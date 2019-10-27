The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Millwood Investments LLC from Thomas R. Killinger, property in South Fork Borough, $12,000.
Charles J. Oster Jr. from GRI Management LLC, property in Lower Yoder Township, $95,400.
Graevel Holdings LLC from David P. Guffey, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $25,000.
Art W. Deckard Jr. from Metro Mazurak Jr., property in West Carroll Township, $73,000.
Randy J. Penrod from Tom D. Wolfe, property in Ferndale Borough, $77,000.
Chad M. Mattis from Patrick Hamonko, property in Adams Township, $188,000.
Jeremy G. Mackanick from Thomas C. Pennington, property in Jackson Township, $179,900.
David W. Greenleaf from Anna T. Conrad, property in Dean Township, $20,000.
Timothy J. Krug from Mary K. Ruth, property in Allegheny Township, $64,000.
Yevgeniy Suvorov from John P. Walker, property in Southmont Borough, $39,500.
Joseph H. Klaus from Michelle L. Garlena, property in Upper Yoder Township, $199,900.
William F. Westerman Jr. from Timothy Wingard, property in Richland Township, $150,000.
James E. Frantz from Richard D. Griffith, property in Cambria Township, $189,900.
Riverside Valley Properties LLC from Joann M. Nixon, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $28,000.
Lilly Borough from Lilly Academy Martial Arts/Timothy Przbys, Joyce Przybys, Dennis Benfield, property in Lilly Borough, $10,000.
Gregory F. Gaida from Timothy Deramus, property in Allegheny Township, $65,000.
Somerset County
Ken A. Marker from Clint E. Baer, property in Meyersdale Borough, $45,000.
Michael S. Ray from Glenn E. Rhoads, property in Milford Township, $400,000.
Michael S. Ray from Glenn E. Rhoads, property in Milford Township, $44,900.
Cecelia E. Bond from Berkey Land, property in Jenner Township, $25,000.
Mark E. Rishell from David D. Saranchak, property in Jennerstown Borough, $84,900.
Bonnie J. Johnson from Jeffrey N. Staats, property in Salisbury Borough, $142,000.
Robert W. Brown from Richard L. Gloss, property in Black Township, $105,000.
Keith R. Breegle from June R. King Jr., property in Rockwood Borough, $26,300.
Brian Edmundson from Fannie Mae, by POA, property in Jenner Township, $75,500.
Nicholas S. Costantino Jr. from Alexander D. Lapinsky, property in Windber Borough, $210,000.
Jason E. Manculich from John M. Backus, property in Indian Lake Borough, $11,000.
Randy L. Gensemer from Tamela E. Ewing, property in Shade Township, $62,500.
D. Larry Barnhart from Blaine E. Baker Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $155,000.
Eric S. Craig from Ream-Kretchman Associates, property in Brothersvalley Township, $252,500.
Rodger L. Shaffer Jr. from Jeremy D. Fleegle, property in Jenner Township, $20,000.
Joseph J. Kranyak from Edward K. Heres, property in Jefferson Township, $183,000.
