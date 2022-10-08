The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Kurt R. Weidlein from Allen C. Raymore, property in Upper Yoder Township, $180,000.
Tonia K. Abrams from Victoria Baran, property in Patton Borough, $114,900.
Matthew J. Teplica from Kellie L. Schnepp, property in Upper Yoder Township, $115,000.
George Wos from Paul E. Freeman Jr., property in Johnstown City, $40,000.
David A. Pepley from David D. Miller, property in Johnstown City, $44,500.
Joshua Raymond Thiel from Ralph W. Hutzell, property in Richland Township, $400,000.
Amanda Stachura from Debra L. Koontz, property in Johnstown City, $110,000.
Allegra Wong from Richard E. Elder, property in Hastings Borough, $82,000.
Keystone Project Management LLC from Commonwealth Mineral Development Corp., property in Richland Township, $55,000.
Ralph E. Bertram Jr. from Victor J. Muccioli, property in Chest Township, $31,000.
Shawn Cunningham from Bryan Trabucco, property in Chest Township, $24,000.
Christian Mitchell from Joyce V. Simmons, property in White Township, $30,000.
Colin Turnbull from Edward J. Kabala, property in Southmont Borough, $49,500.
Timothy Plunkard from James R. Davis, property in Cambria Township, $142,000.
Corcoran D. Tyson from Patricia Quijada, property in West Taylor Township, $40,000.
Jay E. Wasser Jr. from Stacey A. Singer, property in White Township, $15,000.
Somerset County
Ryan J. Willby from Ruth M. Murphy, property in Black Township, $550,000.
Nicholas McKenzie from Loni A. Nist, property in Somerset Township, $299,900.
Blazer Properties LLC from Malden Properties LTD, property in Jefferson Township, $189,900.
Devin Jenkinson from William R. McKool, property in Conemaugh Township, $274,000.
Walker Services LLC from Albert D. Graham III, property in Somerset Township, $380,000.
Samantha N. Miller from Bette Ann Miller, property in New Centerville Borough, $86,000.
Bonnie L. Weimer from Ruby F. Brennan, property in Berlin Borough, $204,000.
Zachary Bristor from Robert P. Fabian, property in Somerset Township, $480,000.
Community Home Alliance LLC from David W. Griffith Jr., property in Somerset Borough, $250,000.
