The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Michael Kennedy from Marilyn L. White, property in Johns-town’s 19th Ward, $74,900.
Alex Gonzalez from Robert J. Rezk, property in Cambria Township, $591,000.
Silva Raimunda Madalena Do Nascimento from Russell L. Stratton, property in Richland Township, $54,900.
Ralph Hurley Johnson Jr. from Michael A. Hamacek, property in Conemaugh Township, $155,000.
Heidi Rochelle Sayne from Matthew I. Grata, property in Jackson Township, $140,000.
Anthony L. Hinton from Bradley Barefoor, property in Upper Yoder Township, $187,500.
Derrick Ensley from Walter J. Asonevich, property in Richland Township, $259,000.
Xin Dong Wang from Brandon Scott Curtis, property in Westmont Borough, $110,000.
Matthew T. Harrison from Danielle Zierer, property in Richland Township, $154,900.
Kyle G. Karstens from Harry A. Dishong, property in Southmont Borough, $80,000.
Tony A. Sherry from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in Chest Township, $13,500.
Melissa Smith from George H. Gress, property in Upper Yoder Township, $157,900.
Colleen M. Erndi from William S. McMullen, by Clerk Orphans Court, property in Cresson Township, $97,760.
Ward Troy Kelley Jr. from George W. Trusty Jr., property in Richland Township, $335,000.
Rachel M. Kovalchick from Michael E. Wian, property in Richland Township, $229,900.
Bradley Ray Gaston from Doris Mae Stossel, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $137,000.
John J. Benigno from Julia A. Orosz, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $39,900.
Jacqueline R. Staller from Joan Kusher, property in East Taylor Township, $86,000.
Monte Shane Shirt from Cristine M. Johnson, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Michael Lee Kenney from People 4 People Inc., property in Lorain Borough, $145,000.
Troy R. Hamula from Ethan W. Forry, property in Jackson Township, $150,000.
Helen Moss from Stella Trzeciak, by attorney-in-fact, property in Scalp Level Borough, $15,000.
Mark Risko from Gloria E. Rosner, property in Vintondale Borough, $30,000.
Jason R. Martin from Keith Allen Mock, property in South Fork Borough, $54,000.
Michael S. Benza from Eugene J. Gargon, property in Adams Township, $150,000.
Nape Properties LLC from Wayne R. Nazarak, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $138,000.
Dawn Frischkorn from James V. Bertocchi, property in Gallitzin Borough, $75,000.
Kayla Minor from Edith Marie Ruffing, property in Portage Borough, $62,000.
Stephanie B. Seymore from Donna J. Bianconi, property in Gallitzin Borough, $70,000.
Joseph Olish from Lloyd J. Brigman, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $15,000.
Guido Fabbri from Alexander Roberts, property in Lilly Borough, $78,000.
Appalachian Laurel Ridge LLC from Mihalick Family
Partnership LP, property in Geistown Borough, $1,800,000.
Russell E. Mullen from Martin J. Sherry, property in Cambria Township, $70,000.
Ginger Louise Mickey from Helen L. Picklo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $141,900.
Daijah Terry from Stephanie A. Shaver, property in Richland Township, $165,000.
Ronald Gary Brown from William L. Kuhn, property in Dean Township, $160,000.
Christine L. Clark from Darlene J. Walker, property in Richland Township, $12,000.
Autumn L. Custer from Kathleen M. Hooder, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.
Elijah S. Fritz from Garrett Hageman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $37,000.
William Vivian from William T. Smith, property in Johns-town’s 17th Ward, $17,000.
Somerset County
Jennifer R. Mathis from Edward H. Patosky, property in Conemaugh Township, $76,595.
Derick C. Mostoller from Casey Dustin Gardner, property in Jenner Township, $303,500.
Charles H. Branton from Larry R. Cogan, property in Somerset Township, $215,000.
Nathan Hover from Tammac Holdings Corp., property in Stoystown Borough, $37,900.
Richard L. Rummel Jr. from Adam A. Mock, property in Windber Borough, $14,000.
Lisa Gowarty from Jamie M. Thomas, property in Conemaugh Township, $43,000.
John S. Hostetler from Cindy A. Thomas, property in Conemaugh Township, $23,500.
Bo W. Presto from Timothy R. Pearce, property in Windber Borough, $132,000.
Shawn D. Kaiser from David A. Kaiser, property in Paint Borough, $95,000.
Courtney A. May from Joseph J. Visinsky Estate, property in Central City Borough, $40,000.
Phillip M. Stutzman from Thomas E. Gohn, property in Somerset Township, $60,000.
Frank Douglas Smouse from Bonnie Jean Smouse Estate, property in Elk Lick Township, $53,250.
Jan Levinson from Patricia R. Rooney Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $460,000.
Joshua D. Yoder Revocable Living Trust from Daniel J. Yoder Revocable Living Trust, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,000.
George Stevenson from Michael W. Dively, property in Stonycreek Township, $275,000.
Darryl L. Maust from Tommy R. Croner, property in Berlin Borough, $32,925.
Brady R. Thacker from Steven M. Christ, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Cody A. Saumier from Patrick J. Ludden, property in Elk Lick Township, $96,000.
