The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Castlerock 2023 LLC from Bank of New York Mellon Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $13,100.
Jessica Toth from Melinda Bottenfield, property in Southmont Borough, $135,000.
Ryan L. Todora from Thadeus M. Pawlikowski, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $32,500.
Randolph S. Slayden from John E. Schaffranek, property in Washington Township, $72,000.
Edward J. Little from Edwin Storm, property in Allegheny Township, $60,000.
Ryan A. Shifflett from Amy M. Stoykovich, property in Stonycreek Township, $100,000.
Jesus Vasquez Sterling Noe De from Langhorne Avenue Trust 214, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $13,500.
Richard A. Chverchko from Patricia Ann Bushaw Fulton, property in Cresson Borough, $135,000.
Irishace Management LLC from Elaine A. Evon, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.
Jonathan S. Salkeld Sr. from Lynnette A. Marsh Ward, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $36,000.
Lacey McKenry from Wilma C. Hiltz, property in Richland Township, $310,000.
Tessa Rae Kaiser from Kenneth Straw, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $134,900.
Charlotte Smay from Merle T. and Dorothy M. Smay Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Allegheny Township, $180,000.
792 731 Cypress Avenue LLC from Blaine J. Porada, property in Johnstown City, $21,000.
Jarid M. Ivory from Tyler D. Hollen, property in Reade Township, $105,000.
Cassidy Rae Delusa from Richard L. Horner Jr., property in Adams Township, $90,000.
Wilbert C. Smith Jr. from Patricia M. Modic, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $40,000.
Kent A. Martin from Dorothy M. Bailey, property in Cambria Township, $98,900.
Miles M. Stanley from Guy M. Galosi, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $48,000.
Joseph A. Loughran from Mildred Cunningham, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $125,000.
Tristen J. Conrad from John A. Whitlock, property in Cresson Borough, $135,000.
Kim Miller from Stefanie Lynn Miles, property in Lower Yoder Township, $10,000.
Amy Stoykovich from Frank J. and Ila Jane Rehn Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $200,000.
Gymone Murphy from Gregory L. Ridenour Jr., property in Johnstown City, $20,000.
Anthony R. McCloskey Jr. from John Slovikosky, property in Dean Township, $68,500.
Vanessa O’Farrill from David Ray Smith, property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.
John A. Sedlock from Magdalene M. Pompa, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.
Jonathan Leckey from Hamady Rentals LLC, property in Adams Township, $87,000.
Adam M. Blasko from David W. Stem, property in Browns-town Borough, $55,000.
Antonio Cribari from Paul and Linda Flora Living Trust, by trustee, property in Patton Borough, $160,000.
Jared Thomas Pavic from Jason Shuman, property in Richland Township, $366,000.
William J. Anderson Jr. from Justin P. Mullen, property in Sankertown Borough, $20,000.
William D. Reinard from Tess M. Bradley, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $61,800.
Tyler M. Pierce from Joanne Carol Cunningham, property in Hastings Borough, $20,000.
Somerset County
Marion C. Nichols from Michael E. Wright, property in Rockwood Borough, $143,000.
Gregory Costello from Alex Pleban Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.
Alex Schreckengost from Michael G. Bradley, property in Middlecreek Township, $340,000.
Richard E. Gilson from Billie L. Zahurak, property in Conemaugh Township, $54,900.
Steven R. Fassnacht from Eileen Wagstaff, property in Conemaugh Township, $176,000.
Tyler A. Heidorn from Scott P. Oakes, property in Windber Borough, $139,000.
Cody Wayne Dotson from Donna M. Meyers Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $175,000.
Reuben J. Filbrun from Dennis E. Zolla, by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $136,000.
Benjamin Thomas Gergely from Scott E. Niessner Estate, property in Paint Township, $167,500.
Andrew K. Barron from Elvin Stoltzfus, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.
Daniel W. Telenko from Edward R. Pollock Jr., property in Somerset Township, $199,000.
Thomas S. Mitros from Larry R. Cornell Sr., by POA, property in Middlecreek Township, $380,000.
Mark Emery from Sarah Mendak, property in Jefferson Township, $150,000.
Micha Scott Ream from Ruth E. Meyers Estate, property in Somerset Township, $85,000.
Jason E. Manculich from Dustin R. Terhorst, property in Stonycreek Township, $90,000.
Gregory Paul Krogen from William E. Douglas, property in Indian Lake Borough, $360,000.
Stephen R. Hochstetler from Jonathan M. Byler, property in Salisbury Borough, $140,000.
Michael K. Burkholder from Terry G. Bowman Estate, property in Larimer Township, $45,409.20.
Michael Burkholder from Terry G. Bowman Estate, property in Larimer Township, $250,000.
Jeffrey A. Ash from Caroline A. Butler, property in Meyersdale Borough, $14,000.
Brenda Appley from Dinesh Sharma, property in Paint Township, $320,000.
Jessica A. Fuller from Vincent J. Maxwell, property in Windber Borough, $138,000.
Brayden Houpt from Shawn Gross, property in Shade Township, $13,407.18.
John H. Gerney from Karl E. Wildner Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $170,500.
Robert P. Bittner Jr. from Robert R. Bittner Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property in Jenner Township, $38,000.
Shannon M. Jacobs from Harry E. Shaffer, property in Boswell Borough, $30,000.
Landon A. Hoppert from Lori L. Hoppert, property in Berlin Borough, $140,000.
Zachary Flowers from Kyle Weaver, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,00.
Anthony Wayne Scott from Lerley Jack, property in Shade Township, $45,000.
Highlands Rentals LLC from Edward N. Hale, property in Somerset Borough, $70,000.
Jane B. Rittenhouse from Robert L. Baker Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $79,900.
Patrick R. Cannin from Robert R. Raley Sr. Estate, by sheriff, property in Jenner Township, $112,812.
Central City United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania Annual Methodist Church, property in Central City Borough, $19,302.
Jonas M. McGrail from Ann Elaine Sechler Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $179,000.
John C. McGrail from Paul D. Franke, property in Jefferson Township, $700,000.
Michael Biansco from Gregory I. Walters, property in Somerset Borough, $123,000.
Lisa M. Witt from Sheila H. Stofko, property in Lincoln Township, $117,000.
EPGH Properties LLC from Mark H. Bronder, property in Middlecreek Township, $438,500.
Glen C. Burns from Joseph A. Marra Jr., property in Elk Lick Township, $17,000.
Thomas P. Stoltz from Jeanne Joanne Miller, property in Somerset Township, $431,650.
Vanessa E. Shelmire from Gregory Lipps, property in Windber Borough, $110,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.