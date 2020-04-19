The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Carissa L. Connors from Michael A. Kirchner, property in Southmont Borough, $30,740.
Alayna N. Patterson from John E. Hoffman, property in Middle Taylor Township, $25,000.
Aaron M. Lipes from Thomas P. Fry, property in Wilmore Borough, $69,900.
Renee Thompson from Gerald C. Weinzierl, property in Westmont Borough, $82,500.
Allison Ronald from ECS Partnership LTD, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Todd J. Gray from Cindy M. Becker, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $105,000.
Nathan P. Harris from Benjamin Mitchell, property in Ebensburg Borough, $84,900.
Michael R. Adams from Debra K. Facciani by Exr-al, property in Upper Yoder Township, 115,000.
Andrew J. Myer from David F. Myer, property in White Township, $50,000.
Verilla Holdings LLC from Theresa Mumford, property in Gallitzin Borough, $34,000.
Randy L. Bair from Harvey R. Bair Revocable Trust by trustee, property in Conemaugh Township, $160,000.
Scott J. Weaver from Oscar Hugo Juri by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Township, $12,500.
Patrick E. Stiffler from Shirley J. Gossard, property in Richland Township, $201,000.
Nathaniel M. Smith from Kyle B. Winslow, property in Patton Borough, $89,900.
Anthony Michael Baker from Wells Fargo Bank NA, property in Adams Township, $50,000.
Dana M. Rager from Joan C. Rush, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $125,000.
Kelcy J. Harrison from Cameron S. Beer, property in Richland Township, $111,750.
Carol A. Hower from Jeanne M. McCreary, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,000.
Matthew A. Gribler from Sara Koetter, property in Westmont Borough, $212,000.
Brooke James Brocious from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $115,577.
Cynthia Orlovaky from Lillian D. Cochran, by Erxr, property in Stonycreek Township, $75,264.
Brett J. Smith from William E. Moot, property in Geistown Borough, $110,000.
William J. Smith from Mary Kachmar by admrx, property in Summerhill Township, $30,000.
Chelsea A. Whistler from William M. Bassett, property in Adams Township, $135,000.
Corbin A. Corrente from Stormer Family Irrevocable Trust by trustee, property in Ebensburg Borough, $147,900.
Matthew D. Reihart from Jill M. McAllister, property in Jackson Township, $99,500.
Warren Harbor Apartments LLC from PTV 1041 LLC, property in Hastings Borough, $1,285,460.
David B. Cuppett from Edith M. Modis by Exrs., property in Ebensburg Borough, $85,000.
Karen Cooke from Robert J. Colvin, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $13,500.
Andrew J. Rokosh from Rodger P. Swick, property in Geistown Borough, $70,500.
Helen O. McDonald from Gilbert D. McDonald Jr., by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $130,000.
Nancy E. Heberle from Pamela J. Phencie, property in Southmont Borough, $46,000.
David Allen Gates from John S. Pisczek Jr., property in Conemaugh Township, $77,000.
Joel Messom from Matthew A. Gribler, property in Southmont Borough, $141,000.
Lora Hankinson from David Wilson, property in Richland Township, $195,000.
Cindy Martin Donatien from Bruce Kelly, property in Johns-town’s 20th Ward, $29,000.
Somerset County
Charles J. Schwab from Debra Beasley Jennings, property in Shade Township, $87,000.
Steven S. Matthis from Ray E. Haer, property in Summit Township, $148,000.
Titus G. Beitzel from Terry Beal, property in Elk Lick Township, $95,000.
Loretta M. Maleski from Robert D. Stewart, property in Jefferson Township, $29,000.
Kyle P. Hartman from William Shustrick, property in Conemaugh Township, $37,000.
John P. Walker from Barbara A. Hammond, property in Berlin Borough, $78,000.
Cody W. Sanner from David L. Younkin Estate, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $177,000.
Brian E. Kennell Revocable Trust from Earl Lynn Miller, property in Southampton Township, $155,000.
Robert Wayne Martin from Derek C. Edwards, property in Conemaugh Township, $27,000.
Julie Kotecki from Ronald H. Algeri, property in Shade Township, $26,000.
James L. Higgins from Shirley Charlesworth, property in Lincoln Township, $128,000.
Ryan Vogt from David B. Clapper, property in Summit Township, $29,250.
Michele L. Boardwine from PGM Land Holdings Inc., property in Stonycreek Township, $50,000.
Rodney W. Wagner from Edward Frazier, property in Shade Township, $37,000.
Caitlin J. Crowley from Mauro J. Bucci by POA, property in Windber Borough, $29,500.
Christopher B. Coddington from Robert C. Bingman, property in Somerset Borough, $58,400.
