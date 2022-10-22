The following real estate transactions are for $10,000 or more:
Cambria County
Joseph E. Hensel from Carmella Matthews, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Christ the Savior Seminary from Diane M. Corrado, property in Johnstown City, $39,900.
Mark Andrew Mardula from John J. Boylan, property in Lilly Borough, $150,000.
Jamie L. Sossong from Terrance W. Jerome, property in Adams Township, $112,900.
Skylar Barbarich from Sherry L. Barbarich, property in Richland Township, $132,000.
Kyaira Varner from Jacqueline Lopez, property in Johnstown City, $35,000.
Joanne Vail from Veronica V. Charles, property in Stonycreek Township, $65,000.
Michael R. Gordon from Geraldine Malzi, property in Conemaugh Township, $120,000.
Robert D. Marshall from Donald J. Wyar, property in Johnstown City, $49,900.
Stanley J. Hoke Jr. from Stephen A. Link, property in Gallitzin Borough, $170,000.
Nikolas W. Kowalczyk from Kenneth W. Slovikosky, property in Reade Township, $50,000.
Daniel B. Kenney from Justin M. Crossman, property in Lilly Borough, $150,000.
Preston L. Costlow from Patricia E. Hershel, property in Lilly Borough, $85,000.
Christine Lee Santorella from Jarred P. Hipp, property in Richland Township, $325,500.
Lois McKendree from Robert Strashensky, property in Middle Taylor Township, $16,000.
Kelli S. Wetzel from William Gleason Barbin, property in Westmont Borough, $110,000.
Janden Investors LLC from Frank D. Gorchesky, property in Johnstown City, $53,000.
Bruce Parsons from Christopher M. Farabaugh, property in West Carroll Township, $40,000.
Albert J. Westrick from Douglas S. Mosley, property in Ebensburg Borough, $265,000.
Darren S. Brown from Richard M. Rudolph, property in Jackson Township, $39,900.
SSJ Management LLC from Victoria J. Dodson, by attorney-in-fact, property in Johnstown’s 17th Ward, $26,000.
Hayes Family Revocable Trust from Vincent S. Saccone, property in Westmont Borough, $275,000.
Breanna K. Borlie from Joan M. Weaver, property in East Conemaugh Borough, $16,000.
Patrick Wagner from Audrey R. Jenkins, property in Richland Township, $88,000.
Susan K. Shepherd from Rita Teitelbaum, by attorney-in-fact, property in Westmont Borough, $155,000.
Dakota Gipe from Josephine M. Gallucci, property in Stonycreek Township, $83,000.
Falls Run Investments LLC from Timothy J. Wedding, property in Geistown Borough, $75,100.
Jerome Jackson from Jason D. Williams, property in Johnstown City, $18,000.
Charles Stanley Brookins from James E. Wall Jr., property in Westmont Borough, $210,000.
Daniel M. Define from Richard Joseph Yurovak, property in Northern Cambria Borough, $50,000.
Somerset County
William G. Straslicka from Brett J. Borris, property in Addison Township, $92,000.
Eric McVicker from Patrick S. Pisano, property in Indian Lake Borough, $69,750.
Tammy J. Farrar from Michael J. Densmore, property in Middlecreek Township, $320,000.
Double R. Lodge LLC from Eric C. Royer, property in Northampton Township, $252,195.20.
Kyle E. Koval from Thomas D. McClintock, property in Brothersvalley Township, $80,000.
Dwayne A. Hay from Karen Glessner, property in Northampton Township, $16,536.
Jennifer Mlaker from Donna L. Williams Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $80,000.
Dwayne A. Hay from Carl A. Hay Jr., property in Northampton Township, $128,896.
Tami D. Sube from Heather Burket, property in Somerset Borough, $181,505.
Jeffrey W. Smith from Gregory L. Adams Estate, property in Conemaugh Township, $36,000.
Andrea L. Olson from Housing & Urban Development, property in Somerset Borough, $150,000.
Joseph P. Kozielec from John Adam Kozielec, by POA, property in Conemaugh Township, $15,000.
Meta28 Holdings Inc. from Julie M. Barth, property in Somerset Borough, $21,500.
Timothy A. Muzzle LLC from George Sirbaugh, property in Paint Borough, $60,000.
Amy J. Williams from Eric S. Arnold, property in Rockwood Borough, $131,000.
Robert J. Kinsinger from Willis D. Kellogg, by POA, property in Rockwood Borough, $115,000.
Karen Long Walat from Emily L. Redfoot, property in Quemahoning Township, $125,000.
Mary E. Critchfield from Sara M. Hay, by POA, property in Jefferson Township, $100,000.
Donald F. Felix from Douglas Brown, property in Indian Lake Borough, $699,000.
ATC2021 Owner LLC from SRP 2013-5 LLC, property in Windber Borough, $185,500.
ATC2021 Owner LLC from SRP 2013-5 LLC, property in Central City Borough, $92,230.40.
Ruth A. Bazzar from Brian Dipasquale, property in Meyersdale Borough, $35,000.
Mary Denise Templeton from Robert J. Strittmatter, property in Windber Borough, $116,500.
Joshua A. Brown from Cathy L. Lishia, property in Meyersdale Borough, $44,390.21.
Fred W. Burwell from Wilma Wright, by POA, property in Addison Borough, $212,000.
Stephanie S. Barron from Matthew G. Stahl, property in Somerset Township, $80,000.
Mehulkumar Patel from Chester’s Inc., property in Windber Borough, $85,000.
Paul M. Waters from Barry Merenstein, property in Jenner Township, $215,000.
Geoffrey Alan Meadows from Kathleen S. Triebe, property in Somerset Borough, $68,000.
