The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
William G. Reddinger from Louis C. Tschachler, property in Westmont Borough, $107,900.
Bill J. Clark from Wilbur B. Garland, property in Cambria Township, $210,000.
Michael J. Holbay from James P. Holbay, property in Westmont Borough, $25,000.
Debra A. Sweetser from Diane L. Hutzell, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $37,113.
Aaron Edwards from G. Glenn Goisovich, property in Richland Township, $203,000.
Beverly A. Ragan from Andrew J. Fedore, property in Lower Yoder Township, $57,000.
Matthew A. Hale from Sandra L. Miller, property in Geistown Borough, $95,000.
Stephanie D. Ashbrook from Keith R. Elders, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $66,000.
Joseph L. Pastorek from Eileen Parker, property in Southmont Borough, $56,000.
Anthony J. Volpe from William H. Devlin, property in White Township, $19,000.
Ralph Estabrook Jr. from Christopher L. Skupien, property in Gallitzin Township, $105,000.
Matthew J. Varga from National Equity Inc. Trust, by trustee, property in Southmont Borough, $199,900.
Megan J. Floyd from Linda C. Carrier, property in Stonycreek Township, $87,000.
Dennis Shadron from Ruth A. Mansour, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $15,000.
Jihad E. Azar from Norma May, by agent, property in Southmont Borough, $130,000.
Edwin P. Kornprobst from Michael P. McCloskey, property in Richland Township, $167,500.
Johnston 2015 Joint Revocable Trust from Raphael M. Baloglou, property in Upper Yoder Township, $345,000.
Kenneth A. Mesko from DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $175,000.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. from Cambria Cogen Co., property in Cambria Township, $56,052.
Adam M. Strasser from Rita Zupon, by attorney-in-fact, property in Patton Borough, $85,000.
Trevor W. Tennis from First National Bank of PA, property in Reade Township, $14,000.
Stanley G. Carrier from Fannie Mae, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $13,500.
Somerset County
Derek Schrader from Michael L. Hobbs, by POA, property in Larimer Township, $75,000.
Kayla L. Cleveland from Franklyn W. Pucci, property in Rockwood Borough, $89,000.
Filadelfo M. Sosa from Jaz-1 Investments, property in Somerset Borough, $15,000.
Eric Magyor from Lewis R. Rauhecker, property in Addison Township, $70,000.
Bamm Real Estate from First National Bank, property in North Centerville Borough, $50,000.
Jayme Lee Blough from Jesse K. Klink, property in Milford Township, $85,250.
Ryan M. Utnik from Cynthia A. Natcher, property in Windber Borough, $79,500.
Sunita N. Chaudhari from James Wesley Browne Revocable Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $625,000.
George A. Critchfield from Blake E. Hauger, property in Lincoln Township, $62,000.
William R. Blackburn from Marshall W. McKalips, property in Stonycreek Township, $95,000.
Brendan Lepore from Douglas P. Fellner, property in Middlecreek Township, $133,000.
Joe D. Bowman from Dewar Family Revocable Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $32,000.
John L. Verburg from Margaret J. Otto, property in Elk Lick Township, $175,000.
Matthew Livingood from Blue Iris Realty, property in Somerset Borough, $66,000.
Duane Wong from Loretta J. Hauger Estate, by sheriff, property in Somerset Borough, $74,955.
Jeremy D. Thomas from Amy Kinsey, property in Conemaugh Township, $71,000.
Alexander Clark from Christen L. Fisher, property in Berlin Borough, $40,000.
David J. Horvath from Joy L. Boone, property in Allegheny Township, $15,800.
Hannah L. Rohrer from Matthew P. Gary, property in Lincoln Township, $149,000.
Demchak Family Trust from Lawrence Meinen Revocable Living Trust, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $20,000.
Matthew P. Gary from Robert W. Lint, property in Somerset Township, $195,000.
Rawl Family Limited Partnership from James W. Ringler, property in Stonycreek Township, $782,500.
Charles R. McCann from Daniel C. Russell, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $54,378.
Rick Heinrich from Nikale A. Thomas, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $47,367.
William Latshaw from Michael Gerrick, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $34,912.50.
Anthony Todaro from Michael Gerrick, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $34,342.50.
Douglass Garman from Charles J. Shields, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $57,256.50.
