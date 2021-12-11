The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Jacob P. Howe from Leina J. Derricott, property in Portage Borough, $79,900.
BMW Rentals LLC from Mark A. Cain, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $25,000.
BMW Rentals LLC from Michele Leigh Hornbake, property in Cresson Borough, $94,000.
Latasha Naidu from M&N Modular Solutions LLC, property in Richland Township, $229,900.
Walter Brent Shaffer from Daysman Co., property in East Taylor Township, $37,500.
Gary Long from Advanced Housing LLC, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $19,000.
Equity Trust Co. Custodian from Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $45,000.
Shahpore Khalifeh from Endurance Capital Management LLC, property in Westmont Borough, $206,750.
Michael Warner from David J. Siplivy Jr., property in Adams Township, $40,000.
Michael T. Nevins from Paul P. Petrunak Jr., property in Adams Township, $10,000.
Menoher Holdings LLC from Omahne Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $25,000.
Donald L. Shura from Benjamin Robert Rannels Sr., property in Reade Township, $92,000.
AJR Management LLC from Dennis Paul Skyles, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $36,500.
Thomas Augustin from Georgette A. Stephans, property in Ferndale Borough, $117,000.
Sara L. Faust from Shawn J. Leahey, property in Ferndale Borough, $65,500.
Luis A. Hernandez Jr. from Roy C. Leventry, property in Stonycreek Township, $112,000.
Kathryn Jo Parkins from Brenda K. McLaughlin, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Trevor Ryan from Jessi C. Stoup, property in Westmont Borough, $124,000.
3S Rentals LLC from Bliss Holdings LLC, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $220,000.
Realynne Mack from Advanced Housing LLC, property in Ferndale Borough, $18,000.
JT Railcar LLC from Mosier Industrial Services Corp., property in Conemaugh Township, $675,000.
John L. Knee from Dennis J. Eckenrode, property in Gallitzin Borough, $15,000.
Marlene Dishman from Brian R. Easterbrook, property in Adams Township, $116,500.
Kurt K. Schweter from Joseph A. Patterson, property in Sankertown Borough, $76,500.
Nicholas Fieser from Edward Studinary, property in Adams Township, $13,000.
Bruce Kramer from Gary Scott Kramer, property in Lower Yoder Township, $82,000.
Samuel J. Richey from Clifford L. Richey IV, property in Jackson Township, $175,000.
Abraham Lopez from Robert E. Keilman, property in Blacklick Township, $55,000.
Forrest Wade Douglas Newman from Paul D. Newman, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $45,000.
Donald L. Harris from Joan Kusher, property in East Taylor Township, $20,000.
ACM III LP from Kimberly A. Ondrizek, property in Blacklick Township, $360,000.
Michael A. Lapso from Michael J. Markovich, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $36,000.
Candace J. Maree from James F. Milko Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $17,000.
Justin T. McGowan from Joseph J. Jakubac Jr., property in Franklin Borough, $25,000.
Robin May from Kevin Reasbeck, property in East Taylor Township, $85,000.
Douglas B. Ewig from Michael J. Burkardt, property in Richland Township, $109,000.
Carol L. Myers from Alexandra M. Creany, property in Ebensburg Borough, $100,000.
Rodger Lee Ewing from James R. Ashcom, property in Jackson Township, $155,000.
David G. Campbell Jr. from Chris A. Suppo, property in White Township, $75,000.
Logan D. Rummel from Constance M. Robb, property in Summerhill Township, $36,920.
Richard Garcia from Daniel P. Wallace, property in Southmont Borough, $24,000.
Ngocnga Lam from Lamlett LLC, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $50,000.
Rose Estates LLC from Quality Life Services LLC, property in Croyle Township, $972,585.
Gary Walstrom from Baker Young Corp., property in Reade Township, $80,000.
SGD Group LLC from Thomas W. Zepka Sr., property in Richland Township, $1,100,000.
216 Market St. LLC from A&J Estates LLC, by trust, property in Johnstown’s 2nd Ward, $30,000.
Kayla Filat Smolk from Joann L. Gornick, property in West Taylor Township, $55,000.
JNL Realty LLC from Thomas A. Decaro, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $42,900.
Jennifer Cornell from Edmund Kirk Rowland, property in Adams Township, $280,000.
Maurus Hite from Lois H. Graham, property in East Carroll Township, $150,000.
Laura K. Ramsey from Jared S. Crowell, property in Richland Township, $167,500.
Michael J. Breckon from Zane B. Bianucci, property in Cambria Township, $63,700.
James McCullers from Glendale Corp., property in Chest Township, $52,900.
Robert Scott Horner from Edward & Patricia Drexler Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Chest Township, $63,500.
Alisha D. Ellis from Howard Lee Degrange Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
Joel Bezek from Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Merle Regis Bolette Jr. from Sandra Mentzer, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $15,500.
Somerset County
Dennis Moriarty from Bruce Goldstein Family Revocable Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $20,000.
Michael A. Mishler from Harold E. Mishler Jr., property in Meyersdale Borough, $50,000.
M. Mitchell Fetterolf from Donald L. Fetterolf, property in Somerset Township, $161,661.
House of Prayer Pentecostal Church from Bradley Wong, property in Somerset Township, $225,000.
Jason E. Manculich from William R. Blackburn, property in Stonycreek Township, $229,000.
Wayne Patton Jr. from AK Coal Resources Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $197,167.50.
Judith A. Keller from William F. Farris, property in Conemaugh Township, $77,500.
Nicholas Bearl Faidley from Riley A. Harrold, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $190,000.
Riley A. Harrold from Catherine G. Wall, property in Middlecreek Township, $440,000.
Derek King from Barry R. Craig, property in Lincoln Township, $15,000.
Stephen J. McRae from Budwin Beckner Jr., by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $131,000.
AM Nielsen Properties from Fetzer Properties, property in Somerset Borough, $120,000.
Jorge R. Hernandez from Steven E. Brant, property in Somerset Borough, $25,000.
John B. Johnson from Mark R. Cramer Nicklow, property in Brothersvalley Township, $189,000.
Lucian J. Suter from Robert P. Steimer, property in Quemahoning Township, $171,000.
Janice D. Cottone from Joseph J. Urbanowicz Jr., property in Indian Lake Borough, $315,000.
Joshua Wiltrout from Vicki L. Vreeland, property in Summit Township, $24,070.
Justin Betters from Brad D. Messner, property in Jefferson Township, $100,000.
Jo Ann N. Stonis from Mary Lou Herrold Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $251,000.
Monett Marie Wray from Thomas S. Edwards, property in Hooversville Borough, $46,900.
Jeffery Woodward from Lisa Cusano, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Martha J. Whetzel from Robert J. Strittmatter, property in Windber Borough, $70,000.
Matthew R. Stairs from David L. Mills, property in Lincoln Township, $108,347.
Joseph McQuade from Michael Nutter, property in Stonycreek Township, $18,500.
Gary Lamoliara from Dale A. Miller, property in Indian Lake Borough, $12,000.
Randy E. McQuaide from Joseph R. Kondisko, property in Indian Lake Borough, $345,000.
Lucas M. Heller from Leslie J. Broglie, property in Jefferson Township, $372,500.
Frank Grandas from Hillary Beutman, property in Somerset Township, $138,000.
James M. Wilson from Ronald D. Campbell Jr., property in Milford Township, $14,500.
281 Screen Printing from Dependable Auto, property in Somerset Township, $110,000.
Cherry Tree Holdings from Sally L. Barkman, property in Somerset Township, $45,000.
Lynn Hickey from Euniece A. Beard, property in North Baltimore Borough, $21,547.20.
Andrew R. Ashbrook from Chris A. Smith, property in Conemaugh Borough, $70,000.
Loren Shamus White from Vickie Jean Wanto, property in Brothersvalley Township, $152,000.
Matthew D. Neal from Elizabeth L. Svonavec, property in Middlecreek Township, $195,000.
Jeffrey Parker from Paul Feira, property in Jefferson Township, $308,000.
Jennifer Lynn Fisher from Lucas M. Rich, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.
Benjamin Guzek from Richard C. Cummings Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $155,500.
Ernest E. Shugars Jr. from Jason Blubaugh, property in Summit Township, $75,000.
Andrew Singo from Matthew R. Beeghly, property in Milford Township, $215,000.
David J. Ganter from David W. Gregory, property in Jenner Township, $94,900.
Wayne Lee Miller III from Tyler C. Raygor, by sheriff, property in Meyersdale Borough, $72,716.80.
