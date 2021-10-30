The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
John M. Dayton from Ludwig R. Hruska, property in Richland Township, $60,000.
Richard Loveridge Phillips from Marshall Anthony Trigona Sr., property in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, $52,000.
Matthew Adamczyk Jr. from Colton R. Rishor Olney, property in Richland Township, $149,900.
Alvin R. Kempf III from Sandra J. Hoover, property in Johnstown’s 11th Ward, $35,000.
Toni A. Boyle from Nicole R. Seidel, property in Ferndale Borough, $45,000.
Jason D. Eshbaugh from Margaret Sikora Spodnik, by guardian, property in South Fork Borough, $10,000.
Daniel Maher from Michael Scott Beam, property in Stonycreek Township, $85,200.
Randal J. Dubetsky from Randy Stafford, property in Hastings Borough, $50,000.
Neil A. Lee from Louis H. Biter, property in Cambria Township, $36,000.
Sharon Machuta from Joseph D. Blickenderfer, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $39,900.
Terry L. Lingenfelter from Philip J. Barbera, property in Johnstown’s 10th Ward, $30,000.
Raiesha K. Dade from Janice L. Baugher, property in Westmont Borough, $124,900.
Carol L. Myers from Glenn J. Keilman, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $89,900.
Raymond Stenger from Georgianna Ringler Stenger, property in Upper Yoder Township, $25,000.
Kevin Daum from Todd M. Rolla, property in Richland Township, $185,000.
Cynthia Louise Farrier from Thaddeus Kot, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $30,000.
JMH3 LLC from Barbara J. Kane, property in Richland Township, $240,000.
Tiffany Karen Elizabeth Kemp from Jasmat Kansagra, property in Richland Township, $490,000.
Sara R. Smith from Shawn Morlock, property in Ferndale Borough, $125,000.
Gary E. Bratton III from Tyler Holtz, property in Patton Borough, $74,200.
Theresa Rose from Deveon Simms, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $48,000.
Justin Shultz from Samuel Douglas Deangelis, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $53,200.
Shawn P. Schenk from Richard Warren Capenos, property in Susquehanna Township, $44,900.
Bernard J. Sedlmeyer from Ronald P. Johnson, property in White Township, $20,000.
Robert Spaulding from Mildred G. Chapman, property in Summerhill Township, $32,000.
Ronald L. Clark Jr. from Duwayne A. Orris, property in Conemaugh Township, $97,000.
Skye L. Vogel from Gregory A. Schellhammer, property in Conemaugh Township, $89,900.
Ardith L. Anzola from Medieval Holdings LLC, property in Richland Township, $106,900.
Zachary Eden Hodges from Donald B. Stutzman, property in Stonycreek Township, $47,000.
Tyler P. Hrubochak from Rosemarie Fox Gabrielson, property in Clearfield Township, $235,000.
Craig D. Smalls from Timothy J. Lindrose, property in Lower Yoder Township, $156,000.
Starmount Investment Group from Jamey Wayne Rexrode, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $30,000.
Family Lease LLC from Barbara J. Wyar, property in Johnstown’s 19th Ward, $35,200.
Kyle Karcher from Donald R. Miller Jr., property in Upper Yoder Township, $499,000.
Ramesh Singh from Bradley M. Tiffany, property in Richland Township, $69,500.
Tamy A. Kokel from Wilna I. Augustine, by attorney-in-fact, property in Stonycreek Township, $42,150.
Leroy Blocker from Sammie Leroy Pinkney, property in Johnstown’s 14th Ward, $10,000.
JFKA Buildings LLC from Jason E. Garber, property in Cresson Borough, $40,500.
Ed Maria R. Carnevali from Randall P. Yost, property in Richland Township, $83,500.
Sean P. Billings from Shawn P. Gutshall, property in Cresson Township, $325,000.
Bryan J. Fox from B&B Investment Realty LLC, property in White Township, $104,000.
Logan D. Prokop from Jessica Alascio, property in Cambria Township, $42,500.
Siamatd LLC from L&L Elton Road Partnership, property in Richland Township, $668,000.
Jamie Shirey from Jessie M. Crawley, property in Johnstown’s 6th Ward, $20,000.
Patricia A. Johnston from Cynthia A. Nosal, property in Richland Township, $74,500.
John J. Polacek Jr. Family Revocable Trust from Justin D. Wark, property in Richland Township, $96,500.
Joshua M. Burgo from Brooke Cobaugh, property in Upper Yoder Township, $59,900.
Casey James Ribaric from Douglas D. Thomas, property in Westmont Borough, $115,000.
Intrignia Inc. from Johnstown Park Building Inc., property in Johnstown’s 2nd Ward, $160,000.
David T. Wilson from Casey J. Ribaric, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $57,000.
Wolfpack Capital LLC from Donald B. Irwin Jr., property in Geistown Borough, $156,000.
Freedom Stage Rentals LP from William Joseph Hufford, property in Conemaugh Township, $37,621.
Tabitha A. Daley from Patrick Hamonko, property in Geistown Borough, $84,000.
Steico Inc. from Sabo Family Trust, by trustee, property in Jackson Township, $145,000.
Tyler Alexander Rugg from Tyler S. Landis, property in Upper Yoder Township, $127,500.
William R. Shay Jr. from Randy R. Westover, property in White Township, $20,000.
Kris E. Mueller from M&N Modular Solutions LLC, property in Richland Township, $101,500.
Kirk A. Ratchford from Shawn Ratchford Jr., property in Dean Township, $168,000.
Nicole Lynn Stahl from Mary E. Bayush, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $35,640.
Denise M. Kovach from Brad Sharp, property in Southmont Borough, $109,900.
MM Development LP from Kenneth Lee Clark, property in Gallitzin Township, $185,000.
360 Goucher LLC from William M. Demayo, by attorney-in-fact, property in Upper Yoder Township, $160,000.
Shaun M. Chigas from Rory M. Caretti, property in Hastings Borough, $10,000.
Daymun Reid LLC from JAE Allen LLC, property in Dale Borough, $20,000.
Erin K. McDonald from David E. Haberkorn, property in East Taylor Township, $110,000.
MVG Assets & Property Development from Colleen M. McEldowney, property in Dean Township, $30,000.
Matthew R. Young from Luke M. Bodenschatz, property in Johnstown’s 18th Ward, $35,000.
Matthew R. Young from Darryl W. Homan, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $37,100.
Charles Daus from Elaine Sweltz, by attorney-in-fact, property in Summerhill Township, $129,900.
Edward A. Grove Jr. from Shirley Byers, property in East Taylor Township, $28,000.
Somerset County
Nathaniel M. Danko from Hamilton W. Marron, property in Windber Borough, $52,500.
Nathan DePalmer from BA Real Estate, property in Addison Township, $192,900.
Scott L. Richter from Sam Raneri, property in Indian Lake Borough, $208,000.
Jennifer L. Smith from John Tierney, property in Middlecreek Township, $394,000.
Geraldo Gallardo from Donna L. Madaras, property in Middlecreek Township, $400,000.
Brandon Wulff from Stephanie B. Hixson Revocable Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $214,900.
Robert Gene Pennington from Kenneth William Barker, property in Jefferson Township, $427,000.
Robert Chiocca from Sara P. Gray, property in Jefferson Township, $555,000.
Ollie Gray from Michael A. King, property in Conemaugh Township, $225,000.
Robert M. Hanak II from Marie K. Miller, property in Middlecreek Township, $175,000.
Tobin D. Richardson from William R. Cober, property in Jenner Township, $78,000.
David Emert from Rena Jean Mosholder, by POA, property in Somerset Borough, $130,000.
Tobin D. Richardson from Joseph V. Schoffstall, property in Jenner Township, $35,000.
Tyler Homan from Mary Elizabeth Contarino, property in Garrett Borough, $30,000.
Jesse Shivers from Kyle A. Pollino, property in Conemaugh Township, $60,000.
Samuel W. Elicker from Romesberg Trucking Inc., property in Milford Township, $535,000.
Thomas William Butch from Mark C. Belschner, property in Middlecreek Township, $219,000.
Lori Feely from Robert J. Bruce, property in Middlecreek Township, $320,000.
Jon C. Clapper from David B. Clapper Estate, property in Summit Township, $50,000.
Richard M. Ogle from Gary Hillegass, property in Somerset Borough, $110,000.
Kevin Glikes from WKF Family Limited Partnership, property in Middlecreek Township, $316,523.50.
James B. Phelps from David L. Crissinger, property in Greenville Township, $200,000.
Jeffrey T. Rambo from Merlin Yoder, property in Elk Lick Township, $15,000.
Miller Springs Remediation Management from Ashley M. Yourich, property in Conemaugh Township, $63,600.
Matthew David Phillippi from Matthew A. Phillippi, property in Conemaugh Township, $75,000.
Lionel M. Bird from Pamela Klink, property in Meyersdale Borough, $12,000.
SRP 2013-5 from Lynne S. Lalone, property in Central City Borough, $82,652.80.
Lewis M. Smith from Robert J. Wilk, property in Central City Borough, $49,500.
William J. Wozniak from Landon E. Wahl, property in Somerset Borough, $189,900.
Michael J. Birkholz from Eileen Davis, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $30,000.
Jorge Roig from CCP Properties, property in Middlecreek Township, $345,000.
Julie M. Barth from Amanda Lishia Sturtz, property in Meyersdale Borough, $41,525.80.
Andrew L. Leitzel from Deborah L. Lohr, property in Indian Lake Borough, $17,000.
Pamela Jean Wentz from Cynthia Michelle Johnson, property in Benson Borough, $14,000.
James G. Dugan from Cornell Dupill, property in Shade Township, $92,597.
Glenn M. Fiore from Kevin L. Parnell, property in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $108,000.
Custer Holdings from Fogle Mining Inc., property in Berlin Borough, $145,000.
John P. Mickey from JS Land Co., property in Somerset Township, $27,000.
Gunner C. Schrock from James F. Barron, property in Lincoln Township, $30,000.
John Joseph Emslie from Susan Ella Ruempler Revocable Trust, property in Jefferson Township, $280,000.
Austin H. Tisch from Lab Land Properties, property in Middlecreek Township, $340,000.
Wingard Properties from Becky J. Turous, property in Conemaugh Township, $115,000.
Darin J. Mauzy from Thomas J. Oldham, property in Conemaugh Township, $260,000.
Jeanette Renee George from Nick Beckey Jr. Trust, property in Windber Borough, $80,000.
Genesis KC Development from SSB Realty Partners, property in Somerset Township, $330,000.
Ronald J. Troy from Jayne H. Huston, property in Somerset Borough, $165,000.
Christine A. Paige from David S. King, property in Jefferson Township, $120,000.
Catt Family Trust from Collin Ott, property in Addison Township, $840,000.
Earnest Alfred Greathouse Jr. from Benjamin Lewis Greathouse, property in Hooversville Borough, $36,984.
William D. Jester Jr. from Edward Burnett, property in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $148,000.
