The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Jonathan L. Kendig from Christopher W. Gist, property in Westmont Borough, $280,000.
Kayleigh J. Novak from Richard Wilson, property in Conemaugh Township, $65,000.
Brandy L. Coffman from John J. Killian, property in Stonycreek Township, $71,400.
Phillip J. Kapelewski from Jonathan L. Kendig, property in Southmont Borough, $174,200.
DSG 718 LLC from Michael A. Hamacek, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $22,500.
Kyle S. Forsythe from Johnathan L. Snyder, property in White Township, $120,000.
Charles W. Thiel from George S. Drobnak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $42,000.
Gary Zajdel from Kevin J. Miller, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $13,750.
Robert A. Edmiston from Anthony L. Hugill, property in Patton Borough, $52,000.
Jennifer L. Motter from Dennis W. Motter Jr., property in Richland Township, $75,000.
James G. McElwain Jr. from Bernard F. Sakmar, by guardian, property in Westmont Borough, $24,200.
Jade V. Kline from Paul Gresko, property in Carrolltown Borough, $65,000.
Scott J. Weaver from Mary C. Krumenacker, by agent, property in Portage Township, $15,000.
Dana M. Adams from Frances N. Albarano, property in Lilly Borough, $97,000.
Joseph Aikens from Robert E. Decker, property in White Township, $11,000.
Donald Predko from Louise Levergood, property in Stonycreek Township, $11,000.
Sean E. Kirkpatrick from Leo W. Kirckpatrick, by attorney-in-fact, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,000.
Johnstown Cambria County Airport Authority from Martin D. Horner, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Brian E. Lieb from Warner Properties Trust, by trustee, property in Cambria Township, $365,000.
Jordan Maul from Jamie G. Blake, property in Hastings Borough, $12,500.
Allison A. McKee from Marc C. Handichak, property in Ebensburg Borough, $91,600.
Melissa Moschgat from LSF 10 Master Participation Trust, by trustee, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $18,000.
Matthew A. Briggs from Jacob H. Easley, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $34,500.
Kevin J. Rozich from Norman L. Reitter, property in Westmont Borough, $120,000.
Jesse W. Keith from Thomas C. Nikonow, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $30,750.
Nathan Felix from Francis Cascino, property in Johns-town’s 3rd Ward, $39,000.
Jennifer R. Hause from Bank of America, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $83,500.
David L. Conrad from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Southmont Borough, $35,000.
Corey J. Stahl from Jonathon A. Maurizio, property in East Taylor Township, $134,000.
Frank Piscatello Jr. from Westmont Investment Properties LLC, property in Geistown Borough, $195,000.
Dennis E. Miller from Bernice S. Tabor, property in Stonycreek Township, $68,200.
Daniel Gaston from Thomas E. Jones Sr., property in Ebensburg Borough, $79,000.
Carol L. Myers from Kirk N. Duplessis, property in Ebensburg Borough, $93,000.
Wollie L. Shetler from Levi L. Shetler Jr., property in Blacklick Township, $350,000.
Somerset County
Michael J. Klotz from Susan M. Bartashus, property in Windber Borough, $24,000.
Kristina L. Engleka from Dennis J. Miscik, property in Allegheny Township, $169,500.
Shiply Realty from USA-RHS, property in Allegheny Township, $555,000.
Nancy Jean Biss from Ronald L. Zufall Jr., property in Jenner Township, $58,000.
Lost Creek Acquisitions from HSBC Bank USA, by POA, property in Jenner Township, $10,000.
Mara Baldwin from William L. Baldwin, property in Shade Township, $25,992.
Alexander M. Yacynych from Riverview Bank, property in Meyersdale Borough, $24,000.
James A. Miller from Brenda C. Wasson, property in Indian Lake Borough, $585,000.
Diane Stiffler from Patrice Stiffler, property in Conemaugh Township, $17,864.75.
Thomas P. Meek from Larry J. Zaccone, property in Middlecreek Township, $168,000.
Richard O. Miller from Tracy C. Leskey, by POA, property in Black Township, $85,000.
Richard O. Miller from Tracy C. Leskey, by POA, property in Black Township, $45,000.
Brandon Cellone from David E. Mateer, property in Jefferson Township, $213,000.
Gregory Paul Sipe from Hasan Wahdan, property in Somerset Township, $253,000.
Thomas R. Chiappelli from Frances Nivinski Estate, property in Shade Township, $180,000.
Scott M. Johnson from Lindsay P. Putman Revocable Trust, property in Stoystown Borough, $85,000.
Eric S. Steinkirchner from Leskey Family Irrevocable Trust, property in Black Township, $44,000.
Timothy Scott Warnick from Somerset Trust Co., property in Addison Township, $17,500.
Lisha L. Albright from Sandra L. Hutzell, property in Berlin Borough, $51,250.
Paul Dooley from Brad Singiser, property in Lincoln Township, $271,500.
Samantha Maribee Fox from Douglas C. Rhodes, property in Windber Borough, $50,000.
Carter W. Slade from Jonathan R. Thiele, property in Shanksville Borough, $99,000.
Mary A. Nightingale from Cecelia A. Bittner, property in Meyersdale Borough, $47,000.
Fravel McElroy from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Windber Borough, $18,200.
Colby J. Smith from Annabelle Sanner McCormick Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $213,000.
David Yahner from Keith Ott, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
James M. Reuss from Kevin S. Keto, property in Middlecreek Township, $417,000.
Charles Kolhoff from Michael L. Emerick, property in Meyersdale Borough, $55,000.
Justin D. Broadwater from Karen Elaine Myers, property in Allegheny Township, $315,000.
Blake A. Michaels from William A. Rudge, property in Conemaugh Township, $62,900.
Brian L. Walker from Wilmington Savings Fund, by POA, property in Black Township, $13,000.
Michelene D. Good from Jan M. Shubert, property in Boswell Borough, $95,000.
Charle M. Thompson from Jeremy Fleegle, property in Jennerstown Borough, $165,000.
Robert P. Whitehead II from Federal Home Loan Mortgage, by POA, property in Quemahoning Township, $34,000.
Justin L. Hawes from Weldon R. Lovely II, property in Paint Township, $18,000.
Nicole Betker from Rodney A. Kreger, property in Ursina Borough, $67,573.50.
Daniel Ray Laur from Anthony J. Picarelli, property in Allegheny Township, $11,000.
Tracy Ann Ricciardi from Christopher K. Schreckengost, property in Jefferson Township, $153,000.
Drew J. Schrock from Mae Jean Kimmel, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
Mark A. Jensen from Anita J. Demeo, property in Middlecreek Township, $260,000.
Joseph P. Cartia from Matthew E. Deeter, property in Allegheny Township, $100,000.
DKTR Morgan from Champion Properties II, property in Somerset Township, $253,399.
DKTR Morgan from Champion Properties II, property in Somerset Township, $646,601.
Karen B. Bubenko from Cathy M. Dryburg, property in Central City Borough, $45,800.
Henry J. Mulraney from Paul F. Prestia, property in Jefferson Township, $220,500.
