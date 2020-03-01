The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Harry M. Keilman from John J. Bahorik, property in Cambria Township, $11,403.
Hui Liang from Stephen J. Martynuska, property in Cresson Borough, $133,000.
Christopher D. Jacobs from Joann Burkett, property in Cambria Township, $195,000.
Kevin B. Martz from Michael R. Molchany, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $27,000.
Timothy D. Bassett from David T. Horten, property in Richland Township, $23,000.
Nicole M. Villa from Kristi D. Tumlin, property in Gallitzin Borough, $89,900.
St. Francis University from Daniel D. Fredricks, property in Loretto Borough, $117,000.
David M. Lane from Robert D. Weinzierl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $52,500.
Richard Burtnett from Stephen L. Miller, property in Upper Yoder Township, $55,000.
Daniel R. Beyer from Donna K. Willmott, property in Ebensburg Borough, $51,000.
John L. Darrow from Angela Semetkosky, property in Blacklick Township, $145,000.
Nora E. Vargas from Thomas D. Young, property in Summerhill Township, $70,000.
Maria Nikolishen from Joseph P. Cornetti, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $45,000.
Dalton Ashcom from Aaron L. Edwards, property in Stonycreek Township, $74,500.
Somerset County
Max T. Busatto from Donald J. Caiazza, property in Middlecreek Township, $255,000.
Lisa M. Wright from Mark A. Petrilla, property in Windber Borough, $100,000.
Brett D. Lucas from Patricia Sue Mort, property in Jenner Township, $17,000.
William Milby from William Sheets, property in Stonycreek Township, $17,000.
Agneta B. Billings from Doris L. Gindlesperger, property in Meyersdale Borough, $59,000.
James H. Kimble Jr. from Darlene Burkholder, property in Meyersdale Borough, $23,598.
Michael E. Klems from David Radosevich Estate, property in Addison Township, $50,000.
Ashtin J. Hay from Jeffrey K. Reeping, property in Somerset Borough, $56,000.
Eric T. Evans from Wood-ridge Associates, property in Middlecreek Township, $790,000.
Theda I. Adams from John R. Knox Jr., property in Addison Township, $87,500.
Jaime Bloom from Sarah M. Fodor, property in Paint Township, $138,950.
Andrew J. Krugh Jr. from Robert E. Henry Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $275,000.
Charles E. Bogosta from Robert W. Spellman, property in Middlecreek Township, $160,000.
Ricky D. Hostetler from Blanche A. Corbett Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $96,000.
JTH Capital from Juliana Kovach, property in Conemaugh Township, $18,500.
Todd M. Edmunds from Frances M. Hamilton, property in Jefferson Township, $247,500.
