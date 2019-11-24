The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Randy C. Lanzendorfer from Eli D. Byler, property in Barr Township, $48,000.
Janel Kosaber from Albert L. Oakman, property in East Taylor Township, $48,000.
Family Lease LLC from Lois J. Callihan, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Danko Group LLC from Christian Home Johnstown Inc., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $44,000.
Jeremy Z. Piatak from Josephine Straczek, by agent, property in Portage Borough, $64,300.
Tina M. Cinko from Philip C. Molchany, property in Richland Township, $173,000.
Patricia A. Grech from Diane E. Phillips, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,000.
Solid Rock Properties LLC from First National Bank of PA, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $17,500.
Robert Fox from Leon A. Kulp, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Shelly R. Colvin from Robin C. Putman, property in Blacklick Township, $22,000.
Zachary K. Mintmier from Kathleen Kalcevic, property in Geistown Borough, $129,900.
Scott A. Schankweiler from Troy A. Miller, property in Adams Township, $58,000.
Brian T. Oakley from Keith J. Krisay, property in Stonycreek Township, $55,000.
Tamecca M. Heards from Thomas E. Jackson, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $44,520.
Gary Adams from Kohler Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $10,000.
Justin Gailey from Allen G. Smith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $300,000.
Rodney E. Hoffman from Earl W. Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $23,500.
Matthew A. Angel from James D. Cornelius, property in Portage Township, $175,250.
Judd L. Gillin from Peter E. Perret, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,835.
Lynn Christner from Shirley A. Kinney, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $16,500.
Drew W. Baney from Brock C. Horner, property in West Taylor Township, $38,000.
Elissa A. Shingle from Mary M. Sutton, property in Chest Springs Borough, $100,000.
Dennis L. Syplivy from Bernard Podlucky, property in Conemaugh Township, $12,600.
Louis G. Monborne from Northern Cambria Borough, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $47,000.
Peter J. Knaze from Francis A. Knaze, property in Johns-town’s 11th Ward, $23,128.
Scott T. Kranz from Alma M Duclos, property in Clearfield Township, $55,000.
Brian R. Bollinger from Wanda Bollinger, property in White Township, $10,000.
Somerset County
Stacey Kelly from David W. Sube, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.
John E. Miller Jr. from John E. Miller Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $92,511.
Robert Wade Ulasky from Joseph S. Fleck, property in Windber Borough, $46,000.
David Mendelson from David L. Hohman Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $289,000.
Alvin M. Sain from Albert M. Slotter Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $143,500.
Michael L. Bowser from Lois Jane Dickey, property in Somerset Township, $150,000.
Brandon L. Troutman from Matthew Donaldson, property in Larimer Township, $27,000.
Marty L. Ritchie from Jessica A. Mellon Rubright, property in Elk Lick Township, $50,000.
Coleman T. Lamb from Nancy G. Anderson, property in Milford Township, $75,000.
Scott A. Highlands from Paul A. Carlson Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $185,000.
Beth A. Rosenbaum from Longview Engineering Inc., property in Shade Township, $106,000.
Timothy Vaughn from Christopher W. Werner, property in Northampton Township, $25,000.
Patricia W. Werner from St. Clair Resort Development, property in Indian Lake Borough, $10,000.
Lyudmyla Khvalko from Mohammed Aslam, property in Somerset Township, $86,497.50.
James Jerome Redmond from Smallwood, property in Summit Township, $55,000.
Zachary S. Rugg from Daniel C. Goncher Jr., property in Paint Township, $46,500.
Christopher D. Neal from USA-Dept. of Veterans Affairs, property in Somerset Township, $185,500.
Barry L. Conn from Kerry L. Kern, property in Somerset Township, $249,000.
Matthew Gombita from Thomas Michael Counihan Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $180,000.
Connie Dick from Gladys M. Powers Estate, property in Wellersburg Borough, $30,000.
Jennifer Eck from Mark G. Bozzone, property in Jefferson Township, $223,000.
Sean Hughes from Matthew G. Cayuela, property in Indian Lake Borough, $80,000.
