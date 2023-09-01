The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Thomas Larosa from Kenneth B. Pietarinen, property in Susquehanna Township, $57,000.

249 Fairfield Avenue LLC from Brittany Reid, property in Johnstown City, $95,000.

Christina Evans from Evelyn Teresa Lill, property in Johnstown City, $75,000.

Ted Stanley Budzinski from David A. Patton Jr., property in Chest Township, $145,000.

Tiffany Daniels from Jeffrey Licastro, property in Stonycreek Township, $115,000.

Jacques Mondesir from Driz LLC, property in Johnstown City, $15,000.

Somerset County

Confluence United Methodist Church from Western Pennsylvania United Methodist Church, property in Confluence Borough, $12,622.

Charles Metheney from Ronald D. Brant II, property in Somerset Borough, $125,000.

Leslie D. Barker from John H. Gerney, property in Shade Township, $68,500.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you