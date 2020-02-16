The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Christopher P. Machak from Joy Csikos, property in Geistown Borough, $125,000.
Jeffrey M. Falls from James D. Wiesheier, property in Middle Taylor Township, $255,000.
Matthew D. Smith from Robert J. Bono, property in Ebensburg Borough, $215,000.
Brian P. Endler from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $68,000.
Amanda Blough from Robert E. Carney, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $38,500.
Daniel Robertson from Joan Want, by agent, property in Middle Taylor Township, $39,900.
Richard W. Fox from Lois L. Dickert, property in Geistown Borough, $32,000.
John Porter from Fred E. Houck, by personal representative, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,900.
Michael Furguiele from Tall Timber Mountain LLC, property in Richland Township, $45,000.
DC Properties One 2019 LLC from Karl R. Koenig, property in Cambria Township, $32,000.
Brenna L. Rygel from Benjamin Colosimo, property in Adams Township, $150,000.
David C. Hartfiel from Dorothea M. Gollden Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $11,000.
Joseph Lauer from Jennifer A. Itle, property in Gallitzin Township, $34,000.
Michael A. Davis from Leo G. Trexler, property in East Carroll Township, $21,000.
Andrew J. Carthew from Betty J. Campbell, property in Upper Yoder Township, $41,000.
Corbin Shutty from Bernard J. Mock, property in Hastings Borough, $13,000.
Susan D. Andres from David G. Wojcik, by agent, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $38,000.
Michael E. Sheehan from Ed Sheehan Woods LLC/Glenn R. Hildebrand, property in Allegheny Township, $44,900.
Richard S. Delsignore from Philomena J. Delsignore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $26,000.
GP Portable Johns LLC from John Branick, property in Blacklick Township, $135,000.
Elizabeth S. Sakmar from Robert J. Boast, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,000.
Ty A. Hale from Frances J. Nagy, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,800.
Michael A. Prebehalla from Ronald J. Zahornetz, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $30,000.
Brittany A. Kliner from Amy J. Brandt Tercek, property in Geistown Borough, $137,500.
Michael A. Scott from Pamela L. Stern, property in Westmont Borough, $85,000.
James Cheskey from Philip N. Makin, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.
Teresa Subich from James T. Mizak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $62,000.
Dion B. Wilt from Property Development LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $16,000.
Gary L. Krider Jr. from Grand D. Properties LLC, property in Portage Township, $10,192.
Marie A. Younkin from Paul R. Taranto, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $30,000.
Brian O’Shea from Elizabeth L. Merx, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $14,500.
Gerald R. Rieg from John E. Rieg, property in Allegheny Township, $25,000.
Jacob E. Hegemann from Clyde E. Wheland, property in Gallitzin Borough, $29,000.
Tara N. Goshey from Brian R. Burket, property in Jackson Township, $117,000.
Janis I. Berkebile from Philip M. Canini, property in Geistown Borough, $126,000.
Kenneth Corle Jr. from Mary S. Custer, by agent, property in Richland Township, $15,000.
Charles K. Strittmatter from William D. Nixon, property in Gallitzin Township, $110,000.
Luna Iron Street LLC from Johnstown Welding Fabrication Inc., property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $70,000.
Sarah Adams from Arnold L. Hewitt, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $30,500.
William F. Bahorik from Dolly R. Walter, property in Adams Township, $22,000.
Somerset County
Thomas J. Vanantwerp from Kevin D. Wiley, property in Jefferson Township, $385,000.
Kathleen M. Light from M. Kay Harris, property in Jefferson Township, $50,000.
Wells Fargo Bank from Michele Ankeny, by sheriff, property in Somerset Borough, $25,000.
Scott A. Harbaugh from Lois R. Darr, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $150,000.
Matthew L. Meyers from Scott A. Harbaugh, property in Brothersvalley Township, $150,000.
Aaron Hautz from Victoria L. Biter, property in Windber Borough, $47,000.
Iron City Conveyors from D.L. Dinning, property in Somerset Township, $57,598.50.
Brian Homerosky from John Betzler, property in Middlecreek Township, $450,000.
Paul A. Ganster from Joseph M. Pysola Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $117,000.
Daniel D. Foster from Robert G. Butler, by POA, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $12,500.
Greg Uphold from Confluence Borough Municipal Authority, property in Confluence Borough, $50,000.
Kelly Mailey Jones from Mary Joyce Mayer Estate, property in Somerset Township, $258,750.
Daniel C. Popernack from Randall J. Murray, property in Jefferson Township, $240,000.
MPT of Johnstown-Lima from DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical, property in Somerset Township, $1,179,828.
MPT of Meyersdale-Lima from DLP Conemaugh Meyersdale, property in Meyersdale Borough, $5,475,391.50.
Michael Keim from Theresa A. Maxwell Revocable Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $407,000.
Tara Sue Charlton from Morgan D. Thompson, property in Boswell Borough, $81,000.
Rhett V. Saylor from Richard Dale Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $25,922.
Michael E. Seehoffer from James Harry Roach Estate, property in Jenner Township, $74,000.
John W. Hoffman Jr. from Thomas M. Gillen, property in Jefferson Township, $170,000.
Kevin D. Coleman from Rita J. Huckle, property in Jefferson Township, $137,500.
IJK SSSNT from Robert D. Sulosky Jr., property in Windber Borough, $133,500.
Theodore W. Albright from Tommy J. Vatavuk, property in Paint Township, $165,000.
Donald Rinaldi from Robin Lechevalier, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $45,000.
Vito Casarella from Betty B. Williams, property in Middlecreek Township, $120,000.
LJZ Holdings Limited Liability Co. from F. Nicholas Jacobs Family Ltd., property in Jefferson Township, $139,963.50.
James D. Tissue from Joseph Nicholson Estate, property in Addison Township, $124,000.
Witmer’s Feed Properties from Richard A. Shaffer, property in Borthersvalley Township, $20,000.
Benjamin L. Benedict from St. Peter & St. Paul Russian, property in Boswell Borough, $15,000.
Jonathan D. Giuliano from Jack G. Marshall Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $340,000.
Christopher J. Nicola from Robert E. Tressler, property in Ursina Borough, $67,000.
Melissa Younkin from James C. Onstead, property in Somerset Township, $122,000.
STD Rentals from Louella G. Slishinsky Trust, property in Windber Borough, $25,000.
Joseph Kent Wilson from Duane A. Bruner, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.
Troy O. Hickey from Dorothy J. Sechler, property in Summit Township, $36,000.
Kevin Morgan from Mary Johnson Estate, property in Summit Township, $48,000.
Gerald E. Yeager Jr. from Scott R. Clevenger Estate, property in Ursina Borough, $50,000.
Jeremy Petrone from John A. Brenner Jr., property in Addison Township, $10,000.
James A. Rose from Joseph A. Bobak IV, property in Paint Borough, $58,000.
Justin Pippy from Michael J. Polosky, property in Indian Lake Borough, $469,000.
Jared A. Rigo from Cory A. Miller, property in Quemahoning Township, $190,000.
Michael J. Diehl from Alcinda A. Nensel, property in Addison Township, $459,000.
Breyer W. Schrock from Matthew L. Meyers, property in Somerset Township, $103,100.
STD Rentals from Margaret Kowalski, property in Windber Borough, $20,000.
Ashtin Hay Rentals from Laurie L. Hay, property in Somerset Borough, $130,000.
Brian L. Schrock from Diane M. Schrock, property in North Centerville Borough, $25,000.
John F. Kuhn from Donald Svonavec Estate, property in Somerset Township, $68,000.
Laura Baughman from Darren P. Duncan, property in Jenner Township, $58,000.
Charles R. McGough from Donald J. Maurer Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Richard Truxal from Kenneth J. Truxal, property in Jefferson Township, $101,973.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.