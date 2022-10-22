The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:

Cambria County

Joseph E. Hensel from Carmella Matthews, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.

Christ the Savior Seminary from Diane M. Corrado, property in Johnstown City, $39,900.

Mark Andrew Mardula from John J. Boylan, property in Lilly Borough, $150,000.

Jamie L. Sossong from Terrance W. Jerome, property in Adams Township, $112,900.

Skylar Barbarich from Sherry L. Barbarich, property in Richland Township, $132,000.

Kyaira Varner from Jacqueline Lopez, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.

Joanne Vail from Veronica V. Charles, property in Stonycreek Township, $65,000.

Michael R. Gordon from Geraldine Malzi, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.

Robert D. Marshall from Donald J. Wyar, property in Johnstown City, $49,900.

Stanley J. Hoke Jr. from Stephen A. Link, property in Gallitzin Borough, $170,000.

Nikolas W. Kowalczyk from Kenneth W. Slovikosky, property in Reade Township, $50,000.

Daniel B. Kenney from Justin M. Crossman, property in Lilly Borough, $150,000.

Preston L. Costlow from Patricia E. Hershel, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.

Christine Lee Santorella from Jarred P. Hipp, property in Richland Township, $325,500.

Lois McKendree from Robert Strashensky, property in Middle Taylor Township, $16,000.

Kelli S. Wetzel from William Gleason Barbin, property in Westmont Borough, $110,000.

Janden Investors LLC from Frank D. Gorchesky, property in Johnstown City, $53,000.

Bruce Parsons from Christopher M. Farabaugh, property in West Carroll Township, $40,000.

Albert J. Westrick from Douglas S. Mosley, property in Ebensburg Borough, $265,000.

Darren S. Brown from Richard M. Rudolph, property in Jackson Township, $39,900.

SSJ Management LLC from Victoria J. Dodson, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $26,000.

Hayes Family Revocable Trust from Vincent S. Saccone, property in Westmont Borough, $275,000.

Breanna K. Borlie from Joan M. Weaver, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $16,000.

Patrick Wagner from Audrey R. Jenkins, property in Richland Township, $88,000.

Susan K. Shepherd from Rita Teitelbaum, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $155,000.

Dakota Gipe from Josephine M. Gallucci, property in Stonycreek Township, $83,000.

Falls Run Investments LLC from Timothy J. Wedding, property in Geistown Borough, $75,100.

Jerome Jackson from Jason D. Williams, property in Johnstown City, $18,000.

Charles Stanley Brookins from James E. Wall Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.

Daniel M. Define from Richard Joseph Yurovak, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,000.

Somerset County

William G. Straslicka from Brett J. Borris, property in Addison Township, $92,000.

Eric McVicker from Patrick S. Pisano, property in Indian Lake Borough, $69,750.

Tammy J. Farrar from Michael J. Densmore, property in Middlecreek Township, $320,000.

Double R. Lodge LLC from Eric C. Royer, property in Northampton Township, $252,195.20.

Kyle E. Koval from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Brothersvalley Township, $80,000.

Dwayne A. Hay from Karen Glessner, property in Northampton Township, $16,536.

Jennifer Mlaker from Donna L. Williams Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.

Dwayne A. Hay from Carl A. Hay Jr., property in Northampton Township, $128,896.

Tami D. Sube from Heather Burket, property in Somerset Borough, $181,505.

Jeffrey W. Smith from Gregory L. Adams Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $36,000.

Andrea L. Olson from Housing & Urban Development, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.

Joseph P. Kozielec from John Adam Kozielec, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.

Meta28 Holdings Inc. from Julie M. Barth, property in Somerset Borough, $21,500.

Timothy A. Muzzle LLC from George Sirbaugh, property in Paint Borough, $60,000.

Amy J. Williams from Eric S. Arnold, property in Rockwood Borough, $131,000.

Robert J. Kinsinger from Willis D. Kellogg, by POA, property in Rockwood Borough, $115,000.

Karen Long Walat from Emily L. Redfoot, property in Quemahoning Township, $125,000.

Mary E. Critchfield from Sara M. Hay, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $100,000.

Donald F. Felix from Douglas Brown, property in Indian Lake Borough, $699,000.

ATC2021 Owner LLC from SRP 2013-5 LLC, property in Windber Borough, $185,500.

ATC2021 Owner LLC from SRP 2013-5 LLC, property in Central City Borough, $92,230.40.

Ruth A. Bazzar from Brian Dipasquale, property in Meyersdale Borough, $35,000.

Mary Denise Templeton from Robert J. Strittmatter, property in Windber Borough, $116,500.

Joshua A. Brown from Cathy L. Lishia, property in Meyersdale Borough, $44,390.21.

Fred W. Burwell from Wilma Wright, by POA, property in Addison Borough, $212,000.

Stephanie S. Barron from Matthew G. Stahl, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.

Mehulkumar Patel from Chester’s Inc., property in Windber Borough, $85,000.

Paul M. Waters from Barry Merenstein, property in Jenner Township, $215,000.

Geoffrey Alan Meadows from Kathleen S. Triebe, property in Somerset Borough, $68,000.

