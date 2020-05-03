The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Phillip Lamont Johnson from Joseph A. Bardinelli, property in Westmont Borough, $148,000.
Linda M. Balon from David J. Goff by Admrx., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $27,500.
Mark C. Meyers from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $15,000.
Christopher R. Kabo from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Jackson Township, $16,500.
Sheryl Lynne Berzinsky from Julia Witosky, property in Franklin Borough, $35,000.
Kevin Gossard from Stephen Joseph Wasko, property in Croyle Township, $10,000.
Thomas J. Dowdell from Heidi L. Klahre, by Admrx., property in Richland Township, $70,000.
Benjamin J. Borlie from Zane Bianucci, property in Cambria Township, $265,000.
Real Deal Electronic LLC from Sunsun Corp., by attorney-in-fact, property in Johns-town’s 4th Ward, $91,125.
Barry J. Ross from David V. Caputo, property in Westmont Borough, $71,000.
Rickey Keith Sr. from Jennifer L. Bomba, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $21,000.
Christina Crissman from Beatrice C. Parker 1999 Trust by trustees, property in city of Johnstown, $13,000.
Christopher Crissman from Agnes Marie Kazik, by Admrx., property in Westmont Borough, $27,000.
Christina Crissman from Denise Aaron, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $10,000.
Robert Sosko from Jeffrey M. Harris, property in Westmont Borough, $136,000.
Jazmen Johnson from Joyce Elaine Thomas, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $39,000.
Cody Kinback from Malcolm L. Hall, property in Cambria Township, $232,500.
Oswaldo Valenzuela from Ropat Inc., property in Southmont Borough, $64,900.
New NBNC Ebensburg LLC from Century Development Ebensburg LLC, property in Cambria Township, $1,444,000.
Eugene F. Miller from Antoinette Ranochak, property in Portage Borough, $60,000.
Ricky Lynn Baxter Jr. from Michael P. Hudak, property in Croyle Township, $412,000.
William F. Karklfa from Rodney L. Kline, property in East Taylor Township, $75,000.
Daniel O. Snyder from Wayne Albright, property in Clearfield Township, $16,750.
Rodney L. Hess from Helen A. Klonicki, by Exrx, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $45,000.
Sean Dreher from Paul Hodge, property in Adams Township, $282,000.
Katie R. Beckner from New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust, property in Cresson Township, $33,761.
Alicia Leigh Miller from Emily M. Garcia, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Donald Thompson from Gary Muller, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $19,800.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from Robert R. Lee, property in East Taylor Township, $60,122.06.
Dwyer Johns Jr. from Richard T. Popchak, property in Brownstown Borough, $14,000.
Madiha Ambar from AmeriServ Financial Bank, property in Westmont Borough, $26,000.
Daniel P. Bracken from Krens Surplus Inc., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $10,000.
Nicole Stulginskas from Heidi K. Walker, property in Lower Yoder Township, $44,900.
Brandon W. Byrne from Joshua A. Imler, property in Gallitzin Borough, $112,000.
Somerset County
Sherry E. Dearmitt from Dave and Mark’s Rentals, property in Middlecreek Township, $89,000.
McKenzie Salco from Richard E. McKenzie, property in Brothersvalley Township, $39,402.
Joseph S. Stopko from Edward G. Metka, property in Windber Borough, $148,294.
McKenzie Salco from Richard E. McKenzie, property in Brothersvalley Township, $11,874.
Mark Dowdell from James W. Layton Jr., property in Ogle Township, $29,900.
Donald J. Deibert from Nova E. Trevorrow, property in Conemaugh Township, $170,000.
Amanda Urban from USA-HUD, property in Stoystown Borough, $10,500.
Dennis Gray from Eric M. Sechler, property in Somerset Township, $150,000.
Rachel N. Merrbach from Frederick W. Liebsch, property in Meyersdale Borough, $60,000.
Marella E. Garlitz from Edward L. Brittingham, property in Fairhope Township, $83,500.
Hidden Valley Foundation Inc. from James E. Blair, property in Jefferson Township, $27,000.
Kenneth A. Githens from Ronald Zorn, property in Jefferson Township, $287,500.
Laurel Prep Plant from LCT Energy, property in Shade Township, $7,644,012.
Tiffany M. Forney from Michael A. Novak Jr., property in Jennerstown Borough, $66,000.
Orin E. Miller from Alice J. Trinder Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $22,400.
Brennan S. Devore from Mary L. Schrock, property in Black Township, $10,989.
Brianna L. Goodlin from Steven H. Baker, property in Milford Township, $145,000.
Cheryl Hohman from John L. Wolicki, property in Indiana Lake Borough, $180,500.
Curtis Family Revocable Trust from Douglas E. Niehouse, property in Paint Township, $430,000.
Vincent Patrick O’Donnell from Dennis L. Berkey, property in Paint Borough, $41,000.
Walter C. Smith Jr. from Janice K. Cox by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $325,000.
Curtis Merrill Friend II from Terry L. Kerr, property in Conemaugh Township, $83,000.
Anthony J. Hess from Patricia K. Herring, property in Middlecreek Township, $104,000.
Robert Wade Ulasky from Wells Fargo Bank, property in Paint Township, $27,500.
Timothy S. Gray from Daniel D. Shaffer III, property in Middlecreek Township, $225,000.
Theresa Margaret Stigers from Robert L. Miller, property in Windber Borough, $76,850.
Kevin Gabrovsek from Frank L. Gabrovsek, property in Paint Borough, $90,000.
Levi S. Fisher from David E. McKenzie, property in Larimer Township, $130,000.
Clear Shade Logistics from Lillian C. Tokarsky, property in Paint Township, $265,700.
Matthew W. Weaver from Unsold Revocable Living Trust, property in Jenner Township, $82,000.
Kevin Maust from Jeffrey C. Beggs, property in Somerset Township, $75,000.
Jared H. Nicholson from Joan J. Whetsell, property in Addison Township, $19,000.
James C. Umble from Nashaat N. Rizk, property in Jefferson Township, $124,000.
Stephanie Walker from Jean Marc Fortini, property in Stonycreek Township, $165,000.
Dolores E. Hoover from BA Real Estate, property in Somerset Township, $25,000.
Jason W. Ankeny from Daniel Kresko, property in Conemaugh Township, $256,900.
Steven C. Nunez from Patrick M. Cavallaro, property in Windber Borough, $213,000.
Chelsea Rae Smith from Charles J. Cortese, Windber Borough, $12,000.
