The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Wayne E. Oswalt Jr. from Audrey N. Kraytz, property in East Taylor Township, $82,000.
David W. Templeton from Dennis J. Stofko, property in Croyle Township, $33,000.
Hasheem McLaurin from Randal N. Kocian, property in Southmont Borough, $41,500.
Joseph M. Debellis from John R. Furin, property in Geistown Borough, $114,900.
David E. Thomas Jr. from Pamela J. Wade, property in Richland Township, $55,600.
Eric J. DiStefano from Patricia A. Balko, property in Upper Yoder Township, $169,000.
Jason A. Eash from Pete Macesich, property in East Taylor Township, $75,000.
Michael R. McElhinney from Daniel C. Wolfe, property in Reade Township, $65,000.
Nathaniel McCormick from Kurtis S. Roberts, property in Jackson Township, $184,000.
David B. Cuppett from Edith M. Modis, property in Ebensburg Borough, $45,000.
Ebensburg Borough from Edith M. Modis, property in Ebensburg Borough, $85,000.
Larry G. Marsh from Anne Stan, property in Westmont Borough, $100,000.
Somerset County
Wayne A. Burkett III from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $79,500.
Erik E. Rockne from Stephen M. Slatcoff, property in Windber Borough, $75,000.
Christy L. Parks from Denise Steinkirchner, property in Jennerstown Borough, $129,900.
Justus Boaz Wolf from Dennis L. Perigo, property in Quemahoning Township, $32,500.
Andrew M. Jugan from Diane Krebs, property in Middlecreek Township, $230,500.
Scott A. Steinkirchner from Barry J. Magnetto, property in Somerset Township, $55,000.
Mark Patrick Romito from J&K Investment Co., property in Jefferson Township, $187,000.
Kenneth A. Trombetta from Robert Louis Shuman, property in Middlecreek Township, $285,000.
Laurence Armstrong from Go America, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.
Mark W. Hissong from Betty B. Hissong Estate, property in Paint Township, $15,250.
Larry R. Schrock from John L. Hoffman, property in Brothersvalley Township, $242,500.
Trina Marie Clay from Mark W. Younkin, property in Jenner Township, $80,000.
Michael J. Gates from Sam. S. Wylie, property in Confluence Borough, $110,000.
