The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Darrick Huber from David C. Lester, property in Summerhill Borough, $87,000.
Jack D. Brenner from Scott B. Anthony, property in Susquehanna Township, $114,000.
Karen I. Williams from Susan J. Rickley, property in Adams Township, $145,000.
Michael L. Thompson from Luke A. Niessner, property in Scalp Level Borough, $67,500.
Gregory T. Warrick from Kathy L. Kovach Keilman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $12,000.
Jeffrey M. Bickmore from Michael Ocika, property in Jackson Township, $164,900.
Jessica R. Coyle from Jeffrey W. Held, property in Dale Borough, $80,000.
Cecilia R. Stanley from Marlyn B. Glasgow, property in Reade Township, $45,000.
Taylor A. Somerville from Victoria C. Hoover, property in Ferndale Borough, $31,250.
Amber M. Mesoras from David Pawlikowski, property in Ebensburg Borough, $285,000.
Ronald R. Hildebrand Jr. from Tricia L. Bopp, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $55,000.
Joseph A. Weber from Rose Ann Cattolico, property in West Carroll Township, $92,125.
Peter T. Pliska from Michael C. Damian, property in White Township, $132,000.
Zackary L. Mauk from Janice M. Farabaugh, property in Cambria Township, $152,250.
Susan S. Wills from Darnell L. Jones, property in Southmont Borough, $57,000.
Timothy B. Cernic from Bruce E. Crum, property in Lower Yoder Township, $18,000.
Joseph C. Heltzel from Dolores Yackulich, property in East Taylor Township, $116,000.
Paul F. Baer Jr. from Lois J. Wright, property in Dale Borough, $25,000.
Gary Coppa from Norma C. Caddy Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $26,250.
Michael Barton from Rudolph Schilli, property in Lower Yoder Township, $40,000.
Matthew L. Rager from Joshua Lupek, property in Conemaugh Township, $93,730.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, from Gene Price, property in Westmont Borough, $165,362.18.
OLP Real Estate LLC from DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center LLC, property in Johnstown’s 13th Ward, $68,000.
Brenda L. Mahoney from Leroy W. Fisher, property in Stonycreek Township, $18,500.
Ricky E. Williams Jr. from Barbara M. Gdula, property in Adams Township, $47,700.
Timothy M. Bush from Theresa Kirkpatrick, property in East Carroll Township, $30,000.
Zackery A. Buchholtz from Elissa A. Shingle, property in Gallitzin Township, $124,500.
2B Development LLC from Clark Rentals Inc., property in Lower Yoder Township, $150,000.
Janell M. Straple from Gerald R. Lloyd, property in Cambria Township, $56,000.
Dale W. Strong from John Weber, property in Southmont Borough, $91,500.
J.J. Assets LLC from J.J. Assets LLC, property in Hastings Borough, $147,924.
PA Postal Holdings LLC from J.J. Assets LLC, property in Hastings Borough, $165,000.
Patrick J. Illig II from Margaret L. Hunter, property in Patton Borough, $12,000.
Kim L. Gibson from John P. Stewart, property in White Township, $14,000.
David E. Gordian from Corey J. Stahl, property in Franklin Borough, $57,000.
James F. Milko Jr. from Arthur J. Panaro, property in Susquehanna Township, $30,000.
Michael J. Cekada Jr. from Michael J. Cekada, property in East Taylor Township, $50,000.
Charles C. Cononie from Pamela R. Neilson, property in Richland Township, $37,000.
Thomas Breth from Jamie A. Berezansky, property in Cambria Township, $140,000.
George M. Volikakis from FFMLT Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $20,500.
Brian D. Mullen from Lorie Shaw Trueman, property in Cresson Borough, $25,000.
Lisa Peracchino from Joyce A. Myers, property in Adams Township, $35,000.
Kenneth Greene from Wanda L. Selby, property in Clearfield Township, $66,000.
Raymond W. Farabaugh from Jean A. Bruce, property in Allegheny Township, $115,000.
Michael Harrison from Jonathan B. Shaw, property in Cresson Township, $54,000.
Keith Takacs from Walter G. Eger, property in Cresson Township, $115,000.
Russell Brown from Angela Amps, property in Adams Township, $59,000.
James J. Shank from Edwin W. Warshel, property in Richland Township, $147,500.
Nathan Magee from Ronald L. Koelsch, property in Ebensburg Borough, $100,000.
Natalie Kauffman from Finance America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $40,850.
Devon P. Nagle from Betty L. Hopkins, property in Susquehanna Township, $36,500.
Gregg R. Majercsik from Mary Jane Hajnik, property in Brownstown Borough, $100,000.
Donald S. Deyarmin from David P. Adams, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.
Reinvest LLC from Tracy G. Selak, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $26,000.
Christopher J. Bistransky
from Helen L. Bowser, by agent, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $20,619.
Beverly A. Blough from Gregg R. Majercsik, property in Brownstown Borough, $58,500.
L.T. Real Estate LLC from Delsey S. Collins, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Robert A. Shonsky from Michael S. Sprinkle, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $77,000.
Christopher Kutruff from Ronald W. Hoyer, property in Adams Township, $80,000.
Ghita Marzouq from Jennifer M. Stancovich Onder, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $13,250.
Bernice E. Adams from Alyssa M. Stephens Irwin, property in Westmont Borough, $140,000.
Larry J. Eisenhuth Jr. from Eve C. Kellar, property in Stonycreek Township, $90,000.
Mathew R. Livingston from D. Scott Deyarmin, property in Adams Township, $76,300.
Paul E. Shaffer from Frederick A. Vrabel, property in Cresson Township, $330,000.
Nam Van Nguyen from Barbara A. Warshel, property in Westmont Borough, $90,000.
Jared J. Naylor from Scott A. Sekerak, property in Cresson Borough, $54,000.
Brent D. Warner from Sandra A. Baran, property in Hastings Borough, $41,500.
Justin H. Zerbee from Harold E. Christensen, property in Elder Township, $135,000.
Cody M. Williams from Salvetti Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $179,000.
Joseph A. Hoffman from Jamie L. Herter Toth, property in Lower Yoder Township, $60,000.
Lindsay A. Sossong from John A. Devich Sr., property in Richland Township, $113,000.
Adam L. Kapcsos from Michael J. Calpin Jr., property in East Taylor Township, $105,000.
Robert J. Kirby Jr. from Neal Dow, property in Ebensburg Borough, $141,000.
Shane R. Harbaugh from David A. Visis, property in West Taylor Township, $65,000.
Mary Lundberg from Specialty Underwriting & Residential Finance Trust, property in East Taylor Township, $86,100.
Divido Plumbing & Heating LLC from James D. Laughard, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $20,000.
Susan M. Arford from Edna M. Stiffler, property in Elder Township, $180,000.
Joshua M. Pierson from Ann M. Novosel, property in Johns-town’s 18th Ward, $36,500.
Kevin O. McGeehan from Kevin R. Kunkle, property in Richland Township, $64,500.
Jesslie West from Eric M. Vizzini, property in Geistown Borough, $82,000.
Loretta M. Ozog from Colette Sapolich, property in Johns-town’s 16th Ward, $10,000.
Jessica P. Ryan from David M. Patrick, property in Jackson Township, $87,550.
Michael W. Kos Jr. from Randall J. Beers, property in Allegheny Township, $310,000.
Douglas M. Weakland from Diana M. Gressley Kirsch, property in Barr Township, $55,000.
Richard C. Nihart Jr. from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., by attorney-in-fact, property in Cambria Township, $51,500.
Nicole R. Russell from Cody M. Williams, property in Ebensburg Borough, $146,000.
Sarah N. Dishong from James R. Larkin, property in Westmont Borough, $180,000.
Jacob J. Shostek from Patricia A. Grech, property in West Taylor Township, $49,500.
Nancy M. Curry from Doris J. Leibfreid, property in Westmont Borough, $129,500.
Craig D. Adams from Weinzierl Family Trust, by trustee, property in Lower Yoder Township, $76,000.
Brenda A. Manno from Deborah L. Crawford, property in Hastings Borough, $78,000.
Christopher J. Patton from Jack B. Demuth, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $83,000.
Jared D. Adams from Daniel H. Zurenda, property in Jackson Township, $92,000.
Mollie Edwards from John F. Davis, property in Southmont Borough, $137,500.
Robert J. Fish from Colt L. Kniss, property in Adams Township, $206,000.
Alicia M. Gaudlip from Victoria A. Knapp, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $30,000.
Scott O. Stormer from Stephen D. Warner, property in Upper Yoder Township, $193,500.
Korey T. Boyer from Donna J. Sweatt, property in Richland Township, $62,000.
Justin O. Burkett from Kenneth P. Stephens, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $39,900.
Logan A. Gray from Timothy G. Huber, property in Cambria Township, $175,000.
Somerset County
Lisa Kay McLain from Christine M. Scalise, property in Indian Lake Borough, $475,000.
Deborah Ann Labonski from Scott J. Carothers, property in Indian Lake Borough, $189,000.
Jeremy Belldina from Riding Trail Holdings, property in Jefferson Township, $214,500.
Leo A. Walters from Charles H. Sprinkle, property in Stonycreek Township, $60,000.
Edward Mracko Sr. from Jan E. Miller, property in Stonycreek Township, $250,000.
Donald M. Bittinger Jr. from Margaret C. Heinbaugh Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $19,000.
Emily L. Redfoot from Gerald A. Redfoot, property in Quemahoning Township, $90,000.
David F. Hafer from Regina V. Stahl, property in Hooversville Borough, $60,000.
Dwight E. Yoder from Jodi Doyle, property in Elk Lick Township, $85,000.
Dillon J. Boyer from Carol A. Stiffler, property in Conemaugh Township, $81,000.
Aaron M. Larue from Kim O. Miller, property in Greenville Township, $104,500.
Brooke A. Walker from Terry L. Iseman Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $300,000.
John J. Trapasso from David A. Diamond, property in Stonycreek Township, $300,000.
Philip C. Read from Donald E. Shepley Sr., property in Quemahoning Township, $34,750.
Jeffrey David Galbreath from Wayne J. Beeghly Estate, property in Stonycreek Township, $13,900.
Richard Goeller from Paul R. Brown, property in Jefferson Township, $170,000.
Dennis D. Garrow from Benjamin E. Porto, property in Jefferson Township, $127,000.
Ki Dong Park from Daniel P. Coleman, property in Conemaugh Township, $175,000.
Eric S. Steinkirchner from Leskey Family Irrevocable Trust, property in Black Township, $22,000.
James B. Burke from Roy J. Pletcher, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $65,000.
Shirley King from Lisa J. Barclay, property in Somerset Borough, $64,500.
Vicki Lynn Estrada from Rebecca Shontofski, property in Paint Township, $30,010.50.
Ronald Scott Ruffing from Anthony Como, property in Addison Township, $175,000.
Joel D. Rerko from Howard L. Engelberg, property in Middlecreek Township, $460,000.
Eugene M. Bancalari from Catherine H. Elko Estate, property in Shade Township, $33,000.
Daniel J. Brant from Lakeside Estates, property in Somerset Township, $30,000.
Adam David Powell from Pinnacle FLIP Inc., property in Berlin Borough, $96,000.
George C. Lepley from Travis L. Smith, property in Casselman Borough, $10,500.
Ralph C. Dewey III from Edward C. Philibin, property in Jefferson Township, $147,000.
Ryan E. Donaldson from Joseph B. Wyant, property in Brothersvalley Township, $223,000.
Chad S. Hasse from Angeline L. Adamik, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $119,000.
Dennis A. Mash from Richard L. Horner Jr., property in Paint Township, $17,500.
Travis Kushner from Kevin D. Helsley, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.
Brian K. Sullivan from Douglas K. Goldsten, by sheriff, property in Middlecreek Township, $256,870.50.
James E. Horner from Irene Pipta Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $77,5000
Richard A. Matonak from William J. Bilo Sr., property in Jenner Township, $12,000.
Michael R. Hershberger from Amanda L. Decker, property in Elk Lick Township, $20,756.61.
CCW Interests Inc. from Karen E. Rimmell, property in Middlecreek Township, $100,000.
Garrett Berkey from Helen Shima Estate, property in Central City Borough, $56,000.
Mitchell Custer from Beverly D. Kauffman, property in Conemaugh Township, $55,000.
Patricia M. Gallagher from Frank J. Stehr, property in Middlecreek Township, $189,000.
Ralph B. Sheaffer Jr. from John Meyers, property in Somerset Borough, $79,900.
Thor C. Mathos from Rudy L. Planavsky, property in Middlecreek Township, $299,500.
Charles D. White from Ward C. Newman Jr. Estate, property in Confluence Borough, $140,000.
Ashley D. Ferguson from Alexander R. Fisher, property in Berlin Borough, $163,000.
Russell F. Mohle from Donald James Wyandt Sr., property in Conemaugh Township, $150,000.
Bradley James Ditzler from Thaddaeus Peight, property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.
Michael Butler from Fred J. Yagulli, property in Middlecreek Township, $550,000.
Michael M. Sherry from Robert H. Fair, property in Indian Lake Borough, $145,000.
Deborah Ann Labonski from Scott J. Carothers, property in Indian Lake Borough, $189,000.
Richard W. Shaulis from Stephen R. Walters, property in Jennerstown Borough, $50,000.
Daniel F. Decker from John W. Barron Jr., property in Somerset Township, $195,000.
Mead S. Mulvihill from Douglas R. Koscianski, property in Meyersdale Borough, $123,000.
Noah M. Smith from Kim L. Farber, property in Berlin Borough, $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.