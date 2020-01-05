The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Daniel B. Hughes from David K. Hughes, property in Ebensburg Borough, $114,500.
Richard Hendrickson from Graham A. Crowe, property in Summerhill Township, $85,000.
Chad S. Hasse from Angline L. Adamik, by agent, property in Scalp Level Borough, $119,000.
Brady A. Banik from John J. Bonatesta II, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $100,000.
Robert J. Crynock from Howard L. Goodman, property in Reade Township, $33,700.
James T. Whiteford from Thelma M. Miller, by agent, property in Barr Township, $100,000.
Vincent P. Strugala from Donald J. Matolyak, property in Richland Township, $80,000.
Shawn Shertz from Mary S. Evans, by agent, property in Ebensburg Borough, $80,000.
Jason Sikora from Steven R. Lewis, property in Cambria Township, $33,000.
Philip A. Faint from U.S. Bank, NA, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $31,200.
Donna M. Farabaugh from Irene S. Barno, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $199,000.
Shamyra Adorno from Daniel A. Miller, property in Johns-town’s 7th Ward, $29,900.
Amanda L. Ross from Jeffrey K. Mitchell, property in White Township, $75,000.
Justin B. Fox from Nicole L. McElligott, property in Richland Township, $174,000.
Chanella M. Cruca from Kirk D. McIntosh, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $64,900.
Betty R. Plowman from Denise Culley, property in Cresson Borough, $62,000.
Bryon Margosiak from Christopher Kertes, property in Washington Township, $184,000.
Luke M. Bodenschatz from Ralph F. Paterson Jr., property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $40,000.
Michael Furguiele from Irwin Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $75,000.
Emily R. Mansur from Norman R. Sunday Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $145,000.
Brandon Saintz from David A. Condron, property in West Taylor Township, $116,000.
Jamel Felder from Victoria L. Saylor, property in Lower Yoder Township, $117,000.
Jason D. Leck from Luke F. Weimer, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $98,480.
Blaise A. Meeker from Ronald C. Giffin, property in Richland Township, $50,000.
Paul Agnello from Norman M. Rummell, property in Barr Township, $10,000.
Walter A. Stiles III from John E. Lund Jr., property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $37,500.
Angela D. Stone from Roger S. Evans, property in Cambria Township, $195,000.
Christopher J. Campagna from Heath Dewes, property in Westmont Borough, $149,900.
Smiley Roofing & Construction Inc. from Patton Beverage Inc., property in Cambria Township, $40,000.
Ashley M. Swope from William R. Marlowe, property in Allegheny Township, $95,000.
Somerset County
Denem from Blake L. Beeghly, property in Somerset Borough, $200,000.
Melanie A. Todorich from William F. Ryan 2017 Revocable Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $235,000.
Gary L. Smith from Ruth E. Smith, property in Jefferson Township, $70,000.
Jeffrey W. Held from Joseph John Parker, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Thomas Piscitella III from Darrin Kerry Faust, property in Paint Township, $130,000.
Joshua W. Feathers from Kenneth E. Fochtman, property in Conemaugh Township, $90,000.
Jason E. Manculich from William R. Blackburn, property in Stonycreek Township, $260,000.
Michael J. Holbay from James P. Holbay, property in Conemaugh Township, $25,000.
Joseph M. Georg from Sholtis Family Trust, property in Indian Lake Borough, $247,500.
Verge Enterprises of Somerset from C. Telford Coleman Trust, property in Somerset Borough, $150,280.
Somerset DG from Verge Enterprises of Somerset, property in Somerset Borough, $595,000.
Charles E. Lentz from Richard E. Barbuschak, property in Indian Lake Borough, $290,000.
Swampy Creek Hollow from John M. Zurisko, property in Jefferson Township, $112,750.
Joseph J. Crum from Joshua W. Feathers, property in Conemaugh Township, $139,000.
Robert D. Goller from Carey James Kimmel, property in Quemahoning Township, $28,000.
Swampy Creek Hollow from Byron Derek Shaw, property in Jefferson Township, $15,000.
Brenda Wasson from Gualardo Family Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $275,000.
Samuel L. Hartzberg from Judith A. Athey, property in Jefferson Township, $196,000.
Lindsay J. Locher from Cecilia M. Bencie, property in Windber Borough, $44,900.
Halbert Stevens from Glen Weaver, property in Jefferson Township, $270,000.
Paul A. Everson from Armstrong Retirement Village, property in Middlecreek Township, $234,000.
Thomas J. Lohr from James D. Mullen, property in Jennerstown Borough, $190,000.
Evan Sheets from John R. Powell, property in Milford Township, $110,000.
Urban’s Manor from George K. Thomas, property in Somerset Township, $290,000.
Jody Leasock from John Eugene Mowry, property in Somerset Township, $40,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.