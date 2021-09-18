The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Melania A. Jefferson from John D. Follmar, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $59,900.
Eric Estes from Pamela Harclerode, property in Richland Township, $97,500.
John N. Robison from Reginald & Barbara Kent Living Trust, by trustee, property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
Nicholas Potter from Carmella M. Conway, property in Westmont Borough, $92,500.
Stephen J. Shortt from Robert J. Deangelo, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $22,500.
Jamison R. Stohon from Bernadine L. Rodak, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Kristina Collins from John G. Murphy, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $53,200.
Derek Allen Fyock from Gladys Oros, property in Vintondale Borough, $90,721.
Robert Lushko from Rebecca L. Luprek, property in Richland Township, $62,000.
Kevin B. Martz from Stephen M. Finocchio, property in Brownstown Borough, $25,000.
Premium Dwellings LLC from Scaletta Properties LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $60,000.
Sherry Marie Smith from Anthony J. Vople, property in White Township, $21,500.
Howard J. Forrest from John L. Bennett, property in Upper Yoder Township, $250,000.
Joseph Denmark from Janice Kelly Rigg, property in Dale Borough, $47,000.
Heather N. Zalisnock from Patricia L. Sever, property in Patton Borough, $65,000.
Lucian D. Whitman from Weleski Transfer Johnstown Inc., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $304,000.
Mazhar Zia from John C. Kiser, property in Richland Township, $43,500.
Patrick James Bearjar from Marlene Ann Moncil, property in Lorain Borough, $47,800.
Patricia Mae Betts from Douglas P. Robel, property in Lower Yoder Township, $52,000.
Aubrey S. Weatherly from Caden Bailey, property in Tunnellhill Borough, $38,500.
Jonathan Merle from John F. Bitter Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Adams Township, $22,500.
Ryan D. Akers from Krabal Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Richland Township, $126,800.
James R. Thomas from Rickey R. Price Sr., property in East Taylor Township, $30,000.
Jason M. Litzinger from Harry H. Frederick, property in Blacklick Township, $30,000.
William C. Wolfhope from Joseph H. Partsch Jr., property in Summerhill Township, $215,000.
Hood Enterprises LLC from Keith Leckey, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $35,000.
Hood Enterprises LLC from Keith Leckey, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $45,000.
Douglas W. Ellis from Charles E. Sachs, property in White Township, $13,500.
Timothy P. Scanlan from Estella M. Dixon, property in Ebensburg Borough, $16,000.
Kathy Potter from William F. Stuller, property in Southmont Borough, $86,000.
Alletram LLC from Salvation Army, property in Richland Township, $445,000.
Tara L. Bosserman from Bradley M. Tiffany, property in Richland Township, $175,000.
Joseph Scott from Christine A. Myers Wiegman, property in Upper Yoder Township, $322,500.
Jennifer Long from Rock Hard Associates LLC, property in Richland Township, $60,000.
Bradley Klock from Laura Christine Yevchak, property in Adams Township, $16,500.
Tracey Smith from L. Jay Poad, property in Westmont Borough, $98,000.
Brandon Scott Anderson from Caroline L. Brakat, by attorney-in-fact, property in Southmont Borough, $20,000.
Dustin Ohler from Stephen R. Barbalish Jr., property in Adams Township, $34,000.
Candice S. Francis from Beverly N. Simms, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $75,000.
Dennis D. Frketich Sr. from Glendale Corp., property in Chest Township, $12,000.
Alemania Shubert from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $18,000.
Dakk LLC from Jody Yahner, property in White Township, $100,000.
Robert S. Knisely from Edward D. Rawski, property in Stonycreek Township, $80,000.
Brad Sharp from Robert S. Knisely, property in Richland Township, $60,000.
Spicher Property Investments LLC from Jeremy R. Strittmatter, property in Sankertown Borough, $60,000.
Andrew A. Pearce from Tayler L. Sady, property in Cassandra Borough, $124,900.
Amber Marie Litzinger from Beth Eicher, property in Blacklick Township, $10,000.
Christina M. Madden from Lari A. McNerney, property in Westmont Borough, $166,500.
Ronald M. Krupa from Keith J. Leap, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $42,500.
Bruce J. Moore from Genene K. Price, property in Richland Township, $40,000.
Jody R. Kris from Gienna Alt, property in Stonycreek Township, $81,500.
Katie E. McGlynn from Illig Investment Group LLC, property in Ebensburg Borough, $50,000.
Johnstown Holdings LLC from Thomas D. Buzzard II, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $22,400.
Aaron E. Luther from Margaret J. Pardee Management Trust, by trustee, property in Susquehanna Township, $250,000.
Maurita M. Mulligan from Theresa Moore, by attorney-in-fact, property in Carrolltown Borough, $25,000.
Patricia S. Frank from Patricia C. Bickel, property in White Township, $135,000.
Somerset County
Kim T. Stevens from Paul C. McDaniel, property in Lincoln Township, $138,993.60.
Jeffrey Sampeer from Kim T. Stevens, property in Lincoln Township, $18,400.
Debra J. Mavrich from Lester R. Naugle Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $102,193.60.
Woodstown Properties from Edith Louise Demarco, property in Jenner Township, $205,000.
Lucas E. Shaffer from Walter R. Ullery, property in Conemaugh Township, $265,000.
Pasquale Capolupo from Catherine L. Search, property in Addison Township, $15,000.
304 Investments from Richard M. Wardrop Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $1,300,000.
Bethany Connors from Patricia A. Yednock Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $80,900.
Larry Ansell from George Kendall, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $39,900.
Mark M. Woy from Robert L. Ogline, property in Somerset Township, $20,000.
Laurie B. Devine from Earl Morgan, property in Allegheny Township, $25,500.
William E. Redeker from Dale L. Keairns, property in Allegheny Township, $23,500.
Trent Alexander Randolph from Ruthellen Burket, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $165,100.
Brian K. Hartung from Ricky R. Bowker, property in Summit Township, $130,100.
Jeffrey D. Callihan from Charles G. Speicher, property in Conemaugh Township, $161,000.
Cephas J. Fisher from Joseph F. Bender, property in Elk Lick Township, $309,000.
Ryan Utnik from Stephen J. St. Clair, property in Windber Borough, $50,000.
Lisa A. Alhborn from William A. Minahan, property in Windber Borough, $90,000.
Kabler Family Revocable Trust from David S. Makin Byrd, property in Conemaugh Township, $212,000.
Morgan Ray Arnold from Deborah Faulkner, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.
Zachary J. Wingard from Windber Leasing, property in Windber Borough, $60,000.
Triple B. Camp from Gregory R. Mitchell Estate, property in Southampton Township, $175,000.
Richard M. Grimm from Richard A. Rotz, property in Allegheny Township, $23,500.
Charles L. Bowers from Barnard Klink Jr. Estate, property in Middlecreek Township, $71,000.
Simon N. Yoder from Margaret E. Ackerman Estate, property in Greenville Township, $160,000.
Roberta J. Barr from John H. Bell Jr. Estate, property in Windber Borough, $145,000.
Frances B. Figard from Susan M. Iagulli, property in Paint Borough, $72,900.
Mohammed Umair Malik from Wessley, property in Paint Township, $55,000.
Joshua Stivers from Jesse A. Dorchak, property in Windber Borough, $144,900.
James T. Schwadron from Patricia Ann Hillegas, by POA, property in Indian Lake Borough, $20,000.
Laura L. Silvis from Allen L. Gibson, property in Windber Borough, $79,900.
Jason Dean Kiraly from Wilma E. Nicklow, by POA, property in Quemahoning Township, $185,000.
Samuel K. Crain from Darlene T. Bittinger, property in Elk Lick Township, $275,000.
Donna Seese from Heidi Sue Engle, property in Fairhope Township, $15,000.
Wanda Jean Garlitz Jerin from Carol Jo Walters, property in Hooversville Borough, $15,000.
WF Equities Corp. from McQuaide, property in Somerset Borough, $1,500,000.
Irislenor San Miguel Louis E. Wilt Estate, property in Shade Township, $18,000.
Mandy Sherman from Jewell A. Sargent, property in Indian Lake Borough, $135,000.
Michael Lose from Rick Conrad Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $125,000.
Terry E. Dornburg from Barbara F. Deal, property in Salisbury Borough, $122,000.
Gabriel Luke Beam from Michele R. Pluck, property in Jenner Township, $185,000.
Robert M. Mundell from Maloney Family Trust, property in Middlecreek Township, $376,000.
Gregory J. Buzzell from David Burnstein, property in Middlecreek Township, $505,000.
Nicole L. Mash from Wilbert J. Nicklow, property in Paint Township, $160,000.
Patrick L. Miller from Louis L. Lignelli Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $534,000.
