The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Castlerock 2023 LLC from Bank of New York Mellon Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $13,100.

Jessica Toth from Melinda Bottenfield, property in Southmont Borough, $135,000.

Ryan L. Todora from Thadeus M. Pawlikowski, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $32,500.

Randolph S. Slayden from John E. Schaffranek, property in Washington Township, $72,000.

Edward J. Little from Edwin Storm, property in Allegheny Township, $60,000.

Ryan A. Shifflett from Amy M. Stoykovich, property in Stonycreek Township, $100,000.

Jesus Vasquez Sterling Noe De from Langhorne Avenue Trust 214, by trust, property in Johnstown City, $13,500.

Richard A. Chverchko from Patricia Ann Bushaw Fulton, property in Cresson Borough, $135,000.

Irishace Management LLC from Elaine A. Evon, property in Cresson Borough, $75,000.

Jonathan S. Salkeld Sr. from Lynnette A. Marsh Ward, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $36,000.

Lacey McKenry from Wilma C. Hiltz, property in Richland Township, $310,000.

Tessa Rae Kaiser from Kenneth Straw, by attorney-in-fact, property in Ebensburg Borough, $134,900.

Charlotte Smay from Merle T. and Dorothy M. Smay Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Allegheny Township, $180,000.

792 731 Cypress Avenue LLC from Blaine J. Porada, property in Johnstown City, $21,000.

Jarid M. Ivory from Tyler D. Hollen, property in Reade Township, $105,000.

Cassidy Rae Delusa from Richard L. Horner Jr., property in Adams Township, $90,000.

Wilbert C. Smith Jr. from Patricia M. Modic, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $40,000.

Kent A. Martin from Dorothy M. Bailey, property in Cambria Township, $98,900.

Miles M. Stanley from Guy M. Galosi, property in Ehrenfeld Borough, $48,000.

Joseph A. Loughran from Mildred Cunningham, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $125,000.

Tristen J. Conrad from John A. Whitlock, property in Cresson Borough, $135,000.

Kim Miller from Stefanie Lynn Miles, property in Lower Yoder Township, $10,000.

Amy Stoykovich from Frank J. and Ila Jane Rehn Revocable Living Trust, by trustee, property in Stonycreek Township, $200,000.

Gymone Murphy from Gregory L. Ridenour Jr., property in Johnstown City, $20,000.

Anthony R. McCloskey Jr. from John Slovikosky, property in Dean Township, $68,500.

Vanessa O’Farrill from David Ray Smith, property in Westmont Borough, $230,000.

John A. Sedlock from Magdalene M. Pompa, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $35,000.

Jonathan Leckey from Hamady Rentals LLC, property in Adams Township, $87,000.

Adam M. Blasko from David W. Stem, property in Browns-town Borough, $55,000.

Antonio Cribari from Paul and Linda Flora Living Trust, by trustee, property in Patton Borough, $160,000.

Jared Thomas Pavic from Jason Shuman, property in Richland Township, $366,000.

William J. Anderson Jr. from Justin P. Mullen, property in Sankertown Borough, $20,000.

William D. Reinard from Tess M. Bradley, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $61,800.

Tyler M. Pierce from Joanne Carol Cunningham, property in Hastings Borough, $20,000.

Somerset County

Marion C. Nichols from Michael E. Wright, property in Rockwood Borough, $143,000.

Gregory Costello from Alex Pleban Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $240,000.

Alex Schreckengost from Michael G. Bradley, property in Middlecreek Township, $340,000.

Richard E. Gilson from Billie L. Zahurak, property in Conemaugh Township, $54,900.

Steven R. Fassnacht from Eileen Wagstaff, property in Conemaugh Township, $176,000.

Tyler A. Heidorn from Scott P. Oakes, property in Windber Borough, $139,000.

Cody Wayne Dotson from Donna M. Meyers Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $175,000.

Reuben J. Filbrun from Dennis E. Zolla, by POA, property in Stonycreek Township, $136,000.

Benjamin Thomas Gergely from Scott E. Niessner Estate, property in Paint Township, $167,500.

Andrew K. Barron from Elvin Stoltzfus, property in Somerset Township, $50,000.

Daniel W. Telenko from Edward R. Pollock Jr., property in Somerset Township, $199,000.

Thomas S. Mitros from Larry R. Cornell Sr., by POA, property in Middlecreek Township, $380,000.

Mark Emery from Sarah Mendak, property in Jefferson Township, $150,000.

Micha Scott Ream from Ruth E. Meyers Estate, property in Somerset Township, $85,000.

Jason E. Manculich from Dustin R. Terhorst, property in Stonycreek Township, $90,000.

Gregory Paul Krogen from William E. Douglas, property in Indian Lake Borough, $360,000.

Stephen R. Hochstetler from Jonathan M. Byler, property in Salisbury Borough, $140,000.

Michael K. Burkholder from Terry G. Bowman Estate, property in Larimer Township, $45,409.20.

Michael Burkholder from Terry G. Bowman Estate, property in Larimer Township, $250,000.

Jeffrey A. Ash from Caroline A. Butler, property in Meyersdale Borough, $14,000.

Brenda Appley from Dinesh Sharma, property in Paint Township, $320,000.

Jessica A. Fuller from Vincent J. Maxwell, property in Windber Borough, $138,000.

Brayden Houpt from Shawn Gross, property in Shade Township, $13,407.18.

John H. Gerney from Karl E. Wildner Jr., property in Quemahoning Township, $170,500.

Robert P. Bittner Jr. from Robert R. Bittner Sr. Irrevocable Trust, property in Jenner Township, $38,000.

Shannon M. Jacobs from Harry E. Shaffer, property in Boswell Borough, $30,000.

Landon A. Hoppert from Lori L. Hoppert, property in Berlin Borough, $140,000.

Zachary Flowers from Kyle Weaver, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,00.

Anthony Wayne Scott from Lerley Jack, property in Shade Township, $45,000.

Highlands Rentals LLC from Edward N. Hale, property in Somerset Borough, $70,000.

Jane B. Rittenhouse from Robert L. Baker Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $79,900.

Patrick R. Cannin from Robert R. Raley Sr. Estate, by sheriff, property in Jenner Township, $112,812.

Central City United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania Annual Methodist Church, property in Central City Borough, $19,302.

Jonas M. McGrail from Ann Elaine Sechler Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $179,000.

John C. McGrail from Paul D. Franke, property in Jefferson Township, $700,000.

Michael Biansco from Gregory I. Walters, property in Somerset Borough, $123,000.

Lisa M. Witt from Sheila H. Stofko, property in Lincoln Township, $117,000.

EPGH Properties LLC from Mark H. Bronder, property in Middlecreek Township, $438,500.

Glen C. Burns from Joseph A. Marra Jr., property in Elk Lick Township, $17,000.

Thomas P. Stoltz from Jeanne Joanne Miller, property in Somerset Township, $431,650.

Vanessa E. Shelmire from Gregory Lipps, property in Windber Borough, $110,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you