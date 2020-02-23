The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Drew E. Urbassik from Mark E. Amsdell, by agent, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $63,000.
Richard A. Wills from Joseph M. Ruis, property in Westmont Borough, $105,000.
Helen V. Groves from Timothy Oravec, property in Johns-town’s 18th Ward, $35,000.
Colonial Hardwoods Inc. from William J. McIntire, property in Blacklick Township, $450,000.
John Weaver from Daniel J. Boyer, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $13,000.
Sean Kubat from Emmas Place LLC, property in Cambria Township, $45,000.
Amanda L. Edwards from Brent T. Smith, property in Portage Borough, $125,900.
William M. Brown from William E. McDowell, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $50,000.
Noah S. Eckenrod from Randy G. Cummins, property in Stonycreek Township, $59,000.
Wyatt A. Gramling from Keith T. Onderko, property in Richland Township, $89,900.
Patrick R. Schumacher from Thomas D. Deantonio, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $40,000.
Leanne Hertzog from Edward L. Shero, property in Carrolltown Borough, $53,000.
George White Jr. from Linda J. Petro, property in Adams Township, $32,000.
Heather Stoykovich from James W. Stanley Sr., property in Summerhill Borough, $64,800.
Wendy K. Onstead from Wade M. Harle, property in Geistown Borough, $92,000.
Laura E. Courtney from Leo J. Fronczek Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $80,000.
Daud Khan from U.S. of America, property in Southmont Borough, $24,000.
Christopher Riddle from Lenora L. Shaw, by agent, property in Dean Township, $60,000.
Richard J. Boland from Karen Polinsky, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $42,000.
Brent M. Hoover from Maria R. Nikolishen, property in Cambria Township, $340,000.
Paul G. Dalton from Mary E. Roles, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Somerset County
Douglas John Miller from Frances S. Small, property in Greenville Township, $220,000.
Elizabeth R. Sam from James Elliot Peters, property in Jefferson Township, $71,000.
John Horjus from Michael A. Dunn, property in Conemaugh Township, $370,000.
Alexander B. Freoni from Alexander B. Freoni, property in Somerset Borough, $145,549.50.
Ponfeigh Distillery Inc. from 84 Properties, property in Somerset Township, $275,000.
