The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Nicholas Velonis from Andre Johnson, property in Johnstown City, $153,000.
T&M Investments LLC from Zoom Great LLC, property in Johnstown City, $55,000.
Alexander N. Evans from Lorraine Donahue, property in Richland Township, $252,500.
Michael J. Pakstis from Lorraine Beyer, property in Portage Township, $90,000.
James Thompson from Myrtle R. Haines, by attorney-in-fact, property in Portage Borough, $77,000.
Jonathan Sleasman from Patricia Josephine Novelli Blasko, property in Lower Yoder Township, $125,000.
Gloria Rosario from Angela M. Kaczey, property in Johnstown City, $150,000.
Luke Paul Malzi from David C. Pascucci, property in White Township, $90,000.
Melissa M. Casses from James R. Lightner, property in Cambria Township, $209,000.
Jeffrey T. Noon from Vanessa Marie Noon, property in South Fork Borough, $62,800.
Macy Jane Burke from Barbara S. Holtz, property in Carrolltown Borough, $185,000.
Michael Priest from Robert D. Hamer, property in Ferndale Borough, $60,230.
Latonya Evon Edwards from Teresa Cottman, property in Johnstown City, $27,000.
William M. Schultz from Larry L. Hoover, property in Westmont Borough, $131,000.
Arthur C. Kush Sr. from Patricia Whorl, property in Lower Yoder Township, $67,500.
Nicholas R. Knecht from Mark A. Macke, property in Adams Township, $145,000.
Robert W. Wingard from Kimberly Haluska, property in Richland Township, $148,000.
Deborah Wesley from Laura Anne Slebodnick, property in Nanty Glo Borough, $195,000.
Hannah M. Little from Zlato Mina Mack, property in Upper Yoder Township, $132,500.
Erik Anthony Wineland from Matthew Schatzmann, property in Chest Township, $469,900.
Cory T. Bourne from Lawrence Pacsai, property in Portage Township, $115,000.
Cody Haines from Robert J. Luther, property in Cresson Borough, $156,000.
K&B Properties LLC from Brian T. Owens, property in South Fork Borough, $26,000.
Andrew Ammerman from James J. Switzer, property in Reade Township, $285,500.
Joshua J. Smith from George Kostelnik Jr., property in Cambria Township, $68,500.
Somerset County
Howard D. Pepper IV from Kenneth J. Friedline, property in Somerset Township, $320,000.
Donald Romesberg from William Trice, property in Milford Township, $16,154.40.
Ella P. Zackowski from Alicia J. Roles, property in Central City Borough, $36,000.
Chad Kalaha from David W. Emerick, property in Allegheny Township, $10,000.
Bradley A. Moore from Howard L. Kritschgau, property in Middlecreek Township, $350,000.
Masebren LLC from Kathleen Marissa, property in Middlecreek Township, $299,000.
Home Proud Properties LLC from Friedens Property Management, property in Conemaugh Township, $110,000.
James P. Donahue from Frank L. Evans Jr., property in Central City Borough, $33,000.
Jacob F. Radwanski from William M. Sipko Revocable Trust, property in Paint Township, $12,000.
Melissa Jane Miller from Patricia Margaret Durst, property in Milford Township, $13,610.40.
Rachel A. Kimmel from Daniel L. Lindeman Estate, property in Meyersdale Borough, $137,000.
Elvin E. Rodriguez from Michael G. Malley, property in Jefferson Township, $250,000.
