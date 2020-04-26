The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Carmine R. Dematteis from Joseph G. Sargo by personal representative, property in Portage Borough, $21,900.

Lukas M. Link from Jude J. Link, property in Allegheny Township, $29,000.

James G. Bates from James D. Berkebile, property in Richland Township $212,500.

Michael Reid Wigfield from Paul D. Polites Jr., property in Clearfield Township, $220,000.

Derrick J. Strong from Margaret Watkins, property in Elder Township, $160,000.

Violetta K. Smith from Ronald L. Lasko, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $65,000.

David Michael Hurst from Mary A. Kennan, by agent, property in Westmont Borough, $109,900.

R&C Rentals LLC from Chanelle Margaret Gruca, property in Croyle Township, $25,000.

John F. Fama from Margaret Pelo, by attorney-in-fact, property in East Conemaugh, $20,000.

Patrick J. McNulty from Kevin S. Randall, property in Cresson Borough, $46,000.

Thomas W. Pawcio from Elizabeth Pawcio, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $32,000.

Heather N. Lubert from Carmen Masci, property in Patton Borough, $58,075.73.

Troy E. Smith from Matthew L. Pritt, property in Conemaugh Township, $88,000.

People 4 People Inc. from Secretary of Veterans Affairs, property in Lorain Borough, $42,000.

Noah J. Burda from Danny R. Richey, property in Southmont Borough, $125,500.

Brian J. Grove from Joshua Wilson, property in Richland Township, $141,000.

Brion Gates from Josephine Yarosh Irrevocable Inc. Trust by trustee, property in Portage Borough, $85,000.

April Oswalt from Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $13,000.

Nicholas M. Hinderliter from Richard O. Kestermont, property in Adams Township, $167,500.

Benjamin Long from Justin J. Serre, property in Richland Township, $135,000.

Parrish R. Varnish from Michael W. Cully, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $30,000.

David J. Pisczek from Timothy C. Mullins, property in Cresson Township, $36,500.

Dry Hollow Rentals LLC from Brad A. Simmons, property in Clearfield Township, $46,000.

Stuart M. Scott from Hudimac Family Revocable Trust by trustee, property in Croyle Township, $168,800.

Clara A. Bennett from David Fetchen, property in White Township, 98,000.

Randy R. Westover from Donna M. Gates, property in White Township, $25,000.

Paul L. Liszewski from Mary Edith Mardis, by Exrxs, property in Southmont Borough, $150,000.

Shaun Chigas from Kenneth G. Yeager, property in Hastings Borough, $20,000.

Caitlan Weiers from Brady Irrevocable Grantor Trust by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $93,000.

Amber L. Wozny from Albert M. Penska, property in Upper Yoder Township, $100,000.

James C. Alt from Lelia E. Calderwood by Admrx., property in Ferndale Borough, $57,165.

Paul Daniel Polites Jr. from Patrick D. Home, property in Clearfield Township, $290,000.

Allegheny Feed & Milling LLC from Derek Turgeon, property in Susquehanna Township, $50,000.

Daniel Ronald Beyer from Mary Louise Kimball by Exrs., property in Ebensburg Borough, $215,000.

Halee A. Karashin from Diane L. Karashin, property in Middle Taylor Township, $14,000.

Craig A. Hritz from Karen A. Farrell, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $90,000.

Cole J. Chinault from Nicholas M. Hinderliter, property in Richland Township, $140,000.

CA Rentals LLC from Charles Eugene Hochstein Sr., by Exrs., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $11,500.

Linda Sladki from First National Bank of PA, property in Lower Yoder Township, $11,000.

Krissy Lynn Hassen from Joseph J. Penska, property in Susquehanna Township, $18,000.

Northern Cambria Community Development Corp. from Anna A. Larry by Agent, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $20,001.

Mark J. Lansberry from Rose Marie Miller, property in East Carroll Township, $75,000.

Allison Lorelli from James F. McConnell, property in Washington Township, $50,000.

Bruce M. Wise from William D. Bowen, by Exrx., property in Croyle Township, $26,000.

Lucas Coultan from Barbara Ann Brown, property in Richland Township, $55,000.

Tina L. Panick from Bauwens Home Aid Association VFW Post 895 by Trust, property in Portage Borough, $21,500.

Linda C. Freeburg from Joanne E. Barley Wojno, property in Adams Township, $108,000.

James M. Chandler from Benjamin James Borlie, property in Blacklick Township, $228,000.

Frank E. Poole from Richard A. Poole, property in Lower Yoder Township, $55,000.

Joel B. Wantiez from Randy L. Lewis, property in Croyle Township, $349,900.

Shirley Hall from Michael R. Adams, property in Johns-town’s 8th Ward, $81,000.

Somerset County

Nathan Andrew Homyak from Robert E. Kelly Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $77,000.

Perry Moore from Debra L. Andrews, property in Jenner Township, $161,000.

Jeffrey Ridilla from Jennifer I. Alwine Estate, property in Boswell Borough, $20,000.

Lloyd R. Hoover from Samuel C. Yoder, property in Jenner Township, $220,000.

Beachy Amish Mennonite Church from Wayne A. Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $183,260.

Donald L. Sager from Sue Ellen Colbert Maust Martin, property in Milford Township, $12,000.

Ruth Blair from Telford Otis Walker Estate, property in Jenner Township, $70,500.

Bryan Glessner Hagerich from Ronald D. Pyle, property in Shade Township, $65,000.

Rajeev Dayal from Lee N. Rankin, property in Middlecreek Township, $332,000.

James Habovick from Karen Hartung, property in Jefferson Township, $98,500.

Christopher Taylor from Troy J. Kaiser, property in Jefferson Township, $117,900.

Daniel Paugh from Joseph W. Dewitt, property in Milford Township, $180,000.

Churchview from Carol Odasso, property in Indian Lake Borough, $81,375.

Samuel W. King Jr. from John C. Miller, property in Milford Township, $106,000.

Kelly L. Maddy from Terri Lynn Brant, property in Stonycreek Township, $175,000.

Nathan R. Civis from Pauline Y. Oldham, property in Windber Borough, $73,900.

FB Thomas Drug Store Inc. from Department of Pennsylvania VFW-United States, property in Meyersdale Borough, $10,000.

Seth D. Grimm from Matthew B. Bennett, property in Meyersdale Borough, $85,000.

Tags

Recommended for you