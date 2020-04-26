The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Carmine R. Dematteis from Joseph G. Sargo by personal representative, property in Portage Borough, $21,900.
Lukas M. Link from Jude J. Link, property in Allegheny Township, $29,000.
James G. Bates from James D. Berkebile, property in Richland Township $212,500.
Michael Reid Wigfield from Paul D. Polites Jr., property in Clearfield Township, $220,000.
Derrick J. Strong from Margaret Watkins, property in Elder Township, $160,000.
Violetta K. Smith from Ronald L. Lasko, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.
David Michael Hurst from Mary A. Kennan, by agent, property in Westmont Borough, $109,900.
R&C Rentals LLC from Chanelle Margaret Gruca, property in Croyle Township, $25,000.
John F. Fama from Margaret Pelo, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Conemaugh, $20,000.
Patrick J. McNulty from Kevin S. Randall, property in Cresson Borough, $46,000.
Thomas W. Pawcio from Elizabeth Pawcio, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $32,000.
Heather N. Lubert from Carmen Masci, property in Patton Borough, $58,075.73.
Troy E. Smith from Matthew L. Pritt, property in Conemaugh Township, $88,000.
People 4 People Inc. from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Lorain Borough, $42,000.
Noah J. Burda from Danny R. Richey, property in Southmont Borough, $125,500.
Brian J. Grove from Joshua Wilson, property in Richland Township, $141,000.
Brion Gates from Josephine Yarosh Irrevocable Inc. Trust by trustee, property in Portage Borough, $85,000.
April Oswalt from Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $13,000.
Nicholas M. Hinderliter from Richard O. Kestermont, property in Adams Township, $167,500.
Benjamin Long from Justin J. Serre, property in Richland Township, $135,000.
Parrish R. Varnish from Michael W. Cully, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $30,000.
David J. Pisczek from Timothy C. Mullins, property in Cresson Township, $36,500.
Dry Hollow Rentals LLC from Brad A. Simmons, property in Clearfield Township, $46,000.
Stuart M. Scott from Hudimac Family Revocable Trust by trustee, property in Croyle Township, $168,800.
Clara A. Bennett from David Fetchen, property in White Township, 98,000.
Randy R. Westover from Donna M. Gates, property in White Township, $25,000.
Paul L. Liszewski from Mary Edith Mardis, by Exrxs, property in Southmont Borough, $150,000.
Shaun Chigas from Kenneth G. Yeager, property in Hastings Borough, $20,000.
Caitlan Weiers from Brady Irrevocable Grantor Trust by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $93,000.
Amber L. Wozny from Albert M. Penska, property in Upper Yoder Township, $100,000.
James C. Alt from Lelia E. Calderwood by Admrx., property in Ferndale Borough, $57,165.
Paul Daniel Polites Jr. from Patrick D. Home, property in Clearfield Township, $290,000.
Allegheny Feed & Milling LLC from Derek Turgeon, property in Susquehanna Township, $50,000.
Daniel Ronald Beyer from Mary Louise Kimball by Exrs., property in Ebensburg Borough, $215,000.
Halee A. Karashin from Diane L. Karashin, property in Middle Taylor Township, $14,000.
Craig A. Hritz from Karen A. Farrell, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $90,000.
Cole J. Chinault from Nicholas M. Hinderliter, property in Richland Township, $140,000.
CA Rentals LLC from Charles Eugene Hochstein Sr., by Exrs., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $11,500.
Linda Sladki from First National Bank of PA, property in Lower Yoder Township, $11,000.
Krissy Lynn Hassen from Joseph J. Penska, property in Susquehanna Township, $18,000.
Northern Cambria Community Development Corp. from Anna A. Larry by Agent, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,001.
Mark J. Lansberry from Rose Marie Miller, property in East Carroll Township, $75,000.
Allison Lorelli from James F. McConnell, property in Washington Township, $50,000.
Bruce M. Wise from William D. Bowen, by Exrx., property in Croyle Township, $26,000.
Lucas Coultan from Barbara Ann Brown, property in Richland Township, $55,000.
Tina L. Panick from Bauwens Home Aid Association VFW Post 895 by Trust, property in Portage Borough, $21,500.
Linda C. Freeburg from Joanne E. Barley Wojno, property in Adams Township, $108,000.
James M. Chandler from Benjamin James Borlie, property in Blacklick Township, $228,000.
Frank E. Poole from Richard A. Poole, property in Lower Yoder Township, $55,000.
Joel B. Wantiez from Randy L. Lewis, property in Croyle Township, $349,900.
Shirley Hall from Michael R. Adams, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $81,000.
Somerset County
Nathan Andrew Homyak from Robert E. Kelly Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $77,000.
Perry Moore from Debra L. Andrews, property in Jenner Township, $161,000.
Jeffrey Ridilla from Jennifer I. Alwine Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $20,000.
Lloyd R. Hoover from Samuel C. Yoder, property in Jenner Township, $220,000.
Beachy Amish Mennonite Church from Wayne A. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $183,260.
Donald L. Sager from Sue Ellen Colbert Maust Martin, property in Milford Township, $12,000.
Ruth Blair from Telford Otis Walker Estate, property in Jenner Township, $70,500.
Bryan Glessner Hagerich from Ronald D. Pyle, property in Shade Township, $65,000.
Rajeev Dayal from Lee N. Rankin, property in Middlecreek Township, $332,000.
James Habovick from Karen Hartung, property in Jefferson Township, $98,500.
Christopher Taylor from Troy J. Kaiser, property in Jefferson Township, $117,900.
Daniel Paugh from Joseph W. Dewitt, property in Milford Township, $180,000.
Churchview from Carol Odasso, property in Indian Lake Borough, $81,375.
Samuel W. King Jr. from John C. Miller, property in Milford Township, $106,000.
Kelly L. Maddy from Terri Lynn Brant, property in Stonycreek Township, $175,000.
Nathan R. Civis from Pauline Y. Oldham, property in Windber Borough, $73,900.
FB Thomas Drug Store Inc. from Department of Pennsylvania VFW-United States, property in Meyersdale Borough, $10,000.
Seth D. Grimm from Matthew B. Bennett, property in Meyersdale Borough, $85,000.
