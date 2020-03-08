The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Wayne E. Oswalt Jr. from Audrey N. Kraytz, property in East Taylor Township, $82,000.

David W. Templeton from Dennis J. Stofko, property in Croyle Township, $33,000.

Hasheem McLaurin from Randal N. Kocian, property in Southmont Borough, $41,500.

Joseph M.  Debellis from John R. Furin, property in Geistown Borough, $114,900.

David E. Thomas Jr. from Pamela J. Wade, property in Richland Township, $55,600.

Eric J. DiStefano from Patricia A. Balko, property in Upper Yoder Township, $169,000.

Jason A. Eash from Pete Macesich, property in East Taylor Township, $75,000.

Michael R. McElhinney from Daniel C. Wolfe, property in Reade Township, $65,000.

Nathaniel McCormick from Kurtis S. Roberts, property in Jackson Township, $184,000.

David B. Cuppett from Edith M. Modis, property in Ebensburg Borough, $45,000.

Ebensburg Borough from Edith M. Modis, property in Ebensburg Borough, $85,000.

Larry G. Marsh from Anne Stan, property in Westmont Borough, $100,000.

Somerset County

Wayne A. Burkett III from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $79,500.

Erik E. Rockne from Stephen M. Slatcoff, property in Windber Borough, $75,000.

Christy L. Parks from Denise Steinkirchner, property in Jennerstown Borough, $129,900.

Justus Boaz Wolf from Dennis L. Perigo, property in Quemahoning Township, $32,500.

Andrew M. Jugan from Diane Krebs, property in Middlecreek Township, $230,500.

Scott A. Steinkirchner from Barry J. Magnetto, property in Somerset Township, $55,000.

Mark Patrick Romito from J&K Investment Co., property in Jefferson Township, $187,000.

Kenneth A. Trombetta from Robert Louis Shuman, property in Middlecreek Township, $285,000.

Laurence Armstrong from Go America, property in Somerset Township, $10,000.

Mark W. Hissong from Betty B. Hissong Estate, property in Paint Township, $15,250.

Larry R. Schrock from John L. Hoffman, property in Brothersvalley Township, $242,500.

Trina Marie Clay from Mark W. Younkin, property in Jenner Township, $80,000.

Michael J. Gates from Sam. S. Wylie, property in Confluence Borough, $110,000.

