The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Praveen Raj Kumar from Douglas E. Mangus, property in Richland Township, $192,000.
Carl H. Rhoades Jr. from Walter V. Kowtoniuk, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $28,800.
Zachary L. Wesner from Joseph J. Kolar, property in Richland Township, $124,900,
Robin Ribarich from Martha Z. Stavas, by attorney-in-fact, property in Middle Taylor Township, $28,500.
PTV 1048 LLC from Central Commons LLC, property in Ebensburg Borough, $100,000.
Heritage Holdco Inc. from Bingman & Son Lumber LLC, property in Susquehanna Township, $432,100.
Thomas F. Yanko from Yanko Brothers Trucking Inc., property in East Taylor Township, $37,000.
Family Lease LLC from Margaret B. Pasierb, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $21,000.
Leona M. Cowan from Dennis F. Shannon, property in Southmont Borough, $123,900.
Corey S. Statler from LSF10 Master Participation Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Conemaugh Township, $62,000.
John J. Headrick from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Adams Township, $47,000.
Robert M. Stoppe from Ronald Young, property in Adams Township, $18,000.
Courtney Crocker from REO Trust 2017 by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown, $16,500.
Beck & Call, LLC, from Ellen M. Weber Estate, property in Portage Borough, $40,000.
Robert J. Black from Daniel D. Berkey, property in Richland Township, $99,900.
Jacob Rievel from Andrew Kindya Jr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 16th Ward, $15,000.
Andrew W. Intihar Sr. from Michael Wian, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
Arnold P. Bernard Jr. from Craig E. Penatzer, property in Summerhill Borough, $130,000.
Maddy Construction LLC, from Christopher T. Rhodes, property in Scalp Level Borough, $25,000.
Jeffrey B. Smith from Modestus P. Sherry, by Exrx., property in Cambria Township, $210,000.
Carol A. Fulton from Richard J. McCoy, by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $145,000.
John C. Bush from Aaron Lanzendorfer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $59,000.
Dean E. Funk from David W. Getty, property in East Carroll Township, $219,000.
PWFJ Dollar Stores LLC, from Fratell 1, LLC, property in Carrolltown and Cresson boroughs, $900,000.
Jacob Webb from Karen Hoover, property in West Taylor Township, $35,000.
Robert L. Irvine from Charles E. Hochstein Sr., by Exrs., property in Johnstown’s 5th Ward, $15,000.
Tyler M. Chilcot from Andrew Hanak, property in Summerhill Township, $146,000.
Family Lease, LLC, from Edwin J. Boothman Jr. Special Need Trust by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $22,675.
Cody L. Albaugh, from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in South Fork Borough, $23,000.
Roxanne M. Sabo from Ernest P. Deetscreek, property in Jackson Township, $73,000.
Jesse W. Keith from Donald M. McNulty Jr., property in Blacklick Township, $25,000.
Daliani P. Montalvo from Steven I. Kieta, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $19,000.
Joseph Ryan from Jo Ann Covalt, by attorney-in-fact, property in Middle Taylor Township, $43,300.
First York, LLC, from HSBC Bank USA, NA by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $14,700.
Doug Lavis from Vinco Properties, LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $109,000.
Kasie A. Chappell from William B. Lease, property in Westmont Borough, $115,000.
Rachel Brehm from Samuel R. Barbarto by Exr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $93,500.
James P. Amann from Joann Polke by Exr., property in Westmont Borough, $80,000.
Garrett M. Spangler from Robert A. Gleason III, property in Westmont Borough, $305,000.
M&M Management and Acquisitions Inc. from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $13,000.
Matthew D. Yingling from Daniel L. Sturm, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,000.
Joshua R. Robertson from Anita Bertuzzi, property in Portage Borough, $35,000.
Kristi R. Lohr from Audrey R. Deluca, by Exrx., property in Upper Yoder Township, $35,000.
Jennifer L. Flecker from Helen E. Dravis Trust by trustee, property in Geistown Borough, $73,000.
William B. Lloyd from Kathryn G. McCusker, property in Chest Township, $45,000.
Squibean, LLC, from Gregory E. Lilly, property in Southmont Borough, $22,000.
Gerald Ramsdorfer from Clinton G. Hayes, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.
Girard W. Tibbott from Bert A. and Gertrude W. Williams Jr. Joint Revocable Trust by trustee, property in Susquehanna Township, $250,000.
Justin M. Biter from Nicole J. Carpinello, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $67,000.
Audrey L. Shultz from Karcher Property Management, LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $42,000.
Justin M. Spaid from Brittany A. Spaid, property in Washington Township, $11,000.
Paul D. Simmons from Eugene W. Esch Jr., by Exr., property in Stonycreek Township, $43,000.
Ronald P. Hudec from Linda Allshouse by agent, property in Ferndale Borough, $10,000.
Crooked Acres, LLC, from William L. Krumenacker, property in Barr Township, $15,000.
Lance D. Neely from David B. Nguyen, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.
Jared M. Baker from Michael E. Miller, property in Adams Township, $144,000.
Heather L. Fox from Joy L. Martin by Exrs., property in Upper Yoder Township, $85,000.
Christopher M. Thompson from Karcher Property Management, LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $25,500.
Francis J. Sclesky from Chris A. Venesky, property in West Carroll Township, $18,000.
D. Williamson Leasing, LLC, from Norman R. Berzonsky by Admrx, property in Cambria Township, $180,000.
Francis J. Sclesky from Chris Venesky, property in West Carroll Township, $54,640.
Richard L. Wallace from Albert L. Wallace Estate by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $69,500.
Kenneth G. Yeager from Alvin H. Thomas by attorney-in-fact, property in Hastings Borough, $165,000.
Matthew S. Hershberger from David M. Plummer, property in Portage Borough, $81,000.
Levi T. Krug from Timothy J. Krug, property in Allegheny Township, $64,000.
Ashley L. Miller from Glendale Corp., property in White Township, $12,900.
Seads of Love Inc. from George A. Griffith by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $135,200.
Penny A. Ford-Smeal and Kenton L. Ford/Pennywrens, property in Reade Township, $49,500.
901 Park Avenue Property Johnstown LLC from Charles P. Hendrickson, property in Johnstown, $16,000.
901 Park Avenue Property Johnstown LLC from Charles W. Thiel, property in Johnstown, $14,600.
Daniel Kralik from Gertrude M. Fiscus, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $53,000.
Jason M. Neff from Derick Lang, property in Adams Township, $235,000.
Duane M. Campbell from Thomas E. Williamson Jr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $65,000.
Nicholas C. Howard from Carol G. Tremmel, property in Ebensburg Borough, $100,000.
Portage Area Food Pantry from DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC, property in Portage Borough, $20,000.
Benjamin R. Maderia from Catherine A. Maderia, property in Croyle Township, $247,000.
Brandon M. Thiel from Donald E. Rollins, property in East Taylor Township, $39,900.
Justin J. Berchick from Sarah A. Mosorjak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $88,000.
Sue Ellen Gross from Christopher M. Bagley, property in Middle Taylor Township, $80,000.
Zane B. Bianucci from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $120,000.
Bradley J. Weakland from Rose Ann Pruchnik, property in Scalp Level Borough, $75,000.
Marsha A. Gorba from Frank P. Clay Jr., property in Tunnellhill Borough, $71,500.
Johnstown Capital Partners LLC from Genevieve Novak, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Andrew Gornik from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., property in Upper Yoder Township, $54,900.
Jonah Lane from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $14,000.
Bryan D. Cordell from Jeanne L. Mozina, property in Patton Borough, $80,000.
Kenneth K. Weiland from Patrick J. Haigh, property in Loretto Borough, $145,000.
Danielle M. Dolansky from Davie L. Buck Estate, property in Carrolltown Borough, $85,000.
Ronald J. Bucci from Christopher K. Gleason, property in Upper Yoder Township, $825,000.
LGR Realty Enterprises LLC from Capital Commercial Properties Inc., property in Richland Township, $300,00.
George B. Playez from Michael C. Berardi Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $70,000.
Caleb Wess from Stanley M. Zealek, property in Richland Township, $15,000.
William A. Rigo from Patrick J. Greenwood, property in Upper Yoder Township, $16,000.
Eight One Four Rentals LLC from Cammik Investments LLC, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $602,000.
Daniel D. Berkey from Victoria A. Castiglione, property in Conemaugh Borough, $55,000.
Paul G. Spencer from Eileen Weimer, property in Johns-town’s 18th Ward, $82,500.
McIlwain Family Limited Partnership from Gregory A. Turjan, property in Westmont Borough, $10,000.
Marc Domonkos from Margaret A. Reitz, property in Geistown Borough, $90,000.
Clifford J. Eckenrode from Frank E. and Gweneth D. Legdon Trust, by trustee, property in Cambria Township, $219,000.
Donald T. Swires from Robert J. Henry and Theresa M. Henry, property in Dean Township, $17,250.
Somerset County
Kenneth W. Van Bremen from Kathy J. Putman, property in Somerset Township, $53,750.
Jerry R. Miller from Charles P. Glessner, property in Somerset Township, $160,000.
Trina L. Stephen from Michael Sunseri, property in Jenner Township, $38,589.
Jennifer L. Gibson from David P. Zellers, property in Jefferson Township, $282,500.
Blake Shumate from David A. Levadnuk, property in Hooversville Borough, $15,800.
John E. Float from Barry L. Woolbert, property in Indian Lake Borough, $107,000.
Joseph Clement from McGuire Revocable Trust, property in Summit Township, $128,000.
Terry Ruparcic from Joseph E. Potochar, property in Shade Township, $45,000.
Chad A. Mostoller from Gary L. Smith, property in Somerset Township, $140,000.
Timothy Lee Forish from Joel W. Yoder, property in Conemaugh Township, $87,000.
Bradley King from Matthew Owens, property in Milford Township, $52,000.
Thomas M. Johnson from Charles W. Gough, property in Somerset Borough, $185,000.
Clay E. Logsdon from Fannie Mae by POA, property in Meyersdale Borough, $11,900.
Clifford E. Stoddart from Alicia R. Tracey, property in Shade Township, $184,000.
Christopher Cagle from Leskey Family Irrevocable Trust, property in Black Township, $32,000.
Vincent E. O’Rourke from Vincent E. O’Rourke, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $18,382.50.
Larry J. Zaccone from William McIntosh, property in Black Township, $100,000.
Stephen E. Darr from Kevan Bradley Kemsey, property in Middlecreek Township, $84,217.50.
Dennis Doas from Edward Palermo, property in Jefferson Township, $125,000.
Ashley Marie Blades Kush from David Zeglin, property in Paint Township, $12,000.
Ryan J. Eutsey from Jerry C. Bockes, property in Milford Township, $65,000.
Christy Lynn Lambert from Randall C. Newman, property in Meyersdale Borough, $110,000.
Jackie D. Saylor Jr. from Deborah Ann Miller, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
Albert J. Stiles from Angel’s Coal Trust, property in Shade Township, $20,000.
Aaron Scott Zimmerman from Lisa Michelle Christofes, property in Conemaugh Township, $106,000.
Cory Miller from Marisa S. Novak, property in Boswell Borough, $45,000.
N.S. Retail Holdings from Heartland Properties, property in Summit Township, $4,919,225.
Raymond J. Zwick from Alissa B. Cooper, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.
Michael S. Cotter from Mary Ann Cotter Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $125,000.
John Byrne from David T. Horten, property in Indian Lake Borough, $22,900.
Eric D. Alumbaugh from Terry L. Johnson Sr., property in Stonycreek Township, $45,008.63.
