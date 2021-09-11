The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Charles D. Kleman from Joseph M. Paros, property in Richland Township, $270,000.

Christina E. Dunigan from Donald E. Hoffman, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $10,000.

Johnstown Holdings LLC from Richard L. McMillan, property in Dale Borough, $23,500.

Trent Aurand from William F. McKinney, property in Lower Yoder Township, $57,000.

Jason Omahne from Christopher J. Overdoff, property in Westmont Borough, $395,000.

Michael P. Griffith from Patricia Bonatesta, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $18,000.

Christopher J. Overdorff from Brian E. Moyer, property in Westmont Borough, $269,000.

George D. Weimer from Freedom Junction Properties LLC, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $10,000.

West Penn Rentals LLC from Craig Shrader, property in Upper Yoder Township, $49,900.

Kiran Najeeb from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, property in Southmont Borough, $100,000.

Bradley Paul Wolfe Jr. from Maria E. Swinconis, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $88,500.

Travis J. Cramer from Richard Lozanoff, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $265,000.

Kevin J. Chatary from Paulette F. Gregg, property in White Township, $119,000.

Michael J. Breckon from Mark S. Sewak, property in Richland Township, $194,900.

Oliver Quinn Properties LLC from Daniel R. Swinsinski, property in Richland Township, $18,500.

Brooke M. Sanders from Donald M. Nemcheck, property in Johnstown’s 21st Ward, $52,000.

Terilee Page Smith from James N. Beechan, property in Scalp Level Borough, $44,900.

Jason Wesley McCoy from Ovander J. Marshall, property in Richland Township, $179,900.

Gymone Murphy from Cleop Susan Katsolis, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $33,000.

Jacob A. Forish from Frank Bobak, property in Richland Township, $85,000.

Lacie L. Findley from Michael L. Nelson, property in Jackson Township, $125,000.

William B. Deter Jr. from Judith Claire Mayerscik, property in Stonycreek Township, $140,000.

Kaitlyn Ehren George from Rebecca L. Morris, property in Dean Township, $110,000.

Hannah Mulhollen from Brett D. Lucas Jr., property in Summerhill Township, $37,100.

Aaron King from Gene Alan Tewart, property in Portage Borough, $103,000.

Devon Weaver from Richard J. Bartoletti Sr., property in Nanty Glo Borough, $110,000.

Craig A. Lynch from Daniel J. Kanuch, property in Westmont Borough, $175,000.

Doug Maniccia from Mark A. Lightcap, property in Carrolltown Borough, $65,000.

Patricia Michaels from Joseph Pisarzyk, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $57,000.

Matthew J. Dumm from Sandra L. Springer, property in Barr Township, $220,000.

Rebecca L. Michuk from Gregory Alan Plishka, property in Summerhill Township, $35,000.

Bradley D. Snyder Jr. from Scott A. Warfield, property in Patton Borough, $128,000.

Scott A. Warfield from Charles E. Stephens, property in Patton Borough, $165,000.

Scott A. Schilling from Doris L. Sweeney, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.

Phyllis M. Meyers from Sharon Bachna, property in Upper Yoder Township, $200,000.

Christone L. Csikos from Kirk Family Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $64,375.

David L. Ball from Lois M. Canary, property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $12,000.

Patrick J. Krupper from William R. Deitle, property in Croyle Township, $274,500.

McBell LLC from Frank H. Impala, property in Portage Borough, $70,000.

Levi J. Petersheim from William Degretto, property in Blacklick Township, $50,000.

Jennifer Lynn Shero from Jeannie L. Jones, property in Gallitzin Township, $145,000.

Mary G. Holtz from Joy Nagle Trust, by trustee, property in Clearfield Township, $127,000.

Tyler Cottingham from Phillip Rizzo, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $10,000.

Alyson B. Bender Murgas from Beverly M. Bender, by persons representative, property in Richland Township, $74,000.

Terry R. Smeal Jr. from Rita W. Washko, property in White Township, $15,000.

Eleanor Delores Washington Thomas from 4M Investments Group LLC, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $40,000.

Tyler J. Jacobs from David J. Latterner, property in Ebensburg Borough, $10,000.

Jonathan S. Ring from Edward J. Ebbs, property in West Carroll Township, $26,000.

Byzantine Inc. from Russell F. Kiel, property in Portage Borough, $120,000.

Byzantine Inc. from Michael A. Koenigsberg, property in Portage Borough, $130,000.

Leisure Village MHP LLC from Evergreen Associates LLC, property in Jackson Township, $1,730,000.

Jana K. Perecinsky from John F. Fama, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $50,000.

Scott Stevens from George Berish, property in Vintondale Borough, $15,000.

Dry Hollow Rentals LLC from Kenneth Eger, property in Ashville Borough, $126,000.

Kevin Weber from Michael J. Strollo Jr., property in Northern Cambria Borough, $229,240.

Terri L. Banks from Byron E. Brumbaugh, property in Ashville Borough, $55,000.

Shane Kimberly from Baker Young Corp., by receiver, property in Reade Township, $59,000.

Bigler Properties LLC from Robert A. Kolar, property in Cambria Township, $225,000.

Victor D. Plows III from Dennis R. Boyle & Dolores Ambroe Boyle Joint Revocable Trust, property in Adams Township, $36,000.

Duane M. Ludwig Jr. from Anne Marie Shaffer, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $25,000.

Mary G. Reese from Michael A. Nycum, property in Washington Township, $99,900.

Samantha A. Mock from Angela M. Carpenter, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $15,000.

Samantha Pearl James from Daniel R. Beyer, property in Cambria Township, $80,500.

George W. Elias from Guido Fabbri, property in Ebensburg Borough, $239,900.

Daniel L. Nicholson from Patrick M. Campbell, property in Westmont Borough, $117,500.

Somerset County

Lindsay F. Osterhout from Mario Panucci, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $440,000.

Isaac K. Plummer from Thomas B. Miller, property in Quemahoning Township, $380,000.

Richard L. Rummel Jr. from Brian W. Custer, property in Jenner Township, $15,000.

Thomas R. Walker Jr. from David P. Petrunak, property in Windber Borough, $10,000.

Boyer’s Pond-Shekinah Fellow from Guarino Family Property, property in Shade Township, $135,000.

Griff Holdings from First Nation Wood Pellets, property in Jenner Township, $90,000.

Anatoli Sznoluch Jr. from Doris M. Irwin, property in Meyersdale Borough, $110,000.

Raymond L. Grimm from John A. Forespring, by tax claim bureau, property in Northampton Township, $11,260.80.

Cherie Jane Paugh from Karen Ann Popernack, property in Lincoln Township, $170,000.

Andrew Charles Bowers from David R. Crosby, property in Elk Lick Township, $72,000.

Sure Path Investments from Chalmer Jr. & Sons, property in Conemaugh Township, $275,000.

Michael Shawn Cotter from Keith Alan Cotter, property in Brothersvalley Township, $25,000.

Gregory A. Yoder from James T. Weir, property in Greenville Township, $105,000.

Michael R. Borosky Jr. from Jeffrey R. Knotter, property in Black Township, $58,500.

Joshua E. Royston from Todd V. English, property in Middlecreek Township, $311,000.

Trevor Hancock from Zachary Damico, property in Somerset Borough, $321,000.

Somerset Trust Co. from Julie E. Phillips Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $134,420.

Fannie Mae from Somerset Trust Co., property in Somerset Borough, $134,025.60.

Ryan A. Stairs from Douglas Shaulis, property in Lincoln Township, $75,000.

Jennings L. Hart III from Eric J. Shope, property in Jefferson Township, $197,000.

Dylan Fowler from Gustavo Mendez, property in Somerset Borough, $176,000.

Dennis M. Counahan from Jeffrey T. Altdorfer, property in Jefferson Township, $105,000.

Robert B. Meikrantz from Donald E. Baker, by POA, property in Paint Township, $55,000.

John Fuschino from Donald E. Baker, by POA, property in Paint Township, $27,500.

Chad Wickham from David M. Hottle, property in Somerset Township, $13,000.

Frank Frasca from Ryan M. Stone, property in Somerset Borough, $95,000.

Hanson Trust from James Martin Brant Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $66,976.

Hannah Renee Thomas from Bernard A. Pastorek, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.

Kohler Software Consulting from Thomas F. Kohler Jr., property in Windber Borough, $327,627.

Victor James Caldrone from AK Coal Resources Inc., property in Quemahoning Township, $26,655.

Jan L. Hutzell from Randall Eric Schlabach, property in Conemaugh Township, $121,000.

Michelle L. Smith from Margaret K. Curley, property in Jenner Township, $175,000.

William Campbell from Richard J. Grabish, property in Ogle Township, $35,000.

Jaimee Maluchnik from Barry L. Maluchnik, property in Benson Borough, $60,000.

Bonnie J. Watson from Shannon D. Weiss, property in Somerset Borough, $109,000.

William R. Sherbondy from Joshua E. Royston, property in Middlecreek Township, $276,000.

BWKM Properties from Eleanor J. Barton, property in Indian Lake Borough, $230,000.

Richard A. Waselewski from Gary K. Nedrow, property in Meyersdale Borough, $82,000.

Michele Butler from John C. Pingley Jr. Estate, property in Somerset Borough, $75,500.

Lori McKenzie from Daniel G. Lee, property in Summit Township, $70,000.

Anthony D. Kaminski from Vincent J. Mirigilano Estate, property in Indian Lake Borough, $39,000.

Samuel B. Dibert from Connie J. Crowley, property in North Centerville Borough, $170,000.

David W. Paul from David L. Stoltzfus, property in Brothersvalley Township, $52,462.

Brenton R. Stanton from Mary Klustner Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $72,000.

Stacey L. Bingaman from Wendy A. Augustine, by POA, property in Larimer Township, $50,000.

Alex Lee Stahl from Jan L. Hutzell, property in Conemaugh Township, $190,000.

Robert Jean Peltier from James T. Baroni Sr., property in Conemaugh Township, $77,500.

Bjorn Tvera from Joel C. Gumbert, property in Berlin Borough, $160,000.

Stephen Wanovich from Michael A. Demao, property in Jefferson Township, $49,000.

Ashley Yourich from Jason W. McCoy, property in Windber Borough, $82,500.

Blair Murphy from Jeffrey T. Petrilla, property in Windber Borough, $15,000.

Martin Otieno Oyundo from William J. Link, property in Somerset Borough, $50,000.

Jennifer Holder from Jeffrey Walker, property in Shade Township, $73,200.

Richard Lee Wagner from William D. Springer, property in Stonycreek Township, $16,500.

Somco Energy Development from Ligonier Laurel Transfer, property in Somerset Township, $1,045,000.

Samantha Neimiller from Garrett P. Shoup, property in Summit Township, $132,000.

Richard Ives from Joseph A. Bodnar, property in Confluence Borough, $129,900.

Thomas J. Alexander from Timothy W. Wolfe, property in Jefferson Township, $875,000.

Debbie L. Custer from Kyle R. Courtney, property in Berlin Borough, $208,000.

Kevin Perigo from Dennis L. Perigo, property in Indian Lake Borough, $80,000.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you