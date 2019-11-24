The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Randy C. Lanzendorfer from Eli D. Byler, property in Barr Township, $48,000.

Janel Kosaber from Albert L. Oakman, property in East Taylor Township, $48,000.

Family Lease LLC from Lois J. Callihan, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $25,000.

Danko Group LLC from Christian Home Johnstown Inc., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $44,000.

Jeremy Z. Piatak from Josephine Straczek, by agent, property in Portage Borough, $64,300.

Tina M. Cinko from Philip C. Molchany, property in Richland Township, $173,000.

Patricia A. Grech from Diane E. Phillips, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,000.

Solid Rock Properties LLC from First National Bank of PA, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $17,500.

Robert Fox from Leon A. Kulp, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

Shelly R. Colvin from Robin C. Putman, property in Blacklick Township, $22,000.

Zachary K. Mintmier from Kathleen Kalcevic, property in Geistown Borough, $129,900.

Scott A. Schankweiler from Troy A. Miller, property in Adams Township, $58,000.

Brian T. Oakley from Keith J. Krisay, property in Stonycreek Township, $55,000.

Tamecca M. Heards from Thomas E. Jackson, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $44,520.

Gary Adams from Kohler Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $10,000.

Justin Gailey from Allen G. Smith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $300,000.

Rodney E. Hoffman from Earl W. Hoffman, property in Adams Township, $23,500.

Matthew A. Angel from James D. Cornelius, property in Portage Township, $175,250.

Judd L. Gillin from Peter E. Perret, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,835.

Lynn Christner from Shirley A. Kinney, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $16,500.

Drew W. Baney from Brock C. Horner, property in West Taylor Township, $38,000.

Elissa A. Shingle from Mary M. Sutton, property in Chest Springs Borough, $100,000.

Dennis L. Syplivy from Bernard Podlucky, property in Conemaugh Township, $12,600.

Louis G. Monborne from Northern Cambria Borough, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $47,000.

Peter J. Knaze from Francis A. Knaze, property in Johns-town’s 11th Ward, $23,128.

Scott T. Kranz from Alma M Duclos, property in Clearfield Township, $55,000.

Brian R. Bollinger from Wanda Bollinger, property in White Township, $10,000.

Somerset County

Stacey Kelly from David W. Sube, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.

John E. Miller Jr. from John E. Miller Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $92,511.

Robert Wade Ulasky from Joseph S. Fleck, property in Windber Borough, $46,000.

David Mendelson from David L. Hohman Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $289,000.

Alvin M. Sain from Albert M. Slotter Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $143,500.

Michael L. Bowser from Lois Jane Dickey, property in Somerset Township, $150,000.

Brandon L. Troutman from Matthew Donaldson, property in Larimer Township, $27,000.

Marty L. Ritchie from Jessica A. Mellon Rubright, property in Elk Lick Township, $50,000.

Coleman T. Lamb from Nancy G. Anderson, property in Milford Township, $75,000.

Scott A. Highlands from Paul A. Carlson Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $185,000.

Beth A. Rosenbaum from Longview Engineering Inc., property in Shade Township, $106,000.

Timothy Vaughn from Christopher W. Werner, property in Northampton Township, $25,000.

Patricia W. Werner from St. Clair Resort Development, property in Indian Lake Borough, $10,000.

Lyudmyla Khvalko from Mohammed Aslam, property in Somerset Township, $86,497.50.

James Jerome Redmond from Smallwood, property in Summit Township, $55,000.

Zachary S. Rugg from Daniel C. Goncher Jr., property in Paint Township, $46,500.

Christopher D. Neal from USA-Dept. of Veterans Affairs, property in Somerset Township, $185,500.

Barry L. Conn from Kerry L. Kern, property in Somerset Township, $249,000.

Matthew Gombita from Thomas Michael Counihan Estate, property in Salisbury Borough, $180,000.

Connie Dick from Gladys M. Powers Estate, property in Wellersburg Borough, $30,000.

Jennifer Eck from Mark G. Bozzone, property in Jefferson Township, $223,000.

Sean Hughes from Matthew G. Cayuela, property in Indian Lake Borough, $80,000.

