The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Thomas Larosa from Kenneth B. Pietarinen, property in Susquehanna Township, $57,000.
249 Fairfield Avenue LLC from Brittany Reid, property in Johnstown City, $95,000.
Christina Evans from Evelyn Teresa Lill, property in Johnstown City, $75,000.
Ted Stanley Budzinski from David A. Patton Jr., property in Chest Township, $145,000.
Tiffany Daniels from Jeffrey Licastro, property in Stonycreek Township, $115,000.
Jacques Mondesir from Driz LLC, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.
Somerset County
Confluence United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Confluence Borough, $12,622.
Charles Metheney from Ronald D. Brant II, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.
Leslie D. Barker from John H. Gerney, property in Shade Township, $68,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.