Quenna Smith, a Realtor with Perry Wellington Realty Johnstown, has been accepted into a statewide leadership program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.
The state association chooses a select group of Realtors for this year-long program, that focuses on leadership development topics.
Smith has been a Realtor for nine years and is the president of Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors. She is a PAR state director and serves on its legislative committee. At a national level, she is serving a three-year term as a NAR board director.
Smith earned her associate brokers license and received the designations of Senior Real Estate Specialist, C2EX, ePro and At Home with Diversity.
She serves on the board of Conemaugh Township Rotary.
