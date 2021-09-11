The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Charles D. Kleman from Joseph M. Paros, property in Richland Township, $270,000.
Christina E. Dunigan from Donald E. Hoffman, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.
Johnstown Holdings LLC from Richard L. McMillan, property in Dale Borough, $23,500.
Trent Aurand from William F. McKinney, property in Lower Yoder Township, $57,000.
Jason Omahne from Christopher J. Overdoff, property in Westmont Borough, $395,000.
Michael P. Griffith from Patricia Bonatesta, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.
Christopher J. Overdorff from Brian E. Moyer, property in Westmont Borough, $269,000.
George D. Weimer from Freedom Junction Properties LLC, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $10,000.
West Penn Rentals LLC from Craig Shrader, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,900.
Kiran Najeeb from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Southmont Borough, $100,000.
Bradley Paul Wolfe Jr. from Maria E. Swinconis, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $88,500.
Travis J. Cramer from Richard Lozanoff, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $265,000.
Kevin J. Chatary from Paulette F. Gregg, property in White Township, $119,000.
Michael J. Breckon from Mark S. Sewak, property in Richland Township, $194,900.
Oliver Quinn Properties LLC from Daniel R. Swinsinski, property in Richland Township, $18,500.
Brooke M. Sanders from Donald M. Nemcheck, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $52,000.
Terilee Page Smith from James N. Beechan, property in Scalp Level Borough, $44,900.
Jason Wesley McCoy from Ovander J. Marshall, property in Richland Township, $179,900.
Gymone Murphy from Cleop Susan Katsolis, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $33,000.
Jacob A. Forish from Frank Bobak, property in Richland Township, $85,000.
Lacie L. Findley from Michael L. Nelson, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.
William B. Deter Jr. from Judith Claire Mayerscik, property in Stonycreek Township, $140,000.
Kaitlyn Ehren George from Rebecca L. Morris, property in Dean Township, $110,000.
Hannah Mulhollen from Brett D. Lucas Jr., property in Summerhill Township, $37,100.
Aaron King from Gene Alan Tewart, property in Portage Borough, $103,000.
Devon Weaver from Richard J. Bartoletti Sr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $110,000.
Craig A. Lynch from Daniel J. Kanuch, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.
Doug Maniccia from Mark A. Lightcap, property in Carrolltown Borough, $65,000.
Patricia Michaels from Joseph Pisarzyk, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $57,000.
Matthew J. Dumm from Sandra L. Springer, property in Barr Township, $220,000.
Rebecca L. Michuk from Gregory Alan Plishka, property in Summerhill Township, $35,000.
Bradley D. Snyder Jr. from Scott A. Warfield, property in Patton Borough, $128,000.
Scott A. Warfield from Charles E. Stephens, property in Patton Borough, $165,000.
Scott A. Schilling from Doris L. Sweeney, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.
Phyllis M. Meyers from Sharon Bachna, property in Upper Yoder Township, $200,000.
Christone L. Csikos from Kirk Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $64,375.
David L. Ball from Lois M. Canary, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $12,000.
Patrick J. Krupper from William R. Deitle, property in Croyle Township, $274,500.
McBell LLC from Frank H. Impala, property in Portage Borough, $70,000.
Levi J. Petersheim from William Degretto, property in Blacklick Township, $50,000.
Jennifer Lynn Shero from Jeannie L. Jones, property in Gallitzin Township, $145,000.
Mary G. Holtz from Joy Nagle Trust, by trustee, property in Clearfield Township, $127,000.
Tyler Cottingham from Phillip Rizzo, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $10,000.
Alyson B. Bender Murgas from Beverly M. Bender, by persons representative, property in Richland Township, $74,000.
Terry R. Smeal Jr. from Rita W. Washko, property in White Township, $15,000.
Eleanor Delores Washington Thomas from 4M Investments Group LLC, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $40,000.
Tyler J. Jacobs from David J. Latterner, property in Ebensburg Borough, $10,000.
Jonathan S. Ring from Edward J. Ebbs, property in West Carroll Township, $26,000.
Byzantine Inc. from Russell F. Kiel, property in Portage Borough, $120,000.
Byzantine Inc. from Michael A. Koenigsberg, property in Portage Borough, $130,000.
Leisure Village MHP LLC from Evergreen Associates LLC, property in Jackson Township, $1,730,000.
Jana K. Perecinsky from John F. Fama, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $50,000.
Scott Stevens from George Berish, property in Vintondale Borough, $15,000.
Dry Hollow Rentals LLC from Kenneth Eger, property in Ashville Borough, $126,000.
Kevin Weber from Michael J. Strollo Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $229,240.
Terri L. Banks from Byron E. Brumbaugh, property in Ashville Borough, $55,000.
Shane Kimberly from Baker Young Corp., by receiver, property in Reade Township, $59,000.
Bigler Properties LLC from Robert A. Kolar, property in Cambria Township, $225,000.
Victor D. Plows III from Dennis R. Boyle & Dolores Ambroe Boyle Joint Revocable Trust, property in Adams Township, $36,000.
Duane M. Ludwig Jr. from Anne Marie Shaffer, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.
Mary G. Reese from Michael A. Nycum, property in Washington Township, $99,900.
Samantha A. Mock from Angela M. Carpenter, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $15,000.
Samantha Pearl James from Daniel R. Beyer, property in Cambria Township, $80,500.
George W. Elias from Guido Fabbri, property in Ebensburg Borough, $239,900.
Daniel L. Nicholson from Patrick M. Campbell, property in Westmont Borough, $117,500.
Somerset County
Lindsay F. Osterhout from Mario Panucci, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $440,000.
Isaac K. Plummer from Thomas B. Miller, property in Quemahoning Township, $380,000.
Richard L. Rummel Jr. from Brian W. Custer, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.
Thomas R. Walker Jr. from David P. Petrunak, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.
Boyer’s Pond-Shekinah Fellow from Guarino Family Property, property in Shade Township, $135,000.
Griff Holdings from First Nation Wood Pellets, property in Jenner Township, $90,000.
Anatoli Sznoluch Jr. from Doris M. Irwin, property in Meyersdale Borough, $110,000.
Raymond L. Grimm from John A. Forespring, by tax claim bureau, property in Northampton Township, $11,260.80.
Cherie Jane Paugh from Karen Ann Popernack, property in Lincoln Township, $170,000.
Andrew Charles Bowers from David R. Crosby, property in Elk Lick Township, $72,000.
Sure Path Investments from Chalmer Jr. & Sons, property in Conemaugh Township, $275,000.
Michael Shawn Cotter from Keith Alan Cotter, property in Brothersvalley Township, $25,000.
Gregory A. Yoder from James T. Weir, property in Greenville Township, $105,000.
Michael R. Borosky Jr. from Jeffrey R. Knotter, property in Black Township, $58,500.
Joshua E. Royston from Todd V. English, property in Middlecreek Township, $311,000.
Trevor Hancock from Zachary Damico, property in Somerset Borough, $321,000.
Somerset Trust Co. from Julie E. Phillips Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $134,420.
Fannie Mae from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Borough, $134,025.60.
Ryan A. Stairs from Douglas Shaulis, property in Lincoln Township, $75,000.
Jennings L. Hart III from Eric J. Shope, property in Jefferson Township, $197,000.
Dylan Fowler from Gustavo Mendez, property in Somerset Borough, $176,000.
Dennis M. Counahan from Jeffrey T. Altdorfer, property in Jefferson Township, $105,000.
Robert B. Meikrantz from Donald E. Baker, by POA, property in Paint Township, $55,000.
John Fuschino from Donald E. Baker, by POA, property in Paint Township, $27,500.
Chad Wickham from David M. Hottle, property in Somerset Township, $13,000.
Frank Frasca from Ryan M. Stone, property in Somerset Borough, $95,000.
Hanson Trust from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $66,976.
Hannah Renee Thomas from Bernard A. Pastorek, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.
Kohler Software Consulting from Thomas F. Kohler Jr., property in Windber Borough, $327,627.
Victor James Caldrone from AK Coal Resources Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $26,655.
Jan L. Hutzell from Randall Eric Schlabach, property in Conemaugh Township, $121,000.
Michelle L. Smith from Margaret K. Curley, property in Jenner Township, $175,000.
William Campbell from Richard J. Grabish, property in Ogle Township, $35,000.
Jaimee Maluchnik from Barry L. Maluchnik, property in Benson Borough, $60,000.
Bonnie J. Watson from Shannon D. Weiss, property in Somerset Borough, $109,000.
William R. Sherbondy from Joshua E. Royston, property in Middlecreek Township, $276,000.
BWKM Properties from Eleanor J. Barton, property in Indian Lake Borough, $230,000.
Richard A. Waselewski from Gary K. Nedrow, property in Meyersdale Borough, $82,000.
Michele Butler from John C. Pingley Jr. Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $75,500.
Lori McKenzie from Daniel G. Lee, property in Summit Township, $70,000.
Anthony D. Kaminski from Vincent J. Mirigilano Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $39,000.
Samuel B. Dibert from Connie J. Crowley, property in North Centerville Borough, $170,000.
David W. Paul from David L. Stoltzfus, property in Brothersvalley Township, $52,462.
Brenton R. Stanton from Mary Klustner Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,000.
Stacey L. Bingaman from Wendy A. Augustine, by POA, property in Larimer Township, $50,000.
Alex Lee Stahl from Jan L. Hutzell, property in Conemaugh Township, $190,000.
Robert Jean Peltier from James T. Baroni Sr., property in Conemaugh Township, $77,500.
Bjorn Tvera from Joel C. Gumbert, property in Berlin Borough, $160,000.
Stephen Wanovich from Michael A. Demao, property in Jefferson Township, $49,000.
Ashley Yourich from Jason W. McCoy, property in Windber Borough, $82,500.
Blair Murphy from Jeffrey T. Petrilla, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.
Martin Otieno Oyundo from William J. Link, property in Somerset Borough, $50,000.
Jennifer Holder from Jeffrey Walker, property in Shade Township, $73,200.
Richard Lee Wagner from William D. Springer, property in Stonycreek Township, $16,500.
Somco Energy Development from Ligonier Laurel Transfer, property in Somerset Township, $1,045,000.
Samantha Neimiller from Garrett P. Shoup, property in Summit Township, $132,000.
Richard Ives from Joseph A. Bodnar, property in Confluence Borough, $129,900.
Thomas J. Alexander from Timothy W. Wolfe, property in Jefferson Township, $875,000.
Debbie L. Custer from Kyle R. Courtney, property in Berlin Borough, $208,000.
Kevin Perigo from Dennis L. Perigo, property in Indian Lake Borough, $80,000.
