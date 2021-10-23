The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Brandon Scott Curtis from Kenneth G. Wingard, property in Richland Township, $250,000.
Ryan Heartly Caretti from Jordan P. Zungali, property in Carrolltown Borough, $122,500.
Christine M. Lingafelt from Vanessa Wozniak, property in Upper Yoder Township, $25,000.
Jake I. Marsh from Ursula A. Cominsky, property in Richland Township, $115,000.
Russell R. Moreland from Douglas Robel, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $35,000.
Brian D. Schmidt from Kenneth P. Goisovich, property in Richland Township, $295,500.
Ralph Deal from Richard E. Hudson, by attorney-in-fact, property in Richland Township, $76,500.
Rebecca A. Gongloff from Barry M. Mulraney, property in West Carroll Township, $65,000.
Melech Berman from Robert E. Armann, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $25,000.
Matthew R. Edstrom from BZ Ventures LLC, property in Lorain Borough, $26,000.
Michael Gallagher from Keith D. Goodell, property in Southmont Borough, $125,000.
Jarrett R. Beach from Mary Jane Beach, property in Hastings Borough, $49,000.
Kevin Winters from Donald W. Paronish, property in Carrolltown Borough, $36,000.
Gary E. Vaughn Sr. from Tanner Austin Rhodes, property in Portage Borough, $64,500.
Johnstown Holdings LLC from Ghita Marzouq, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $24,375.
Eric M. Nagle from Brad Sharp, property in Southmont Borough, $68,000.
Adam Kuhn from David L. Beyer, property in Summerhill Township, $110,000.
Travis Logan Rearick from Mark A. Bucci, property in Cambria Township, $190,000.
Starmount Investment Group from Pauline Mann Nah, property in Johnstown’s 20th Ward, $37,500.
Scott Croyle from Marc A. Pasierb, property in Adams Township, $83,000.
Sean Waxler from Mary Beth Weber, property in Ebensburg Borough, $193,000.
BMW Rentals LLC from Daniel N. Sieg, property in Gallitzin Borough, $55,000.
James W. Dougherty from Erica B. Wojnarowski, property in White Township, $23,500.
George E. Hotz from William C. Wolfhope, property in Richland Township, $126,000.
Frank J. Biter from Keith A. Bukowski, property in Gallitzin Township, $118,000.
Randolph J. Mullen from Frederick J. Biter, property in Cambria Township, $325,000.
Albert Young from Robin C. Browne, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $19,000.
Timothy A. Lansberry from Annette Marie Blick, property in Patton Borough, $130,000.
Hayes Family Revocable Trust from Millcreek Hollow Estates Inc., property in Upper Yoder Township, $275,000.
Mariana Carthew from Matthew Oswald, property in Southmont Borough, $110,000.
Vincent James Lessard from Adam G. Lieb, property in Barr Township, $152,000.
Somerset County
Gideon J. Fisher from Daniel R. Brenneman Revocable Living Trust, property in Elk Lick Township, $395,000.
Anthony L. Lemin from Tar L. Peters, property in Somerset Borough, $190,000.
Ronda Shaner from Phyllis E. Strelko, by POA, property in Boswell Borough, $62,000.
Mark J. Boden Sr. from Angela S. Watson, property in Lincoln Township, $40,521.21.
Simeon Nedyalkov from Ann Miele, property in Jefferson Township, $40,000.
Lanes Elevator & Fertilizer Co. from Derek Turgeon, property in Benson Borough, $90,000.
Kenneth Neal George from Louis Fred Dipasquale, property in Meyersdale Borough, $139,000.
Melisha A. Strickenberger from Tyler R. Breegle, property in Rockwood Borough, $43,718.40.
Carter L. Lehman from Karl K. Kennell, property in Somerset Borough, $221,900.
Wealth Financial Services from William V. Dressick, property in Windber Borough, $200,000.
Kevin Phillis from Kaleia, property in Jennerstown Borough, $199,900.
Timothy Barnhart Jr. from Jacqueline J. Felesky, property in Somerset Borough, $75,000.
Gregory M. Olson from Jennifer Lynn Miller, property in Meyersdale Borough, $70,000.
Triple S Car Wash & Enterprises from Jennifer J. Sipple, property in Elk Lick Township, $120,000.
Zakary Tyler Summers from Mary L. Scholl, property in Conemaugh Township, $115,000.
Mark R. Galluppi from Michael Lutsic Revocable Trust, property in Shade Township, $160,000.
Belinda Michele Baker from Douglas E. Hostetler, property in Shade Township, $74,000.
Darren Davies from John H. Chamberlain, property in Middlecreek Township, $417,500.
Daniel Y. Hunsberger from John E. Eash Jr., property in Jenner Township, $127,000.
Elelcee from David J. Bonitz, property in Windber Borough, $239,236.80.
David G. Wilt from Margaret E. Beckner Estate, property in Allegheny Township, $96,500.
Angela Maust from Wendy N. Brenneman, property in Elk Lick Township, $195,000.
Robert Hutzell from Norman D. Arnold III, property in Meyersdale Borough, $69,000.
Steven W. Foy from Mary Katheryn Foy, property in Shanksville Borough, $40,000.
Leonard A. Lottig from Patricia Ann McCleary Estate, property in Larimer Township, $275,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.