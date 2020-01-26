The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Joseph A. Mardula from James A. Staley, property in Lilly Borough, $13,300.
Elissa M. Ferry from Norman E. Goetz, by agent, property in Richland Township, $195,000.
Charles Orsargos from Janet Witkosky, property in Adams Township, $90,000.
Michael J. Cannonie Sr. from Diane M. Kindya, property in Conemaugh Township, $95,000.
Lindsey A. Bearer from Lila E. Solomon, property in Patton Borough, $69,900.
Theodore J. Balzano from Garman LLC, property in Gallitzin Township, $64,000.
Jesse A. Baldauf from Grove Avenue United Methodist Church, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $43,123.
Robert W. Brown Jr. from Cheryl J. Rosensteel Lewis, property in Reade Township, $10,000.
Andrew M. Kolenovic from Mark A. Benton, property in Portage Township, $25,000.
Andrew Lamont from Edward Sheredy, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $107,009.
Caleb A. Eckenrode from Mario A. Mazzetti, property in Gallitzin Borough, $18,000.
Robert J. Crusciel Jr. from Martin L. Eckenrode, property in Allegheny Township, $17,500.
Joseph Cominsky from Robert J. Gladis, property in Upper Yoder Township, $20,000.
Patricia K. Bennett from Bradley J. Shearman, property in Geistown Borough, $60,000.
Stephen W. Mitchell Sr. from Glendale Corp., property in Chest Township, $15,400.
John W. Bradford II from Judith A. Blackie, property in Chest Township, $75,500.
Joel L. Mattis from Kerry S. Mukina, property in Jackson Township, $38,000.
Joshua T. Clossin from Theresa M. Griffith, property in Lilly Borough, $79,900.
DMR Real Estate Investments LLC from William A. Mellott, property in Stonycreek Township, $72,000.
Craig E. Penatzer from Joseph A. Balazs, property in Croyle Township, $180,500.
Stacy L. McDermott from Lawrence A. Filak Jr., property in Cresson Borough, $179,900.
Gerald A. Lambing from Ling-Fu Chen, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $60,000.
Nicole R. House from Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc., property in Wilmore Borough, $29,000.
Jason M. Lieb from Dennis Lloyd, property in Cambria Township, $115,900.
Edward Sheredy III from Joane Begenyi, by agent, property in Susquehanna Township, $90,000.
Evan J. Drahnak from Andrew G. Hutsky, property in Washington Township, $50,000.
Robert C. Miller from Irvin W. Chapman, property in Portage Borough, $58,500.
Keith R. Neff from Matthew J. Bodie, property in Richland Township, $205,000.
Alan M. Horvath from Stephen M. Sewalk, property in Croyle Township, $42,500.
Lynne M. McDonough from Robert S. Goodman, property in Reade Township, $85,000.
Tashia M. Burk from Leneva Kozel, property in Gallitzin Borough, $67,000.
James E. Hudspeth from Jason D. Martin, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $295,000.
Jodie L. Dill from Anna M. Gall, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $15,000.
Ronald M. Schirato from John J. Bahorik, property in Cambria Township, $61,296.75.
Darwin J. Hernandez Moncada from Douglas A. Gawel, property in Lower Yoder Township, $48,500.
Edward Saborio from Bon Temps Trust, by trustee, property in West Taylor Township, $10,000.
National Equity Inc./N.P. Dodge Jr. from Mariah R. Maifarth, property in Southmont Borough, $199,900.
Steve A. Lehner from Harry P. Gibbons Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Clearfield Township, $52,000.
Raymond C. Guzic Jr. from ECS Partnership Ltd., property in Washington Township, $15,000.
Brandi L. Sherbine from Homer D. McLucas, property in Cassandra Borough, $35,000.
Brandon D. Landini from Keith A. Cook, property in Geistown Borough, $79,500.
James P. Holbay from Daimon Lawrence, property in Upper Yoder Township, $25,000.
Somerset County
Ralph Witt III from Wirick Family Trust, property in Somerset Township, $150,000.
Zurich Way Associates from Richard W. McGinley, property in Middlecreek Township, $287,000.
Jason A. Howard from Louis E. Mammone, property in Middlecreek Township, $172,500.
BA Real Estate from Stephen Beucher Jr., by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $44,688.
Jason E. Leonard from Stephen Beucher Jr., by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Addison Township, $24,624.
Zachary E. Edwards from Daniel R. Kalanish, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Shade Township, $22,942.50.
Barnyard Properties from Ruth M. Broadwater, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Elk Lick Township, $130,530.
Jason Mock from Joseph Sedilko Jr., by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Paint Township, $11,058.
Gary Pirschl from Kenneth T. Carasella by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $44,859.
Dennis L. Davis from James W. McKenna, by Tax Claim Bureau, property in Conemaugh Township, $10,602.
Michelle M. Morgan from Benjamin C. Daughton, property in Greenville Township, $144,900.
Jeffrey Paul Dombrosky from Esther L. St. Clair Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $11,000.
Brittany Joann Benford from William E. Hartge, property in Somerset Township, $120,000.
Lindsay E. Green from Thomas M. Babalonis, property in Hooversville Borough, $60,000.
Binnie J. Knupp from BA Real Estate, property in Somerset Township, $70,000.
Jeffrey Ashkenasy from Terry Lynch, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $126,000.
Rodger N. Ashbrook from Alex L. Clark, property in Stonycreek Township, $79,000.
Justin K. Burke from Adam S. Roberts, property in Somerset Borough, $105,500.
Ronald E. Overly from HSBC Bank of POA, property in Allegheny Township, $19,000.
Kyle Young from Eric Mayor, property in Jefferson Township, $169,500.
Thomas J. Greathouse from Washington Partners, property in Ogle Township, $25,000.
Jason A. Beener from Robert L. Peterman Jr., property in Lincoln Township, $60,000.
Kenneth D. Sigler III from James A. Anderson, property in Meyersdale Borough, $69,900.
Brian McCabe from Matthew Tomlinson, property in Stonycreek Township, $11,000.
Adam S. Roberts from Ruth Ann Neil, property in Milford Township, $195,000.
Brian McCabe from Jassim J. Hassan, property in Stonycreek Township, $11,000.
Jared J. Zaramba from James R. Hockycko, property in Conemaugh Township, $187,600.
James Keith McKerley from Matthew Jay Teplitz, property in Jefferson Township, $144,000.
Ty Edward Osbaugh from Martha E. Hildebrandt, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
Garret Scott Foster from Trevor Anderson, property in Boswell Borough, $89,500.
Beachdale Holdings from Donald B. Croner, property in Brothersvalley Township, $65,000.
Paulette T. Burns from Donna M. Taylor, property in Jefferson Township, $146,000.
Gary L. Platter Jr. from Doris L. Gnagey, property in Summit Township, $70,000.
Carl Lynn Enterprise from Rosina Corner Cottage, property in Somerset Borough, $180,000.
George W. Meyer III from Calvin Hoover Jr., property in Black Township, $300,000.
Kristopher W. Newcomer from Timothy J. Thornsberry, property in Windber Borough, $11,000.
Michael S. Fetsko from Ray William Miller Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $280,000.
Elliot L. Smith from Majdi B. Abulaban, property in Indian Lake Borough, $400,000.
Christopher Lee Dively from Robert A. Barnes Revocable Living Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $159,900.
Ryan M. Respet from Sharon Howard Frieri, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $172,000.
Sherry L. Vena from Paul Chester Brant Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $41,000.
Scott A. Drake from Bruce A. Fritch Sr., property in Casselman Borough, $10,000.
Robert D. Sulosky Jr. from Elmer L. Koposko Estate, property in Paint Township, $155,000.
