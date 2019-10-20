The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

John D. Shaffer from Jean A. Griffith, property in Summerhill Township, $65,000.

Audriana D. Bara from Samantha B. Shaffer, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $71,000.

Joseph E. Brupka from Tracy L. Beltowski, property in Richland Township, $277,500.

Nicholas J. Carthew from Dawn C. Owens, property in Westmont Borough, $60,000.

Dustin R. Leverknight from Corey Markum, property in Adams Township, $105,500.

Tinba Stiebel Parham from Michael R. Marovich, property in Westmont Borough, $79,000.

Ethan J. Leydig from Dana J. Stranger, property in Stonycreek Township, $119,000.

Lisa M. Anslinger from Mildred Zock, property in Portage Borough, $49,900.

Brandon W. Kochinsky from William H. Strosnider, property in Ebensburg Borough, $172,500.

Donald J. Krens Jr. from Nancy McCreary, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $20,000.

Nathan R. James from Timothy George Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $156,000.

Jeffery D. Eger from Barbara A. Earhart, property in Sankertown Borough, $19,000.

Rachel Widdersheim from Valarie L. Contacos, property in Richland Township, $135,000.

Luke J. Trinkley from Edward M. Stumpf, property in Elder Township, $45,000.

Mark Charles from Joseph M. Cyran Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $31,200.

Cheri Reed from Clifford C. Hinterliter, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $12,900.

Derek Hayes from Matthew M. Kocsis, property in Richland Township, $499,900.

Jeffrey A. Hewitt from Jason E. Bischof, property in Richland Township, $132,500.

Valencia M. McCletchey from Gregory O. Wingard, property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.

Gayna M. Diantonio from Linda A. Cavanaugh, property in East Carroll Township, $145,000.

Nikolas Daily from Andrew Makuch Jr., property in Richland Township, $37,500.

Kevin L. Headley from Daniel S. Watson, property in Stonycreek Township, $133,500.

Leonard J. Dudash from Leonard S. Dudash, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $12,000.

Chad Burkett from John C. Morgan Jr., property in Portage Borough, $55,000.

Kimberly A. Kakabar from Lanny P. Kissell Jr., property in Adams Township, $26,000.

John S. Kondash Jr. from John Fuschino, property in Richland Township, $75,000.

Amy J. Weaver from Thomas S. Sullivan, property in Westmont Borough, $79,900.

James K. Whelan from Joseph L. Pastovic, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $15,000.

Kenneth Sprague from Kenneth M. Link, property in West Carroll Township, $43,000.

James A. Vance from Cletus W. Illig, property in Ebensburg Borough, $113,200.

William J. Toth Jr. from Penncrest Bank, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.

Mark C. Chiappetta from Daniel A. Blough, property in Stonycreek Township, $97,500.

Somerset County

Timothy E. Sleasman from Kathy J. Corbett, property in Jefferson Township, $172,500.

Kenneth C. Pash from Timothy S. Dibble, property in Jefferson Township, $147,500.

Linda C. Barry from Edith K. Bower Estate, property in Confluence Borough, $150,000.

Shane McCusker from Ruth V. Dice Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $108,000.

Thomas B. Wiseman II from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $60,000.

Brad E. Hay from Nancy M. Benning/Tax Claim, property in Allegheny Township, $11,400.

Tanner S. Cahill from Rosita Jordan, property in Somerset Borough, $53,000.

Stephen Dale Geiman from Donald L. McFarland Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $684,500.

Douglas E. Leydig from Dennis E. Brant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $239,000.

Kevin Jenkins from D. Russell Peters, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.

Rusty L. Cane from Robert W. Cayton, property in Summit Township, $110,000.

Smiley Bros. from Richard M. Webreck Revocable Living Trust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $550,000.

Smiley Bros. from Rose Ann Webreck, property in Brothersvalley Township, $15,125.43.

Anthony R. Boyer from Tina M. McCoy, property in Brothersvalley Township, $255,000.

Sandra Shroyer from Susan Joan Christner, property in Somerset Borough, $68,000.

Joshua M. Arnold from Bonnie J. Johnson, property in Summit Township, $209,000.

Matthew R. Sotosky from John D. Safko, property in Conemaugh Township, $57,000.

Kimberly Clites from Krissann Jane Witt, property in Wellersburg Borough, $14,500.

Crystal A. Patrick from Jody Ray Diest Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $127,500.

Jay P. Bowen Jr. from David A. Mankey, property in Stonycreek Township, $11,700.

William D. Springer from Vacant Land Now, property in Stonycreek Township, $17,000.

Matthew M. Rouch from Justin R. Morris, property in Somerset Township, $47,000.

Brandon W. Fisher from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $142,000.

Crystal G. Engle from Gary F. Klink, property in Summit Township, $47,000.

Jeffrey M. Uchin from Robert E. Weimer, property in Addison Township, $140,000.

Ryan M. Stone from Frederick E. Schminkey, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $14,000.

