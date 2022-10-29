The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Nicholas Velonis from Andre Johnson, property in Johnstown City, $153,000.

T&M Investments LLC from Zoom Great LLC, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.

Alexander N. Evans from Lorraine Donahue, property in Richland Township, $252,500.

Michael J. Pakstis from Lorraine Beyer, property in Portage Township, $90,000.

James Thompson from Myrtle R. Haines, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Borough, $77,000.

Jonathan Sleasman from Patricia Josephine Novelli Blasko, property in Lower Yoder Township, $125,000.

Gloria Rosario from Angela M. Kaczey, property in Johnstown City, $150,000.

Luke Paul Malzi from David C. Pascucci, property in White Township, $90,000.

Melissa M. Casses from James R. Lightner, property in Cambria Township, $209,000.

Jeffrey T. Noon from Vanessa Marie Noon, property in South Fork Borough, $62,800.

Macy Jane Burke from Barbara S. Holtz, property in Carrolltown Borough, $185,000.

Michael Priest from Robert D. Hamer, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,230.

Latonya Evon Edwards from Teresa Cottman, property in Johnstown City, $27,000.

William M. Schultz from Larry L. Hoover, property in Westmont Borough, $131,000.

Arthur C. Kush Sr. from Patricia Whorl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $67,500.

Nicholas R. Knecht from Mark A. Macke, property in Adams Township, $145,000.

Robert W. Wingard from Kimberly Haluska, property in Richland Township, $148,000.

Deborah Wesley from Laura Anne Slebodnick, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $195,000.

Hannah M. Little from Zlato Mina Mack, property in Upper Yoder Township, $132,500.

Erik Anthony Wineland from Matthew Schatzmann, property in Chest Township, $469,900.

Cory T. Bourne from Lawrence Pacsai, property in Portage Township, $115,000.

Cody Haines from Robert J. Luther, property in Cresson Borough, $156,000.

K&B Properties LLC from Brian T. Owens, property in South Fork Borough, $26,000.

Andrew Ammerman from James J. Switzer, property in Reade Township, $285,500.

Joshua J. Smith from George Kostelnik Jr., property in Cambria Township, $68,500.

Somerset County

Howard D. Pepper IV from Kenneth J. Friedline, property in Somerset Township, $320,000.

Donald Romesberg from William Trice, property in Milford Township, $16,154.40.

Ella P. Zackowski from Alicia J. Roles, property in Central City Borough, $36,000.

Chad Kalaha from David W. Emerick, property in Allegheny Township, $10,000.

Bradley A. Moore from Howard L. Kritschgau, property in Middlecreek Township, $350,000.

Masebren LLC from Kathleen Marissa, property in Middlecreek Township, $299,000.

Home Proud Properties LLC from Friedens Property Management, property in Conemaugh Township, $110,000.

James P. Donahue from Frank L. Evans Jr., property in Central City Borough, $33,000.

Jacob F. Radwanski from William M. Sipko Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $12,000.

Melissa Jane Miller from Patricia Margaret Durst, property in Milford Township, $13,610.40.

Rachel A. Kimmel from Daniel L. Lindeman Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $137,000.

Elvin E. Rodriguez from Michael G. Malley, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.

