The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Cody Mark Stahl from Shannon J. Platt, property in Richland Township, $262,000.
Katrina N. Dom from Cody Mark Stahl, property in Richland Township, $118,000.
Larry R. Malzi from Altoona Johnstown Diocese by Trust, property in Croyle Township, $101,970.30.
Kathleen Doering from Beverly L. Bonar, property in Richland Township, $65,000.
Richard E. Burchfield from Tamora L. Vannest, property in Gallitzin Borough, $19,000.
Chartles A. Hale from Ildelfonso Rios Arroyo, property in Stonycreek Township, $68,500.
Lynd Germberling III from Gerald R. Piddington, property in Washington Township, $230,000.
Jason L. Cooper from Bryan E. Barbin, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $160,000.
Wissam S. Khalil from Mark Ed, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $64,000.
Christian B. Sirko from Garry W. Hohman, property in Johns-town’s 16th Ward, $41,000.
Amy Ann Williams from Joseph S. Stopko, property in Southmont Borough, $76,900.
Star Nicole Shelton from Honradez Investments Group LLC, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,536.
Todd J. Biter from Joseph A. Biter, property in Allegheny Township, $100,000.
Heather Renae Pattillo from Helping Hands Cambria County Inc., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $38,000.
BS Realty LLC from Eugene Miller, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $15,000.
Michael J. Andolina from Phyllis Stasko by Exrx, property in Upper Yoder Township, $150,000.
Mary M. Kirby from Donald J. Butch, property in Cresson Township, $315,000.
Tanner T. Dishong from Frank B. Wood Jr. by Trust, by trustee, property in Susquehanna Township, $40,000.
Michael J. Benzie from Veronica T. Bakale by Exrx, property in Clearfield Township, $30,000.
Allen W. Delusa from Mark E. Newcomer, property in Adams Township, $134,000.
Kerry Plows Jr. from Crystal L. Hritz, property in Lilly Borough, $132,900.
Ronald Davidson from Mark Edward Anderson, property in Cambria Township, $30,000.
Stephen A. Long from Delores Y. Stahl, property in Cambria Township, $134,000.
P&M Housing Inc. from Renee James, property in Lorain Borough, $12,000.
Gloria J. Fogle from Mary M. Kirby, property in Gallitzin Township, $185,000.
Nicole J. Thomas from Helen E. Smith Revocable Trust by trustee, property in Adams Township, $145,000.
Elizabeth S. Helsel from Marie I. Mesoros, property in Vintondale Borough, $14,976.
Cierra Zeigler from Marie I. Mesoros, property in Vintondale Borough, $14,976.
Richard D. Empfield from Donald W. Conrad, property in West Carroll Township, $100,000.
Eric A. Allen from Bryan F. Adams, property in Allegheny Township, $170,000.
Shawn C. Weaver from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Chest Township, $93,500.
James P. Hammett from Tina L. Tully, property in Lower Yoder Township, $89,900.
Wells Fargo Bank NA from Stephanie K. Campbell by sheriff, property in Summerhill Township, $10,000.
Chess Master LLC from Gary E. Holt Sr. by sheriff, property in Jackson Township, $90,720.
Davis L. Mueller from James W. Beattie Jr. Estate by sheriff, property in Reade Township, $41,800.
William M. Kulback from Diane M. Vitko, by sheriff, property in Richland Township, $120,000.
Brandon C. McCreary from Mark E. Rishell, property in Croyle Township, $325,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Jacob W. Simmons by sheriff, property in Cresson Township, $10,000.
Amy M. O’Donnell from David T. Shoemaker, property in East Carroll Township, $300,000.
Penna Electric Co. from David Harold Rounsley by Exr, property in Barr Township, $25,000.
Elizabeth A. Graham from Earl E. Hoyland Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Robert Lon Koelle Sr. from Glendale Corp., property in White Township, $21,900.
Aleacia Jo Overly from Beth L. Enya, property in Upper Yoder Township, $34,900.
Travis J. Toth from Freedom Junction Properties LLC, property in Upper Yoder Township, $74,200.
Wissam S. Khalil from Kimberly Ann Apryle, property in Johnstown’s 1st Ward, $21,000.
Jeremy M. Mondick from Joel R. Bowser, property in Upper Yoder Township, $26,400.
Robbie M. Coslow from Bryan D. Miller, property in Upper Yoder Township, $155,000.
Allen E. Rager from Thomas Baker, property in Jackson Township, $114,000.
Zarea L. Kirby from John H. Deardorff Jr., by Exrs, property in Stonycreek Township, $74,000.
Neil Q. McAneny from Jeremy R. Rouser, property in Richland Township, $160,000.
Theodore F. Gallaher Jr. from Shelley R. Sahm, property in Reade Township, $130,000.
Jeremy R. Rouser from Stephanie A. Pablic, property in Blacklick Township, $179,500.
Ann Marie Bennington from Robert C. Miller, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $24,000.
Dalton Weaver from Raymond P. Kauffman, property in Stonycreek Township, $86,900.
Raymond P. Glackin Jr. from Douglas E. McConnell, property in Reade Township, $142,500.
B Squared Customs LLC from James F. Milko Jr., property in Susquehanna Township, $180,000.
Matthew Flowers from James R. Shirley, property in Jackson Township, $14,000.
Matthew Flowers from Christopher B. Scoran, property in Jackson Township, $20,000.
Brian D. Spisak from Joyce M. Spisak, property in Richland Township, $50,652.
Lydia R. Slovikosky from Caleb Drenning, property in Cresson Borough, $149,900.
Kurt B. Freidhoff from Kathy Marie Piker, property in Conemaugh Township, $20,000.
Cross Cut Church Inc. from Hastings Area Industrial Development Association, property in Hastings Borough, $45,000.
Marcilee Bradford from JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $15,000.
Jeffrey A. Miller from Pamela Marie Lamar, property in Cambria Township, $227,000.
Andrew D. Couchenour
from Violetta K. Smith, property in Jackson Township, $192,500.
Nathan McQuillen from George F. Vorhauer Jr. Living Trust by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $15,000.
Yellow Rose Investments from Dexter Group Trust by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $16,100.
Hunter J. Renney from David S. Siko, property in Westmont Borough, $59,000.
Jeffrey W. Smith from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $25,500.
Somerset County
Valerie Dawn Smith from Clyde G. Hutzell Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $200,000.
Lisa M. Hutzell from Clyde G. Hutzell Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $129,000.
Gregory T. Walsh from Nancy C. McGinley Revocable Living Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $113,500.
Kenneth A. Waters from David D. Eash, property in Conemaugh Township, $295,000.
Ashley M. Yourich from James D. Rievel, property in Conemaugh Township, $63,600.
JPI from RFEC II Investments, property in Conemaugh Township, 1,024,129.
