name of the game is bailout. The objective of the game is to shift the inevitable losses from the owners of the larger banks to the taxpayers.
The procedure by which this is accomplished is as follows:
The game begins when the Federal Reserve System allows commercial banks to create checkbook money out of nothing. The banks derive profit from this easy money, not by spending it, but by lending it to others and collecting interest.
When such a loan is placed on the bank’s books, it is shown as an asset because it is earning interest and, presumably, someday will be paid back.
At the same time, an equal entry is made on the liability side of the ledger. That is because the newly created checkbook money now is in circulation, and most of it will end up in other banks – which will return the canceled checks to the issuing bank for payment.
Individuals may also bring some of this check money back to the bank and request cash.
The issuing bank, therefore, has a potential money payout liability equal to the amount of the loan asset.
When a borrower cannot repay and there are no assets that can be taken to compensate, the bank must write off that loan as a loss. However, since most of the money originally was created out of nothing and cost the bank nothing except bookkeeping overhead, there is little of tangible value that is actually lost. It is primarily a bookkeeping entry.
A bookkeeping loss can still be undesirable to a bank, because it causes the loan to be removed from the ledger as an asset without a reduction in liabilities. The difference must come from the equity of those who own the bank. In other words, the loan asset is removed, but the money liability remains.
The original checkbook money is still circulating out there even though the borrower cannot repay, and the issuing bank still has the obligation to redeem those checks. The only way to do this and balance the books once again is to draw upon the capital that was invested by the bank’s stockholders or to deduct the loss from the bank’s current profits.
In either case, the owners of the bank lose an amount equal to the value of the defaulted loan. So, to them, the loss becomes very real.
If the bank is forced to write off large amounts of bad loans, the amount could exceed the entire value of the owners’ equity. When that happens, the game is over, and the bank is insolvent.
This concern would be sufficient to motivate most bankers to be very conservative in their loan policies, and, in fact, most of them do act with great caution when dealing with individuals and small businesses. But the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Deposit Loan Corp. now guarantee that massive loans made to large corporations and to other governments will not be allowed to fall entirely upon the bank’s owners should those loans go into default.
This is done under the argument that, if these corporations or banks are allowed to fail, the nation would suffer from vast unemployment and economic disruption.
Banks have little motive to be cautious and are protected against the effect of their own foolishness. The larger the loan, the better it is, because it will produce the greatest amount of profit with the least amount of effort.
A single loan to a third-world country netting hundreds of millions of dollars in annual interest is just as easy to process, if not easier, than a loan for $50,000 to a local merchant on the shopping mall.
If the interest is paid, it’s gravy time. If the loan defaults, the federal government will “protect the public” and, through various mechanisms, will make sure that the banks continue to receive their interest.
The individual and the small businessman find it increasingly difficult to borrow money at reasonable rates, because the banks can make more money on loans to corporate giants and to foreign governments.
Also, the bigger loans are safer for the banks, because the government will make them good even if they default.
There are no such guarantees for the small loans. The public will save the system. The dollar amounts are too small.
Only when the figures become mind-boggling does the ploy become plausible.
Banks do not really want to have their loans repaid, except as evidence of the dependability of the borrower. They make a profit from interest on the loan, not repayment of the loan. If a loan is paid off, the bank merely has to find another borrower, and that can be an expensive nuisance.
One of the reasons banks prefer to lend to governments, though, is that they do not expect those loans ever to be repaid.
Robert Wyatt is a Johnstown native who makes his home in Philadelphia.
