The following are real estate transactions for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Cresson Township from Ronald C. Mazzocco, property in Cresson Township, $70,000.
Heather Stone from Mitchell G. Azar, property in Upper Yoder Township, $80,000.
Kevin J. Greenwood from Patrick J. Greenwood, property in Upper Yoder Township, $36,000.
Brandon M. Warner from Matthew C. Drass, property in Hastings Borough, $48,000.
Judith Lynn Edwards from Kelly Ann Hessler, property in Jackson Township, $15,000.
Francisco Mendez from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Jerzy Vega from Joanne Echement, property in Westmont Borough, $62,500.
Taylor L. Swires from Michael J. Clair, property in Adams Township, $150,000.
Jesse J. Green from Britta Marie Poborsky, property in Adams Township, $104,350.
Madiha Ambar from Bertha J. Costlow by Exr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $43,500.
Lindsey King from Stacy M. Frantz, property in Portage Borough, $55,000.
Peter and Rose Abel Properties LLC from D. Volocko Construction LLC, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Jon Leslee Estes from Dorothy M. Durso, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $53,000.
Susannah Johnston from Mark John George Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $65,000.
William A. Jones from Charles F. Smith, property in Middle Taylor Township, $266,000.
Ryan M. Holgash from Anthony J. Menjivar, property in Cambria Township, $68,000.
Sean Patrick Mullen from Douglas Svitchan Revocable Trust by Trustee, property in Southmont Borough, $115,000.
Steven F. McMullen from Beverly Jo Cooney, property in Munster Township, $65,250.
Juliana M. Chaves from Antoinette F. McClain, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $75,000.
Penn Mary Wholesale Auto LLC from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $10,000.
Summerhill DPP LLC from Galen J. George, property in Croyle Township, $119,000.
Timothy J. Illig from Margery D. Mayers, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $133,000.
Guy J. Gontkovic from Amber D. Strotman, by sheriff, property in Richland Township, $87,200.
Ryan M. Noel from Stephen M. Smith, property in Chest Township, $190,000.
Tabitha McIntire from Justin T. Rozwat, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $58,000.
Jonathan J. Sunseri from Kenneth G. Yeager, property in Hastings Borough, $119,500.
Keith J. Krisay from Secretary of Veteran Affairs, property in Westmont Borough, $18,000.
Alletram LLC from James E. Loveridge by Admr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $205,000.
Termlink Real Estate LLC from Michel Real Estate Partnership LLP, property in Ebensburg Borough, $100,000.
Michael J. Fetsko Jr. from Romaisas Designs & Properties LLC, property in Richland Township, $101,000.
Joshua Williams from Kenneth P. Conklin, property in Elder Township, $46,000.
Somerset County
Trackside Enterprises from Greg Uphold, property in Confluence Borough, $47,500.
Robyn A. Race Loughren from Lynne S. Lalone, property in Middlecreek Township, $210,000.
Ronald L. Saler Jr. from Michael W. Dunmeyer, property in Summit Township, $14,000.
Kenneth Sigler Jr. from Marjorie V. Rumbaugh Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $65,000.
David H. Knopsnyder from Wayne L. Bowman, property in Meyersdale Borough, $70,000.
David H. Knopsnyder from Russel C. Warne, property in Greenville Township, $130,000.
Rodney K. Foor from Jodie J. Hay, property in Stonycreek Township, $130,000.
John R. Groman Jr. from Carrie Marie Phillips, property in Conemaugh Township, $92,450.
Nash E. Paulin from Craig D. Choate, property in Jenner Township, $13,000.
Christopher R. Elliott from Winfield J. Kaizen, property in Rockwood Borough, $77,896.
Aaron L. Tufts from Jay F. Whitacre, property in Jefferson Township, $180,000.
Daniel G. Kamin Somerset from Echo Partners 2002, property in Somerset Township, $5,454,224.
Kordell Michael Todd Hauger from Janet L. Griffith by POA, property in Somerset Township, $92,500.
David A. Snyder from USA-Department of Veterans Affairs, property in Milford Township, $95,000.
Somerset Women’s Health from Harvey H. Frankel, property in Somerset Township, $319,000.
Daniel J. Blackner from The Ideal Volunteer Fire Company, property in Conemaugh Township, $39,000.
Robert D. Snyder from Philip A. Basala, property in Middlecreek Township, $90,000.
Susan Geary from David L. Bowman, property in Somerset Borough, $112,000.
Sean M. Cook from Katie S. Nason, property in Middlecreek Township, $185,000.
Clint W. Wilkins from Ethel Raley, property in Jenner Township, $60,000.
Benjamin S. Stutzman from Sherren A. Pensiero, property in Somerset Borough, $210,000.
Somerset Fire Department from Michael H. Barth, property in Somerset Borough, $60,000.
Richard J. Soeder from Walter R. Bashaw II, property in Jefferson Township, $200,000.
Alan S. Baum from John E. Ciccolella, property in Jefferson Township, $570,000.
Andrew C. Moyer from Trista J. Moyer, property in Windber Borough, $30,000.
