The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Phillip Lamont Johnson from Joseph A. Bardinelli, property in Westmont Borough, $148,000.

Linda M. Balon from David J. Goff by Admrx., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $27,500.

Mark C. Meyers from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $15,000.

Christopher R. Kabo from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Jackson Township, $16,500.

Sheryl Lynne Berzinsky from Julia Witosky, property in Franklin Borough, $35,000.

Kevin Gossard from Stephen Joseph Wasko, property in Croyle Township, $10,000.

Thomas J. Dowdell from Heidi L. Klahre, by Admrx., property in Richland Township, $70,000.

Benjamin J. Borlie from Zane Bianucci, property in Cambria Township, $265,000.

Real Deal Electronic LLC from Sunsun Corp., by attorney-in-fact, property in Johns-town’s 4th Ward, $91,125.

Barry J. Ross from David V. Caputo, property in Westmont Borough, $71,000.

Rickey Keith Sr. from Jennifer L. Bomba, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $21,000.

Christina Crissman from Beatrice C. Parker 1999 Trust by trustees, property in city of Johnstown, $13,000.

Christopher Crissman from Agnes Marie Kazik, by Admrx., property in Westmont Borough, $27,000.

Christina Crissman from Denise Aaron, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $10,000.

Robert Sosko from Jeffrey M. Harris, property in Westmont Borough, $136,000.

Jazmen Johnson from Joyce Elaine Thomas, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $39,000.

Cody Kinback from Malcolm L. Hall, property in Cambria Township, $232,500.

Oswaldo Valenzuela from Ropat Inc., property in Southmont Borough, $64,900.

New NBNC Ebensburg LLC from Century Development Ebensburg LLC, property in Cambria Township, $1,444,000.

Eugene F. Miller from Antoinette Ranochak, property in Portage Borough, $60,000.

Ricky Lynn Baxter Jr. from Michael P. Hudak, property in Croyle Township, $412,000.

William F. Karklfa from Rodney L. Kline, property in East Taylor Township, $75,000.

Daniel O. Snyder from Wayne Albright, property in Clearfield Township, $16,750.

Rodney L. Hess from Helen A. Klonicki, by Exrx, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $45,000.

Sean Dreher from Paul Hodge, property in Adams Township, $282,000.

Katie R. Beckner from New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust, property in Cresson Township, $33,761.

Alicia Leigh Miller from Emily M. Garcia, property in Richland Township, $125,000.

Donald Thompson from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $19,800.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from Robert R. Lee, property in East Taylor Township, $60,122.06.

Dwyer Johns Jr. from Richard T. Popchak, property in Brownstown Borough, $14,000.

Madiha Ambar from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $26,000.

Daniel P. Bracken from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $10,000.

Nicole Stulginskas from Heidi K. Walker, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,900.

Brandon W. Byrne from Joshua A. Imler, property in Gallitzin Borough, $112,000.

Somerset County

Sherry E. Dearmitt from Dave and Mark’s Rentals, property in Middlecreek Township, $89,000.

McKenzie Salco from Richard E. McKenzie, property in Brothersvalley Township, $39,402.

Joseph S. Stopko from Edward G. Metka, property in Windber Borough, $148,294.

McKenzie Salco from Richard E. McKenzie, property in Brothersvalley Township, $11,874.

Mark Dowdell from James W. Layton Jr., property in Ogle Township, $29,900.

Donald J. Deibert from Nova E. Trevorrow, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.

Amanda Urban from USA-HUD, property in Stoystown Borough, $10,500.

Dennis Gray from Eric M. Sechler, property in Somerset Township, $150,000.

Rachel N. Merrbach from Frederick W. Liebsch, property in Meyersdale Borough, $60,000.

Marella E. Garlitz from Edward L. Brittingham, property in Fairhope Township, $83,500.

Hidden Valley Foundation Inc. from James E. Blair, property in Jefferson Township, $27,000.

Kenneth A. Githens from Ronald Zorn, property in Jefferson Township, $287,500.

Laurel Prep Plant from LCT Energy, property in Shade Township, $7,644,012.

Tiffany M. Forney from Michael A. Novak Jr., property in Jennerstown Borough, $66,000.

Orin E. Miller from Alice J. Trinder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $22,400.

Brennan S. Devore from Mary L. Schrock, property in Black Township, $10,989.

Brianna L. Goodlin from Steven H. Baker, property in Milford Township, $145,000.

Cheryl Hohman from John L. Wolicki, property in Indiana Lake Borough, $180,500.

Curtis Family Revocable Trust from Douglas E. Niehouse, property in Paint Township, $430,000.

Vincent Patrick O’Donnell from Dennis L. Berkey, property in Paint Borough, $41,000.

Walter C. Smith Jr. from Janice K. Cox by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.

Curtis Merrill Friend II from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $83,000.

Anthony J. Hess from Patricia K. Herring, property in Middlecreek Township, $104,000.

Robert Wade Ulasky from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Paint Township, $27,500.

Timothy S. Gray from Daniel D. Shaffer III, property in Middlecreek Township, $225,000.

Theresa Margaret Stigers from Robert L. Miller, property in Windber Borough, $76,850.

Kevin Gabrovsek from Frank L. Gabrovsek, property in Paint Borough, $90,000.

Levi S. Fisher from David E. McKenzie, property in Larimer Township, $130,000.

Clear Shade Logistics from Lillian C. Tokarsky, property in Paint Township, $265,700.

Matthew W. Weaver from Unsold Revocable Living Trust, property in Jenner Township, $82,000.

Kevin Maust from Jeffrey C. Beggs, property in Somerset Township, $75,000.

Jared H. Nicholson from Joan J. Whetsell, property in Addison Township, $19,000.

James C. Umble from Nashaat N. Rizk, property in Jefferson Township, $124,000.

Stephanie Walker from Jean Marc Fortini, property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.

Dolores E. Hoover from BA Real Estate, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.

Jason W. Ankeny from Daniel Kresko, property in Conemaugh Township, $256,900.

Steven C. Nunez from Patrick M. Cavallaro, property in Windber Borough, $213,000.

Chelsea Rae Smith from Charles J. Cortese, Windber Borough, $12,000.

