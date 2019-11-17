The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Thomas E. Herring from Branch Banking & Trust Co., property in Adams Township, $24,109.
Martin D. Horner from Russell G. Gillman, property in Adams Township, $88,500.
Matthew A. Briggs from Jacob Easley II, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $36,000.
Vera M. Ley from Betty L. Shoup, property in Jackson Township, $98,000.
Douglas R. Custer from Allen G. Joseph, property in Cresson Township, $35,000.
Robert A. Mezzelo from Sarah E. Baldacchino Trust, by trustee, property in Susquehanna Township, $15,000.
Paul Newman from Catherine Stefanik, property in Southmont Borough, $31,000.
Stephen J. Krestar from June Leach, property in South Fork Borough, $20,000.
Joseph Cominsky from Doris E. Erb, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $35,000.
Eugene E. Miller from David J. Klock, property in Summerhill Township, $20,900.
Jeffrey J. Stumpo from Shannon M. St. Clair, property in Westmont Borough, $132,500.
Jenlex Inc. from NRZ REO V1 B LLC, by attorney-in-fact, property in Lilly Borough, $42,900.
Johnathon A. Maurizio from Jack Shirk, property in Richland Township, $138,000.
Petrick Automitive Repair 2.0 LLC from William J. McVicker, property in Upper Yoder Township, $110,000.
Joshua M. Vitalie from Claramae C. Cuningham, property in Lower Yoder Township, $77,500.
Allen D. Walters from Anthony J. Rizzo, property in Richland Township, $135,000.
Brianna L. Cornell from Maureen McQuillan, property in Upper Yoder Township, $72,500.
Matthew C. Voland from Christopher W. Martella, property in Richland Township, $212,000.
Gerald R. Yahner from Larry R. Custer, property in Ebensburg Borough, $220,000.
S.C. Shaffer Enterprises LLC from John T. Chathams, property in White Township, $13,500.
Somerset County
Ashley N. Morris from Brandon W. Boburchock, property in Somerset Borough, $85,000.
Keith A. Miller from Dennis J. Mickanin, property in Jefferson Township, $95,000.
Kevin Wissinger from Isaac R. Kegg, property in Windber Borough, $70,000.
James T. Greathouse from Judith A. Walker, by POA, property in Paint Township, $190,000.
Joseph Pebley from Thomas J. Holsopple, property in Benson Borough, $27,500.
Adam W. Robinson from Colby J. Shrum, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $237,000.
Brian W. Costea from Brian S. Costea, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.
Joanna C. Johnson from Stephen W. Weimer, property in Somerset Borough, $158,000.
Neil Scott Bender from Darrell R. Nicklow, property in Addison Township, $56,000.
George W. Campbell from Dennis R. Bonessa, property in Jefferson Township, $320,000.
Tibor Peter Nagy from Marshall A. Klingensmith, property in Jefferson Township, $209,000.
Sheila Ann Parocai from James L. Sherbondy, property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.
Christy L. Griffith from Joseph L. Shubert, property in Shade Township, $238,000.
Stephen J. Kretschman from David E. Holland Jr., property in Jefferson Township, $128,000.
Simon P. Myers from Cristy I. Hickey, by POA, property in Jenner Township, $89,000.
Christopher Michael Brobst from Karen J. Hargreaves, property in Indian Lake Borough, $560,000.
Ryan Blake Beeghly from Ream-Kretchman Associates, property in Brothersvalley Township, $460,300.
