The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
187Boy619 Trust from Joshua N. Taylor, property in Reade Township, $23,000.
Family Lease LLC form Patrick J. Martella, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $37,000.
Suzanne P. Szabo from Family Dream Home Rentals LLC, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $39,900.
Brad Lee Motchenbaugh from Louise C. Bodenschatz, property in Croyle Township, $103,000.
Micah J. Howell from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $64,000.
James Howard Seymour Jr. from Richard E. Smith, property in Upper Yoder Township, $94,900.
Kayla M. Smith from Norman Gordon, property in Ferndale Borough, $40,000.
JBA Rentals & Investments LLC from Red Hat Properties LLC, by trustee, property in Dale Borough, $12,500.
Christine F. Osborne from Barbara King, property in Chest Township, $10,400.
Beth Michelle Weakland from Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust, by attorney-in-fact, property in Gallitzin Borough, $21,500.
LGR Realty Enterprises LLC from E. Korp LLC, by trust, property in Richland Township, $76,000.
Juanita McNeil from JRP Investments Inc., by trust, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $25,000.
Mital Patel from Rita M. Clark, property in Richland Township, $159,000.
Matthew C. Spisak from Darlene J. Catterall, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $95,000.
Suzanne P. Szabo from Sylvester Scaleta II Revocable Trust, by trustee, property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $65,000.
Timothy Hugh Dollar from S&P Rentals Inc., property in Johnstown’s 7th Ward, $13,000.
Travis C. Niel from Kyle A. Wirick, property in Richland Township, $125,000.
Wesley Layton from Richard G. Allen Jr., property in Southmont Borough, $174,200.
Louis Andrew Long from Kyle W. Goisovich, property in Southmont Borough, $42,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from V. Lynne Engleka, property in Geistown Borough, $87,000.
Melanie R. Heming from Patricia E. Mills, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $93,854.
Smith Brothers Property LLC from Redevelopment Authority City of Johnstown, property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $15,000.
Rupe Sabrina Cardoso from Catherine Mihelic, by attorney-in-fact, property in West Taylor Township, $59,000.
Samuel A. Bassett from Carol Bobby Brown, property in Clearfield Township, $50,000.
Jorge E. Dias from Emerald Estates Inc., property in Cambria Township, $80,000.
Matthew D. Eckenrode from Francis T. Conrad, property in Gallitzin Borough, $135,000.
Robert Mills from Marc A. Schrift, property in Adams Township, $165,000.
Mark Destafano from Jeffrey D. Eger, property in Cresson Borough, $184,900.
Skylar Jones from Douglas W. Ellis, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $80,000.
Robert L. Smith Jr. from Walter D. Zabrosky, property in Portage Township, $42,500.
Bryan Clarence Smith from Susan E. Zepp, by guardian, property in Stonycreek Township, $50,000.
Maura N. Barto from Jeffrey J. Kline, property in Richland Township, $87,500.
Lori L. Landers from Roger D. Potratz, property in Lower Yoder Township, $126,500.
Todd M. Rolla from Courtney D. Cuppett, property in Richland Township, $389,500.
James W. Moore from Carole A. Zahurak, property in Lower Yoder Township, $78,000.
KASU 2012 Nevada Trust from Karl T. Lee, property in Munster Township, $750,000.
James F. Abrams from Keith E. Jones, property in Westmont Borough, $125,000.
Somerset County
Joseph Warnagiris from Jeffrey D. Lioon, property in Middlecreek Township, $1,499,000.
James Pottinger from Andrew G. Graf, property in Jefferson Township, $100,000.
Gaskap from Gary L. Kaplan, property in Jefferson Township, $314,456.
Nathan C. Webb from Peter Korhut, property in Windber Borough, $145,000.
James Daniel White from William G. Richter Lumber Co., property in Summit Township, $200,000.
Harold S. Zimmerman from Marcia Lane Wolff Estate, property in Hooversville Borough, $46,920.
Euan Guttridge from Edward Alexander Dikun Jr., property in Middlecreek Township, $495,000.
Dwayne E. Stiffey from David E. Mimna, property in Somerset Township, $124,900.
Berlin Area Ambulance Association from Betty G. Brant Estate, property in Berlin Borough, $130,000.
Timothy Lynn Pearce Jr. from August J. Centi, by POA, property in Somerset Township, $175,000.
Fetters Properties from Robert E. Boast, property in Paint Borough, $67,000.
Derick M. Lang from Richard D. Lohr Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $249,900.
Jordan Lepley from Joseph B. Stierheim, property in Summit Township, $100,000.
Eugene R. Shildt from First Presbyterian Resource, property in Jefferson Township, $140,000.
Annan Thomassy from Andrew L. Crum, property in Windber Borough, $57,900.
HB Property Holdings from Richard L. Horner Jr., property in Paint Borough, $54,900.
Stanton Walls from Mario D. Marisa, property in Conemaugh Township, $64,500.
Kelsey Vann from Brett M. Robinson, property in Conemaugh Township, $139,025.
Linda B. Teets from Beth A. Hollis, property in Rockwood Borough, $10,000.
James C. Onstead from Duppstadt 3, property in Somerset Township, $280,802.40.
Duppstadt 3 from James A. Onstead, property in Somerset Township, $150,438.40.
James A. Onstead from Duppstadt, property in Somerset Township, $280,802.40.
Penny L. Suwak from Melvin J. Kelly, property in Jenner Township, $55,000.
Jan M. Shubert from Freedom Mortgage Corp., by POA, property in Jenner Township, $82,400.
Daniel L. Moore from Paul T. Schlemmer, property in Somerset Borough, $137,000.
Eddie B. Boozer from Elsie Jane Mitchell Estate, property in Quemahoning Township, $205,000.
GHC Prime Rentals from Terry L. St. Clair, property in Somerset Borough, $625,000.
Stephen W. Onstead from PBS Coals Inc., property in Somerset Township, $10,000.
Hauger Residuals from Dennis W. Riley, property in Jefferson Township, $105,000.
Sarah Hanna from Bair Family Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $245,000.
Elysium Inc. from Brida’s Inc., property in Indian Lake Borough, $160,000.
Jason S. Cornett from Michael J. Gozdick, property in Central City Borough, $21,837.
Gary L. Costello from Imgrund Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Allegheny Trust, $105,000.
Eric P. Hoffman from Ernest P. Hoffman, property in Lincoln Township, $155,000.
Dillon Scott Speelman from The Gray Community Club, property in Jenner Township, $21,000.
Noah J. Yoder from David E. Durst, property in Elk Lick Township, $325,000.
Lillian Coughenour from Robin Lamca, property in Shade Township, $42,172.80.
