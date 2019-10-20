The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John D. Shaffer from Jean A. Griffith, property in Summerhill Township, $65,000.
Audriana D. Bara from Samantha B. Shaffer, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $71,000.
Joseph E. Brupka from Tracy L. Beltowski, property in Richland Township, $277,500.
Nicholas J. Carthew from Dawn C. Owens, property in Westmont Borough, $60,000.
Dustin R. Leverknight from Corey Markum, property in Adams Township, $105,500.
Tinba Stiebel Parham from Michael R. Marovich, property in Westmont Borough, $79,000.
Ethan J. Leydig from Dana J. Stranger, property in Stonycreek Township, $119,000.
Lisa M. Anslinger from Mildred Zock, property in Portage Borough, $49,900.
Brandon W. Kochinsky from William H. Strosnider, property in Ebensburg Borough, $172,500.
Donald J. Krens Jr. from Nancy McCreary, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $20,000.
Nathan R. James from Timothy George Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $156,000.
Jeffery D. Eger from Barbara A. Earhart, property in Sankertown Borough, $19,000.
Rachel Widdersheim from Valarie L. Contacos, property in Richland Township, $135,000.
Luke J. Trinkley from Edward M. Stumpf, property in Elder Township, $45,000.
Mark Charles from Joseph M. Cyran Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $31,200.
Cheri Reed from Clifford C. Hinterliter, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $12,900.
Derek Hayes from Matthew M. Kocsis, property in Richland Township, $499,900.
Jeffrey A. Hewitt from Jason E. Bischof, property in Richland Township, $132,500.
Valencia M. McCletchey from Gregory O. Wingard, property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.
Gayna M. Diantonio from Linda A. Cavanaugh, property in East Carroll Township, $145,000.
Nikolas Daily from Andrew Makuch Jr., property in Richland Township, $37,500.
Kevin L. Headley from Daniel S. Watson, property in Stonycreek Township, $133,500.
Leonard J. Dudash from Leonard S. Dudash, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $12,000.
Chad Burkett from John C. Morgan Jr., property in Portage Borough, $55,000.
Kimberly A. Kakabar from Lanny P. Kissell Jr., property in Adams Township, $26,000.
John S. Kondash Jr. from John Fuschino, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Amy J. Weaver from Thomas S. Sullivan, property in Westmont Borough, $79,900.
James K. Whelan from Joseph L. Pastovic, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $15,000.
Kenneth Sprague from Kenneth M. Link, property in West Carroll Township, $43,000.
James A. Vance from Cletus W. Illig, property in Ebensburg Borough, $113,200.
William J. Toth Jr. from Penncrest Bank, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.
Mark C. Chiappetta from Daniel A. Blough, property in Stonycreek Township, $97,500.
Somerset County
Timothy E. Sleasman from Kathy J. Corbett, property in Jefferson Township, $172,500.
Kenneth C. Pash from Timothy S. Dibble, property in Jefferson Township, $147,500.
Linda C. Barry from Edith K. Bower Estate, property in Confluence Borough, $150,000.
Shane McCusker from Ruth V. Dice Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $108,000.
Thomas B. Wiseman II from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $60,000.
Brad E. Hay from Nancy M. Benning/Tax Claim, property in Allegheny Township, $11,400.
Tanner S. Cahill from Rosita Jordan, property in Somerset Borough, $53,000.
Stephen Dale Geiman from Donald L. McFarland Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $684,500.
Douglas E. Leydig from Dennis E. Brant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $239,000.
Kevin Jenkins from D. Russell Peters, property in Jefferson Township, $145,000.
Rusty L. Cane from Robert W. Cayton, property in Summit Township, $110,000.
Smiley Bros. from Richard M. Webreck Revocable Living Trust, property in Brothersvalley Township, $550,000.
Smiley Bros. from Rose Ann Webreck, property in Brothersvalley Township, $15,125.43.
Anthony R. Boyer from Tina M. McCoy, property in Brothersvalley Township, $255,000.
Sandra Shroyer from Susan Joan Christner, property in Somerset Borough, $68,000.
Joshua M. Arnold from Bonnie J. Johnson, property in Summit Township, $209,000.
Matthew R. Sotosky from John D. Safko, property in Conemaugh Township, $57,000.
Kimberly Clites from Krissann Jane Witt, property in Wellersburg Borough, $14,500.
Crystal A. Patrick from Jody Ray Diest Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $127,500.
Jay P. Bowen Jr. from David A. Mankey, property in Stonycreek Township, $11,700.
William D. Springer from Vacant Land Now, property in Stonycreek Township, $17,000.
Matthew M. Rouch from Justin R. Morris, property in Somerset Township, $47,000.
Brandon W. Fisher from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $142,000.
Crystal G. Engle from Gary F. Klink, property in Summit Township, $47,000.
Jeffrey M. Uchin from Robert E. Weimer, property in Addison Township, $140,000.
Ryan M. Stone from Frederick E. Schminkey, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $14,000.
